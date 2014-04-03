Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Apr 3, 2014 | 7:21pm IST

Mad Men premiere

<p>Cast member Jon Hamm poses at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Cast member Jon Hamm poses at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, April 03, 2014

Cast member Jon Hamm poses at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
1 / 15
<p>Cast member Christina Hendricks poses at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Cast member Christina Hendricks poses at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, April 03, 2014

Cast member Christina Hendricks poses at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
2 / 15
<p>Cast member Elisabeth Moss poses at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Cast member Elisabeth Moss poses at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, April 03, 2014

Cast member Elisabeth Moss poses at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
3 / 15
<p>Cast member January Jones poses at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Cast member January Jones poses at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, April 03, 2014

Cast member January Jones poses at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
4 / 15
<p>Cast member Vincent Kartheiser poses at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Cast member Vincent Kartheiser poses at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, April 03, 2014

Cast member Vincent Kartheiser poses at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
5 / 15
<p>Cast member Jessica Pare poses at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Cast member Jessica Pare poses at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, April 03, 2014

Cast member Jessica Pare poses at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
6 / 15
<p>Cast member Christina Hendricks poses at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Cast member Christina Hendricks poses at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, April 03, 2014

Cast member Christina Hendricks poses at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
7 / 15
<p>Cast member Kiernan Shipka poses at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Cast member Kiernan Shipka poses at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, April 03, 2014

Cast member Kiernan Shipka poses at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
8 / 15
<p>Cast member Elisabeth Moss poses at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Cast member Elisabeth Moss poses at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, April 03, 2014

Cast member Elisabeth Moss poses at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
9 / 15
<p>Cast member January Jones poses at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Cast member January Jones poses at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, April 03, 2014

Cast member January Jones poses at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
10 / 15
<p>Cast member Jessica Pare poses at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Cast member Jessica Pare poses at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, April 03, 2014

Cast member Jessica Pare poses at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
11 / 15
<p>Creator of the show Matthew Weiner poses with cast member Christina Hendricks at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Creator of the show Matthew Weiner poses with cast member Christina Hendricks at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, April 03, 2014

Creator of the show Matthew Weiner poses with cast member Christina Hendricks at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
12 / 15
<p>Creator of the show Matthew Weiner (L) poses with cast member Jon Hamm at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Creator of the show Matthew Weiner (L) poses with cast member Jon Hamm at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, April 03, 2014

Creator of the show Matthew Weiner (L) poses with cast member Jon Hamm at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
13 / 15
<p>Cast member Jon Hamm poses with co-stars (from L-R) Kiernan Shipka, Jessica Pare, Elisabeth Moss, January Jones and Christina Hendricks at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Cast member Jon Hamm poses with co-stars (from L-R) Kiernan Shipka, Jessica Pare, Elisabeth Moss, January Jones and Christina Hendricks at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014....more

Thursday, April 03, 2014

Cast member Jon Hamm poses with co-stars (from L-R) Kiernan Shipka, Jessica Pare, Elisabeth Moss, January Jones and Christina Hendricks at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
14 / 15
<p>Creator of the show Matthew Weiner and his wife Linda Brettler pose at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Creator of the show Matthew Weiner and his wife Linda Brettler pose at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, April 03, 2014

Creator of the show Matthew Weiner and his wife Linda Brettler pose at the premiere for the seventh season of the television series "Mad Men" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Catwalk kids

Catwalk kids

Next Slideshows

Catwalk kids

Catwalk kids

Kids and toddlers on the fashion runway.

02 Apr 2014
Johnny Depp to wed Amber Heard

Johnny Depp to wed Amber Heard

The 50-year-old actor confirms he is engaged to the 27-year-old actress, after showing off an engagement ring in Beijing.

01 Apr 2014
Kids Choice Awards

Kids Choice Awards

Highlights from the annual Nickelodeon awards.

30 Mar 2014
China Fashion Week

China Fashion Week

Highlights from China Fashion Week in Beijing.

29 Mar 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.

MTV's rained-out red carpet

MTV's rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Mexico's poppy war

Mexico's poppy war

The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.

MTVs rained-out red carpet

MTVs rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures