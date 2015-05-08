Mad Max: Fury Road premiere
Cast member Charlize Theron poses with fans at the premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" in Hollywood, California May 7, 2015. The much-anticipated rebooted version of "Mad Max" has seen cast members old and new unite on the red carpet with Mel Gibson,...more
Cast member Tom Hardy (L) greets actor Mel Gibson at the premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" in Hollywood, California May 7, 2015. The movie opens in the U.S. on May 15. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast members Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy pose at the premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" in Hollywood, California May 7, 2015. The film stars British actor Tom Hardy as Rockatansky and Oscar winner Charlize Theron as female lead Furiosa....more
Cast member Tom Hardy is interviewed at the premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" in Hollywood, California May 7, 2015. The film is set in a post-apocalypse, dystopian Australia where police officer Rockatansky battles hardened criminals from the outback....more
Cast member Charlize Theron and actor Sean Penn attend the premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" in Hollywood, California May 7, 2015. After negotiating a salary equal to her male co-star for her upcoming movie, Hollywood actress Charlize Theron has...more
Cast member Tom Hardy poses with a fan at the premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" in Hollywood, California May 7, 2015. "Mad Max: Fury Road" will have its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in an out-of-competition screening on May 14. ...more
Director of the movie George Miller (C) poses with cast member Tom Hardy (R) and actor Mel Gibson at the premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" in Hollywood, California May 7, 2015. Gibson joined the cast of the fourth installment of the franchise "Mad...more
Cast members (from L-R) Courtney Eaton, Riley Keough and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley attend the premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" in Hollywood, California May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Rosie Huntington-Whiteley poses at the premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" in Hollywood, California May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Charlize Theron and actor Sean Penn pose at the premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" in Hollywood, California May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Mel Gibson poses at the premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" in Hollywood, California May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast members (from L-R) Zoe Kravitz, Riley Keough, Courtney Eaton and Abbey Lee pose at the premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" in Hollywood, California May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Lisa Marie Presley poses at the premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" in Hollywood, California May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Charlize Theron poses at the premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" in Hollywood, California May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Director of the movie George Miller (R) poses with cast member Tom Hardy (C) and actor Mel Gibson at the premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" in Hollywood, California May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Rosie Huntington-Whiteley poses at the premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" in Hollywood, California May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast members Tom Hardy (L) and Nicholas Hoult pose at the premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" in Hollywood, California May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Charlize Theron is interviewed at the premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" in Hollywood, California May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Director of the movie George Miller poses with cast member Charlize Theron at the premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" in Hollywood, California May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Nicholas Hoult poses at the premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" in Hollywood, California May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Tom Hardy poses at the premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" in Hollywood, California May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Charlize Theron poses at the premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" in Hollywood, California May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Tom Hardy poses with a fan at the premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" in Hollywood, California May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Mel Gibson poses at the premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" in Hollywood, California May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
