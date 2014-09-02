Made In America
Kanye West performs during the Made in American music festival in Los Angeles, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Attendees dance during the Made in American music festival in Los Angeles, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Devon Mahlin (C) gathers with friends at the Made in America festival in Philadelphia, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A woman, who according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy, is intoxicated, sits after she was handcuffed by the authorities during the Made in American music festival in Los Angeles, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Attendees are covered in cake thrown from the stage by electro house musician Steve Aoki during the Made in American music festival in Los Angeles, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Musician John Mayer performs during the Made in American music festival in Los Angeles, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Janine Rivera cools off at a misting station during the Made in American music festival in Los Angeles, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Revellers watch the Kanye West performance at the Made in America festival in Philadelphia, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
J. Cole performs at the Made in America festival in Philadelphia, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Raphael Drummond is photographed by friends in a frame at the Made in America festival in Philadelphia, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A woman uses a hula hoop as the National's performance is projected on the main stage screens at the Made in America festival in Philadelphia, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Charity Smith and Krystle Buckman pose for a photo at the Made in America festival in Philadelphia, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
John Mayer performs during the Made in American music festival in Los Angeles, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
A woman wearing an outfit with the U.S. flag design sleeps on a curb at the Made in America festival in Philadelphia, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Musician Juanes performs during the Made in American music festival in Los Angeles, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Shane Wallace (R) sits on a rock after the final Kanye West performance as hundreds of other attendees depart from the Made in America festival in Philadelphia, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Big Daddy Kane performs at the Made in America festival in Philadelphia, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Revellers lounge on the lawn in between acts at the Made in America festival in Philadelphia, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Electro house musician Steve Aoki performs during the Made in American music festival in Los Angeles, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Women dance to the Steve Aoki performance at the Made in America festival in Philadelphia, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Jasmine Lilly and Morgan Johnson (C and 2nd R) dance and sing along while Kanye West performs as the finale on day one of the Made in America festival in Philadelphia, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Crowds dance during the J. Cole performance at the Made in America festival in Philadelphia, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Kanye West performs as the finale on day one of the Made in America festival in Philadelphia, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Next Slideshows
Burning Man Festival
Scenes from this year's Burning Man festival in Nevada.
The Jolie-Pitt family album
Growing up with Brad and Angelina.
Brangelina get married
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were married Saturday in France, a spokesman for the couple says.
Awaiting their turn in the limelight
Artists, before they step in to the limelight.
MORE IN PICTURES
Portugal wins Eurovision for first time
Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.