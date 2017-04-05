Made in China
People work at Jinhua Partytime Latex Art and Crafts Factory in Jinhua, Zhejiang Province. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo
Workers make protective clothing at a factory of Lakeland Industries in Weifang, Shandong province. REUTERS/China Daily
Employees work extra hours to pack products at a factory during the 11.11 shopping festival, in Taicang, Jiangsu province. REUTERS/Stringer
An employee checks on a drink bottle at a production line of a factory in Luohe, Henan Province. REUTERS/Sheng Li
An employee checks aluminium ingots for export at the Qingdao Port, Shandong province. REUTERS/Stringer
A labourer works at a production line at a toy factory in Panyu, south China's Guangdong province. REUTERS/Aly Song
Workers sort out cotton at a textile factory in Suining, Sichuan province. REUTERS/Stringer
A worker paints money boxes in the shape of cartoon character Pikachu at a pottery factory in Dehua, Fujian province. REUTERS/Stringer
A man wearing a Christmas hat works at a factory producing Christmas decorations in Yiwu, Zhejiang province. REUTERS/China Daily
A Dailywin Watch Products employee works at a production line in a factory in Dongguan, in China's southern Guangdong province. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A worker checks a mask of Donald Trump at Jinhua Partytime Latex Art and Crafts Factory in Jinhua, Zhejiang Province. REUTERS/Aly Song
A worker stuffs a toy bear with cotton at a toy factory in Wuhan, Hubei province. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman works at a textile factory in Xiangfan, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
A labourer works at a textile mill in Huaibei, Anhui province. REUTERS/china
Workers sort artificially cultivated freshwater pearls at a pearl production factory in Zhuji, Zhejiang province. REUTERS/Aly Song
Migrant workers categorize crayons at a toy factory in Dongguan, Guangdong province. REUTERS/Joe Tan
Employees make stuffed toys which they are exporting to Europe and America, at a toy factory in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province. REUTERS/China Daily
Locals of the Qiang ethnic minority pick tea leaves at a tea plantation in Yaan, Sichuan Province. REUTERS/Kevin Zhao
An employee works at a textile factory in Suining, southwest China's Sichuan province. REUTERS/Stringer
A work paints a furniture at a rosewood factory in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China. REUTERS/Wang Jing
A worker checks a photo frame inside a factory complex, which trimmed its 2,000-strong workforce for making funiture and moved to a smaller plant making photo frames, in Dalingshan. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
North Korean workers make soccer shoes inside a temporary factory at a rural village on the edge of Dandong. REUTERS/Aly Song
Employees work at a food processing factory in Yichang, Hubei province. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman works at a factory using traditional method to produce soy sauce in Jinjiang, Fujian Province. China Daily/via REUTERS
Next Slideshows
Mosul in ruins
Scenes of urban destruction in the battle-scarred Iraqi city.
Ram Navami celebrations
Photos of Ram Navami celebrations and the nine-day Navratri festival.
Solitary life in Australia's Outback
May McKeown has lived alone on her 6000-acre farm in remote Australia for most of the last 15 years.
Suiting up the Swiss Guard
Austrian blacksmiths produce ceremonial suits of armor for the Vatican's Swiss Guards as the craftsmanship needed to make them is disappearing.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.