Made in Italy, by Chinese workers
Chinese immigrant workers look on as police officers conduct a check at a textile factory in Prato, Italy, December 9, 2013. Prato, the historical capital of Italy's textile business, has attracted the largest concentration of Chinese-run industry in...more
Chinese immigrant workers look on as police officers conduct a check at a textile factory in Prato, Italy, December 9, 2013. Prato, the historical capital of Italy's textile business, has attracted the largest concentration of Chinese-run industry in Europe within less than 20 years. Yet Prato is also a thriving hub of illegality committed by both Italians and Chinese, a byproduct of globalization gone wrong, some people in the city say. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Chinese immigrants look on as police officers conduct a check at the Shen Wu textile factory in Prato, December 9, 2013. There are nearly 5,000 workshops run by Chinese immigrants in Prato, which largely turn out cheap clothing for fast-fashion...more
Chinese immigrants look on as police officers conduct a check at the Shen Wu textile factory in Prato, December 9, 2013. There are nearly 5,000 workshops run by Chinese immigrants in Prato, which largely turn out cheap clothing for fast-fashion companies in Italy and across Europe. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A police officer checks the passport of a Chinese immigrant at the Shen Wu textile factory in Prato, December 9, 2013. Up to two thirds of the Chinese in Prato are illegal immigrants, according to local authorities. About 90 percent of the Chinese...more
A police officer checks the passport of a Chinese immigrant at the Shen Wu textile factory in Prato, December 9, 2013. Up to two thirds of the Chinese in Prato are illegal immigrants, according to local authorities. About 90 percent of the Chinese factories -- virtually all of which are rented out to Chinese entrepreneurs by Italians who own the buildings -- break the law in various ways, says Aldo Milone, the city councillor in charge of security. This includes using fabric smuggled from China, evading taxes and grossly violating health and labor regulations. This month a fire, which prosecutors suspect was set off by an electric stove, killed seven workers as they slept in cardboard cubicles at a workshop. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Shen Jianhe (C) looks on with other Chinese immigrants as police officers conduct a check at the Shen Wu textile factory in Prato, December 9, 2013. The 38-year-old mother of four sewed trousers by day and slept in a plasterboard cubicle hidden...more
Shen Jianhe (C) looks on with other Chinese immigrants as police officers conduct a check at the Shen Wu textile factory in Prato, December 9, 2013. The 38-year-old mother of four sewed trousers by day and slept in a plasterboard cubicle hidden behind a wooden wardrobe by night at the Shen Wu factory - until the police shut it down. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A police officer checks the documents of a Chinese immigrant at the Shen Wu textile factory in Prato, December 9, 2013. Many illegal immigrants arrive on three-month tourist visas but stay in Italy for a few years, until they make enough money to go...more
A police officer checks the documents of a Chinese immigrant at the Shen Wu textile factory in Prato, December 9, 2013. Many illegal immigrants arrive on three-month tourist visas but stay in Italy for a few years, until they make enough money to go back to China. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A paper that reads "Equipment confiscated" is seen on an industrial sewing machine as police officers conduct a check at the Shen Wu textile factory in Prato, December 9, 2013. Part of the problem is that 60 percent of Chinese workshops last just two...more
A paper that reads "Equipment confiscated" is seen on an industrial sewing machine as police officers conduct a check at the Shen Wu textile factory in Prato, December 9, 2013. Part of the problem is that 60 percent of Chinese workshops last just two years, often closing and reopening under a different name to evade checks by tax authorities. Illegal immigrants found by the police are ordered to leave Italy within five days, but there is no way of making sure that they actually do so, said city councillor Aldo Milone. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A Chinese immigrant looks on as police officers conduct a check at the Shen Wu textile factory in Prato, December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A Chinese immigrant looks on as police officers conduct a check at the Shen Wu textile factory in Prato, December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A Chinese immigrant stands near his room as police officers conduct a check at the Shen Wu textile factory in Prato, December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A Chinese immigrant stands near his room as police officers conduct a check at the Shen Wu textile factory in Prato, December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A Chinese immigrant takes out frozen fish from a freezer as police officers conduct a check at the Shen Wu textile factory in Prato, December 9, 2013. Shen Wu factory workers had regularly sat at their sewing machines for up to 14 hours a day. Li...more
A Chinese immigrant takes out frozen fish from a freezer as police officers conduct a check at the Shen Wu textile factory in Prato, December 9, 2013. Shen Wu factory workers had regularly sat at their sewing machines for up to 14 hours a day. Li Hong, 29, had been working there for nearly a month, every day, from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Shen Jianhe looks on as police officers conduct a check at the Shen Wu textile factory in Prato, December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Shen Jianhe looks on as police officers conduct a check at the Shen Wu textile factory in Prato, December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A Chinese immigrant gestures as police officers conduct a check at the Shen Wu textile factory in Prato, December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A Chinese immigrant gestures as police officers conduct a check at the Shen Wu textile factory in Prato, December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
An industrial sewing machine is pictured as police officers conduct a check at the Shen Wu textile factory in Prato, December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
An industrial sewing machine is pictured as police officers conduct a check at the Shen Wu textile factory in Prato, December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A Chinese immigrant makes a phone call as police officers conduct a check at the Shen Wu textile factory in Prato, December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A Chinese immigrant makes a phone call as police officers conduct a check at the Shen Wu textile factory in Prato, December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Chinese immigrants pack their belongings after police officers finished checking the Shen Wu textile factory in Prato, December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Chinese immigrants pack their belongings after police officers finished checking the Shen Wu textile factory in Prato, December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A Chinese immigrant looks on as police officers conduct a check at a textile factory in Prato, December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A Chinese immigrant looks on as police officers conduct a check at a textile factory in Prato, December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
