Madiba and India

<p>Former South African president Nelson Mandela is flanked by then Indian President K. R. Narayanan and then Indian Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee (R) as they fold their hands in a traditional greeting at the start of an award ceremony for Mandela in New Delhi March 16, 2001. REUTERS/Files</p>

1 / 6
<p>Former South Africa's president Nelson Mandela (L) receives the Gandhi Peace Prize from then Indian President K.R. Narayanan in New Delhi March 16, 2001. Mandela received the 10-million rupees price for his non-violent resistance to apartheid. REUTERS/Files</p>

2 / 6
<p>Former South African president Nelson Mandela (C) hugs Priyanka Gandhi, daughter of Congress party president Sonia Gandhi, and her husband Robert Vadra after receiving the Gandhi Peace Prize in New Delhi March 16, 2001. REUTERS/Files</p>

3 / 6
<p>Former South African president Nelson Mandela smiles after receiving the Gandhi Peace Prize for year 2000 in New Delhi, March 16, 2001. REUTERS/Files</p>

4 / 6
<p>Former South African president Nelson Mandela (R) meets with then Indian President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam at the Mandela Foundation offices in Johannesburg September 16,2004. REUTERS/Juda Ngwenya/Files</p>

5 / 6
<p>President Nelson Mandela embraces then Indian Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee (L) beside Mandela's wife Graca Michael during the Non-Aligned Movement Summit in Durban September 2, 1998. REUTERS/Files</p>

6 / 6
