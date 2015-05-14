Mad Max: Fury Road at Cannes
Cast member Charlize Theron poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Mad Max: Fury Road" out of competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Actress Naomi Watts. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Actress Fan Bingbing. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
(L-R) Director George Miller, cast members Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Actress Isabella Rossellini (C), Jury President of Film selection "Un Certain Regard", and jury members actor Tahar Rahim, film director and actress Nadine Labaki, film directors Haifaa al-Mansour and Panos H. Koutras. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Cast member Charlize Theron. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Jury member actress Sophie Marceau. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Cast member Charlize Theron. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Actress Michelle Rodriguez. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Designer and former model Ines de la Fressange. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Cast member Charlize Theron. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Afida Turner. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Cast member Charlize Theron. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Actress Jane Seymour. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Cast member Charlize Theron and actor Sean Penn. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Model Hofit Golan (L) poses. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Actress Mallika Sherawat. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Actress Julianne Moore. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Actor Pierre Richard and his wife Ceyla Lacerda. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Actor Tomer Sisley. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Cast member Charlize Theron. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Actress Naomi Watts. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Jury member film director Guillermo del Toro. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Actress Isabella Rossellini (C), Jury President of Film selection "Un Certain Regard", and jury members pose. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Actress Mallika Sherawat (L) poses with guests. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Next Slideshows
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 68th edition of the film festival on the French Riviera.
Gearing up for Cannes
Final preparations are underway before actors, directors and producers descend on the French Riviera town.
Dior cruise collection
Dior presents its 2016 cruise collection at the Palace of Bubbles in the south of France.
The end of American Idol
"American Idol" is finally coming to a close with the 15th and final season premiering January 2016.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.