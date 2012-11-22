Edition:
Macy's Thanksgiving Parade

The Spiderman balloon floats down Central Park West during the 86th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

The Spiderman balloon floats down Central Park West during the 86th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Friday, November 23, 2012

A Pokemon Pikachu balloon float makes its way down 6th Ave during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A Pokemon Pikachu balloon float makes its way down 6th Ave during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, November 23, 2012

A family in turkey hats arrives to take a seat as the sun rises over the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A family in turkey hats arrives to take a seat as the sun rises over the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, November 23, 2012

Cheerleaders make their way down 6th Ave during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Cheerleaders make their way down 6th Ave during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, November 23, 2012

The Kermit the Frog balloon floats during the 86th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Kermit the Frog balloon floats during the 86th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Friday, November 23, 2012

A float makes its way down 6th Ave during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A float makes its way down 6th Ave during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, November 23, 2012

Clowns gather as the sun rises over the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Clowns gather as the sun rises over the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, November 23, 2012

The Harold the Policeman balloon floats down Central Park West during the 86th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

The Harold the Policeman balloon floats down Central Park West during the 86th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Friday, November 23, 2012

Dancers perform on Central Park West during the 86th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Dancers perform on Central Park West during the 86th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Friday, November 23, 2012

The Ronald McDonald balloon floats down Central Park West during the 86th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

The Ronald McDonald balloon floats down Central Park West during the 86th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Friday, November 23, 2012

The Buzz Lightyear balloon floats down Central Park West during the 86th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

The Buzz Lightyear balloon floats down Central Park West during the 86th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Friday, November 23, 2012

Crowds gather as the sun rises over the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Crowds gather as the sun rises over the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, November 23, 2012

Clowns gather as the sun rises over the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Clowns gather as the sun rises over the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, November 23, 2012

A balloon float makes its way down 6th Ave during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A balloon float makes its way down 6th Ave during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, November 23, 2012

Clowns gather as the sun rises over the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Clowns gather as the sun rises over the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, November 23, 2012

The Smurfs balloon floats down Central Park West during the 86th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

The Smurfs balloon floats down Central Park West during the 86th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Friday, November 23, 2012

Clowns gather as the sun rises over the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Clowns gather as the sun rises over the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, November 23, 2012

The Mickey the Sailor balloon floats down Central Park West during the 86th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

The Mickey the Sailor balloon floats down Central Park West during the 86th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Friday, November 23, 2012

A Kung Fu Panda balloon float makes its way down 6th Ave during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A Kung Fu Panda balloon float makes its way down 6th Ave during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, November 23, 2012

A Papa Smurf balloon float makes its way down 6th Ave during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A Papa Smurf balloon float makes its way down 6th Ave during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, November 23, 2012

A Charlie Brown balloon float makes its way down 6th Ave during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A Charlie Brown balloon float makes its way down 6th Ave during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, November 23, 2012

The Spongebob Squarepants balloon floats down Central Park West during the 86th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

The Spongebob Squarepants balloon floats down Central Park West during the 86th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Friday, November 23, 2012

Police officers photograph Santa Claus as he rides on his sleigh down Central Park West during the 86th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York,, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Police officers photograph Santa Claus as he rides on his sleigh down Central Park West during the 86th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York,, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Friday, November 23, 2012

Clowns gather as the sun rises over the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Clowns gather as the sun rises over the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, November 23, 2012

The Hello Kitty balloon floats down Central Park West during the 86th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

The Hello Kitty balloon floats down Central Park West during the 86th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Friday, November 23, 2012

Clowns gather as the sun rises over the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Clowns gather as the sun rises over the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, November 23, 2012

A clown on stilts walks down Central Park West during the 86th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

A clown on stilts walks down Central Park West during the 86th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Friday, November 23, 2012

Clowns gather as the sun rises over the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Clowns gather as the sun rises over the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, November 23, 2012

Children wave to Santa Claus as he rides on his sleigh down Central Park West during the 86th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Children wave to Santa Claus as he rides on his sleigh down Central Park West during the 86th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Friday, November 23, 2012

Santa Claus rides on his sleigh down Central Park West during the 86th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Santa Claus rides on his sleigh down Central Park West during the 86th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Friday, November 23, 2012

Garbage and confetti lie on the ground after the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Garbage and confetti lie on the ground after the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, November 23, 2012

The Pillsbury Doughboy balloon floats past Radio City Music Hall during the 86th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Pillsbury Doughboy balloon floats past Radio City Music Hall during the 86th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Friday, November 23, 2012

Garbage and confetti lie on the ground after the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Garbage and confetti lie on the ground after the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, November 23, 2012

Thomas Share, a victim of Hurricane Sandy, holds up a sign while attending the 86th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade with his family in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Thomas Share, a victim of Hurricane Sandy, holds up a sign while attending the 86th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade with his family in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Friday, November 23, 2012

Confetti is left on a utility access cover after the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Confetti is left on a utility access cover after the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, November 23, 2012

