Made in 3D
A 3D-printed Sanpang strawberry milk flavoured ice-cream is seen at the Iceason ice-cream shop in Shanghai, China, April 27, 2016. Sanpang is a Chinese nickname for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. REUTERS/Aly Song
3D printed plastic sole of an Adidas shoe is pictured before the annual news conference in the northern Bavarian town of Herzogenaurach, near Nuremberg March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
A 3D printing professional wears his T-Rex skull creation during a 3D printing show in Brussels, Belgium, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal
A 3D model of a complex anaplastology case, created in collaboration with the anaplastologist Jan De Cubber, is seen at the Belgian company Materialise, the biggest 3D printer in Europe, in Leuven January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
French engineer and professional violinist Laurent Bernadac poses with the "3Dvarius", a 3D printed violin made of transparent resin, during an interview with Reuters in Paris, France, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Customer Andreas Kroker looks at a 3D-printed figure of himself at the Twinkind 3D printing studio in Berlin, December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A man looks at three-dimensional (3D) printed figures at the Latin America Internet Expo in Buenos Aires, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
3D-printed models of Marvin, the 3D Hubs mascot, are seen at the 3D Hubs office in Amsterdam September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Toussaint Kluiters/United Photos
A spine model implanted with a 3D-printed artificial axis is displayed at Peking University Third Hospital in Beijing, August 14, 2014. Chinese doctor Liu Zhongjun has successfully implanted an artificial axis produced by a 3D printer into the spine...more
Twelve-year-old Leon McCarthy (R) rests his prosthetic hand on a MarkerBot Replicator 2 Desktop 3D Printer, while talking to the company's CEO Bre Pettis, at the new MakerBot store in Boston, Massachusetts November 21, 2013. McCarthy, whose...more
A chocolate bear printed with a 3D food printer of the company XYZprinting is seen the IFA Electronics show in Berlin, Germany, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
A MakerBot Replicator 2 desktop 3D printer creates the statue of the late U.S. President Abraham Lincoln at the Lincoln Memorial during a media preview of GE Garage in Washington March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Seized plastic handguns which were created using 3D printing technology are displayed at Kanagawa police station in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, in this photo taken by Kyodo May 8, 2014. Yoshimoto Imura became the first man to be arrested in Japan for...more
A staff member of Nihonbinary demonstrates their 3D printer MakerBot Replicator 2X as it prints an Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene pylon during the International Robot Exhibition 2013 in Tokyo November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A visitor takes a picture of the 3D printed shoes by architect Zaha Hadid during the Milan Design Week, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A 3D table lamp, the Bloom lamp by Patrick Jouin in collaboration with .MGX by Materialise, is seen at the Belgian company Materialise, the biggest 3D printer in Europe, in Leuven January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A picture shows figures that were created by means of 3D printing in Berlin, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A picture shows a twisted savonius rotor that was made by means of 3D printing in Berlin, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
An example made by the Shapeways 3D printing company is seen at their office in the borough of Queens in New York, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
