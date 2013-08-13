Madagascar geckos

A female Mossy leaf-tailed gecko (Uroplatus sikorae) -- one of a group of geckos native to Madagascar and part of the private collection of Irondequoit, NY resident and Reef Shoppe owner Thomas Wood -- is pictured in Rochester, NY August 1, 2013. The geckos are among some of the species studied by Daniel Scantlebury, a Ph.D. student in biology at University of Rochester, for a recent paper describing slowdown in the rate at which species form on Madagascar. REUTERS/J. Adam Fenster/University of Rochester