Pictures | Thu Mar 3, 2016

Made in 3D

3D printed plastic sole of an Adidas shoe is pictured before the annual news conference in the northern Bavarian town of Herzogenaurach, near Nuremberg March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
A 3D printing professional wears his T-Rex skull creation during a 3D printing show in Brussels, Belgium, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

Reuters / Sunday, October 18, 2015
A 3D model of a complex anaplastology case, created in collaboration with the anaplastologist Jan De Cubber, is seen at the Belgian company Materialise, the biggest 3D printer in Europe, in Leuven January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Wednesday, March 06, 2013
French engineer and professional violinist Laurent Bernadac poses with the "3Dvarius", a 3D printed violin made of transparent resin, during an interview with Reuters in Paris, France, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015
Customer Andreas Kroker looks at a 3D-printed figure of himself at the Twinkind 3D printing studio in Berlin, December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, July 16, 2014
A man looks at three-dimensional (3D) printed figures at the Latin America Internet Expo in Buenos Aires, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2015
3D-printed models of Marvin, the 3D Hubs mascot, are seen at the 3D Hubs office in Amsterdam September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Toussaint Kluiters/United Photos

Reuters / Monday, September 15, 2014
A spine model implanted with a 3D-printed artificial axis is displayed at Peking University Third Hospital in Beijing, August 14, 2014. Chinese doctor Liu Zhongjun has successfully implanted an artificial axis produced by a 3D printer into the spine of a bone cancer patient. This was the first time that an axis produced by 3D printing had been implanted into a patient, according to Liu. Normally, a diseased axis would be replaced by a standardised, hollow titanium tube, said Liu. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Friday, August 22, 2014
An example made by the Shapeways 3D printing company is seen at their office in the borough of Queens in New York, September 17, 2014. Shapeways is a young Dutch 3D printing firm that has two factories, one in Eindhoven in the Netherlands and one in New York, that let anyone - from haute-couture designers to cat-lovers - print what they want. CEO Peter Weijmarshausen moved the firm's headquarters to New York in 2010 to be close to tis main market and attract talent and investment. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Friday, September 19, 2014
Twelve-year-old Leon McCarthy (R) rests his prosthetic hand on a MarkerBot Replicator 2 Desktop 3D Printer, while talking to the company's CEO Bre Pettis, at the new MakerBot store in Boston, Massachusetts November 21, 2013. McCarthy, whose prosthetic hand is made of parts printed from a MakerBot 3D printer, broke a piece of it while playing football, so he printed a new finger to repair it. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, November 22, 2013
A chocolate bear printed with a 3D food printer of the company XYZprinting is seen the IFA Electronics show in Berlin, Germany, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Reuters / Wednesday, September 02, 2015
A MakerBot Replicator 2 desktop 3D printer creates the statue of the late U.S. President Abraham Lincoln at the Lincoln Memorial during a media preview of GE Garage in Washington March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Friday, March 21, 2014
Seized plastic handguns which were created using 3D printing technology are displayed at Kanagawa police station in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, in this photo taken by Kyodo May 8, 2014. Yoshimoto Imura became the first man to be arrested in Japan for illegal possession of two guns he created himself using 3D printing technology, Japanese media said. The 27-year-old, a college employee in the city of Kawasaki, was arrested after police found video online posted by Imura claiming to have produced his own guns. Gun possession is strictly regulated in Japan. Police raided Imura's home and found five guns, two of which could fire real bullets, Japanese media said. REUTERS/Kyodo

Reuters / Thursday, May 08, 2014
A staff member of Nihonbinary demonstrates their 3D printer MakerBot Replicator 2X as it prints an Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene pylon during the International Robot Exhibition 2013 in Tokyo November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Tuesday, December 03, 2013
A visitor takes a picture of the 3D printed shoes by architect Zaha Hadid during the Milan Design Week, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
A 3D table lamp, the Bloom lamp by Patrick Jouin in collaboration with .MGX by Materialise, is seen at the Belgian company Materialise, the biggest 3D printer in Europe, in Leuven January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Wednesday, March 06, 2013
A picture shows figures that were created by means of 3D printing in Berlin, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, January 08, 2013
A picture shows a twisted savonius rotor that was made by means of 3D printing in Berlin, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, January 08, 2013
An example made by the Shapeways 3D printing company is seen at their office in the borough of Queens in New York, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Friday, September 19, 2014
