Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Feb 6, 2012 | 6:40pm IST

Madonna dazzles halftime

<p>Madonna performs during the halftime show at the Super Bowl XLVI game between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Madonna performs during the halftime show at the Super Bowl XLVI game between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, February 06, 2012

Madonna performs during the halftime show at the Super Bowl XLVI game between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
1 / 25
<p>Madonna performs during the halftime show at the Super Bowl XLVI game between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

Madonna performs during the halftime show at the Super Bowl XLVI game between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Monday, February 06, 2012

Madonna performs during the halftime show at the Super Bowl XLVI game between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
2 / 25
<p>Madonna performs during the halftime show at the Super Bowl XLVI game between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

Madonna performs during the halftime show at the Super Bowl XLVI game between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, February 06, 2012

Madonna performs during the halftime show at the Super Bowl XLVI game between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
3 / 25
<p>Madonna performs during the halftime show with LMFAO, at the Super Bowl XLVI game in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

Madonna performs during the halftime show with LMFAO, at the Super Bowl XLVI game in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Monday, February 06, 2012

Madonna performs during the halftime show with LMFAO, at the Super Bowl XLVI game in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
4 / 25
<p>Madonna performs during the halftime show with Nicki Minaj and M.I.A. in the Super Bowl XLVI game in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Madonna performs during the halftime show with Nicki Minaj and M.I.A. in the Super Bowl XLVI game in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, February 06, 2012

Madonna performs during the halftime show with Nicki Minaj and M.I.A. in the Super Bowl XLVI game in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
5 / 25
<p>Madonna performs during the halftime show at the Super Bowl XLVI game between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

Madonna performs during the halftime show at the Super Bowl XLVI game between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Monday, February 06, 2012

Madonna performs during the halftime show at the Super Bowl XLVI game between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
6 / 25
<p>Madonna performs during the halftime show at the Super Bowl XLVI game between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

Madonna performs during the halftime show at the Super Bowl XLVI game between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, February 06, 2012

Madonna performs during the halftime show at the Super Bowl XLVI game between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
7 / 25
<p>Madonna performs during the halftime show at the Super Bowl XLVI game between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brent Smith </p>

Madonna performs during the halftime show at the Super Bowl XLVI game between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brent Smith

Monday, February 06, 2012

Madonna performs during the halftime show at the Super Bowl XLVI game between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brent Smith

Close
8 / 25
<p>Madonna performs during the halftime show at the Super Bowl XLVI game between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

Madonna performs during the halftime show at the Super Bowl XLVI game between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Monday, February 06, 2012

Madonna performs during the halftime show at the Super Bowl XLVI game between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
9 / 25
<p>Madonna performs during the halftime show with Cee Lo Green at the Super Bowl XLVI game between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

Madonna performs during the halftime show with Cee Lo Green at the Super Bowl XLVI game between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Monday, February 06, 2012

Madonna performs during the halftime show with Cee Lo Green at the Super Bowl XLVI game between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
10 / 25
<p>Madonna performs during the halftime show at the Super Bowl XLVI game between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers II </p>

Madonna performs during the halftime show at the Super Bowl XLVI game between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Monday, February 06, 2012

Madonna performs during the halftime show at the Super Bowl XLVI game between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Close
11 / 25
<p>Madonna performs during the halftime show at the Super Bowl XLVI game between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes </p>

Madonna performs during the halftime show at the Super Bowl XLVI game between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Monday, February 06, 2012

Madonna performs during the halftime show at the Super Bowl XLVI game between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Close
12 / 25
<p>Madonna performs during the halftime show at the Super Bowl XLVI game between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

Madonna performs during the halftime show at the Super Bowl XLVI game between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, February 06, 2012

Madonna performs during the halftime show at the Super Bowl XLVI game between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
13 / 25
<p>Madonna performs during the halftime show in the Super Bowl XLVI game in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan </p>

Madonna performs during the halftime show in the Super Bowl XLVI game in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan

Monday, February 06, 2012

Madonna performs during the halftime show in the Super Bowl XLVI game in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan

Close
14 / 25
<p>Madonna performs during the halftime show at the Super Bowl XLVI game between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes</p>

Madonna performs during the halftime show at the Super Bowl XLVI game between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Monday, February 06, 2012

Madonna performs during the halftime show at the Super Bowl XLVI game between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Close
15 / 25
<p>Madonna performs during the halftime show at the Super Bowl XLVI game between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes</p>

Madonna performs during the halftime show at the Super Bowl XLVI game between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Monday, February 06, 2012

Madonna performs during the halftime show at the Super Bowl XLVI game between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Close
16 / 25
<p>Madonna performs during the halftime show with Cee Lo Green at the Super Bowl XLVI game between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Madonna performs during the halftime show with Cee Lo Green at the Super Bowl XLVI game between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Monday, February 06, 2012

Madonna performs during the halftime show with Cee Lo Green at the Super Bowl XLVI game between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
17 / 25
<p>Madonna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl XLVI game between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes </p>

Madonna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl XLVI game between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Monday, February 06, 2012

Madonna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl XLVI game between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Close
18 / 25
<p>Madonna performs during the halftime show with Cee Lo Green at the Super Bowl XLVI game between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes </p>

Madonna performs during the halftime show with Cee Lo Green at the Super Bowl XLVI game between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Monday, February 06, 2012

Madonna performs during the halftime show with Cee Lo Green at the Super Bowl XLVI game between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Close
19 / 25
<p>Madonna performs during the halftime show at the Super Bowl XLVI game between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

Madonna performs during the halftime show at the Super Bowl XLVI game between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Monday, February 06, 2012

Madonna performs during the halftime show at the Super Bowl XLVI game between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
20 / 25
<p>Singer Madonna performs during the halftime show at the Super Bowl XLVI game between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

Singer Madonna performs during the halftime show at the Super Bowl XLVI game between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Monday, February 06, 2012

Singer Madonna performs during the halftime show at the Super Bowl XLVI game between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
21 / 25
<p>Madonna performs during the halftime show with Nicki Minaj and M.I.A. in theSuper Bowl XLVI game in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

Madonna performs during the halftime show with Nicki Minaj and M.I.A. in theSuper Bowl XLVI game in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Monday, February 06, 2012

Madonna performs during the halftime show with Nicki Minaj and M.I.A. in theSuper Bowl XLVI game in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
22 / 25
<p>Madonna makes her entrance during the halftime show at the Super Bowl XLVI game between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Madonna makes her entrance during the halftime show at the Super Bowl XLVI game between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, February 06, 2012

Madonna makes her entrance during the halftime show at the Super Bowl XLVI game between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
23 / 25
<p>Madonna performs during the halftime show in the Super Bowl XLVI game in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers Ii</p>

Madonna performs during the halftime show in the Super Bowl XLVI game in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers Ii

Monday, February 06, 2012

Madonna performs during the halftime show in the Super Bowl XLVI game in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers Ii

Close
24 / 25
<p>Madonna makes her entrance during the halftime show in the Super Bowl XLVI game in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes </p>

Madonna makes her entrance during the halftime show in the Super Bowl XLVI game in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Monday, February 06, 2012

Madonna makes her entrance during the halftime show in the Super Bowl XLVI game in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Style file

Style file

Next Slideshows

Style file

Style file

A look at celebrities, personalities and everyday people as they step out in fashion.

04 Feb 2012
Madrid Fashion Week

Madrid Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Madrid.

03 Feb 2012
Celebrity sightings

Celebrity sightings

The week in celebrity spottings.

01 Feb 2012
On stage

On stage

Dramatic moments and eye-catching images from performances around the world.

01 Feb 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast