Pictures | Fri May 8, 2015 | 8:03pm IST

Mad Max: Fury Road premiere

Cast member Charlize Theron poses with fans at the premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" in Hollywood, California May 7, 2015. The much-anticipated rebooted version of "Mad Max" has seen cast members old and new unite on the red carpet with Mel Gibson, who starred in the original 1979 action film, making a surprise appearance. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2015
Cast member Tom Hardy (L) greets actor Mel Gibson at the premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" in Hollywood, California May 7, 2015. The movie opens in the U.S. on May 15. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2015
Cast members Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy pose at the premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" in Hollywood, California May 7, 2015. The film stars British actor Tom Hardy as Rockatansky and Oscar winner Charlize Theron as female lead Furiosa. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2015
Cast member Tom Hardy is interviewed at the premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" in Hollywood, California May 7, 2015. The film is set in a post-apocalypse, dystopian Australia where police officer Rockatansky battles hardened criminals from the outback. Trailers have shown plenty of action with car chases, explosions and fight scenes set against a barren desert backdrop. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2015
Cast member Charlize Theron and actor Sean Penn attend the premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" in Hollywood, California May 7, 2015. After negotiating a salary equal to her male co-star for her upcoming movie, Hollywood actress Charlize Theron has called on other women to take a stand when it comes to equal pay. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2015
Cast member Tom Hardy poses with a fan at the premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" in Hollywood, California May 7, 2015. "Mad Max: Fury Road" will have its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in an out-of-competition screening on May 14. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2015
Director of the movie George Miller (C) poses with cast member Tom Hardy (R) and actor Mel Gibson at the premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" in Hollywood, California May 7, 2015. Gibson joined the cast of the fourth installment of the franchise "Mad Max: Fury Road", also directed by Miller, at the film's Hollywood premiere, posing for pictures on the red carpet. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2015
Cast members (from L-R) Courtney Eaton, Riley Keough and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley attend the premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" in Hollywood, California May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2015
Cast member Rosie Huntington-Whiteley poses at the premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" in Hollywood, California May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2015
Cast member Charlize Theron and actor Sean Penn pose at the premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" in Hollywood, California May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2015
Actor Mel Gibson poses at the premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" in Hollywood, California May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2015
Cast members (from L-R) Zoe Kravitz, Riley Keough, Courtney Eaton and Abbey Lee pose at the premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" in Hollywood, California May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2015
Singer Lisa Marie Presley poses at the premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" in Hollywood, California May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2015
Cast member Charlize Theron poses at the premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" in Hollywood, California May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2015
Director of the movie George Miller (R) poses with cast member Tom Hardy (C) and actor Mel Gibson at the premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" in Hollywood, California May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2015
Cast member Rosie Huntington-Whiteley poses at the premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" in Hollywood, California May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2015
Cast members Tom Hardy (L) and Nicholas Hoult pose at the premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" in Hollywood, California May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2015
Cast member Charlize Theron is interviewed at the premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" in Hollywood, California May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2015
Director of the movie George Miller poses with cast member Charlize Theron at the premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" in Hollywood, California May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2015
Cast member Nicholas Hoult poses at the premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" in Hollywood, California May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2015
Cast member Tom Hardy poses at the premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" in Hollywood, California May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2015
Cast member Charlize Theron poses at the premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" in Hollywood, California May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2015
Cast member Tom Hardy poses with a fan at the premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" in Hollywood, California May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2015
Actor Mel Gibson poses at the premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" in Hollywood, California May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2015
