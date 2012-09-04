Madrid Fashion Week
A model presents a creation by designer Guillermina Baeza at the Mercedes-Benz Spring/Summer 2013 Fashion Week in Madrid September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
A model presents a creation from designer Agatha Ruiz de la Prada's Spring/Summer 2013 collection during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
A model presents a creation from designer Amaya Arzuaga at the Mercedes-Benz Spring/Summer 2013 Fashion Week in Madrid September 1, 2012. Picture taken using multiple exposures. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
A model puts on a shoe after losing it as she presents a creation from fashion house TCN at the Mercedes-Benz Spring/Summer 2013 Fashion Week in Madrid September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
A model presents a creation by designer Dolores Cortes at the Mercedes-Benz Spring/Summer 2013 Fashion Week in Madrid September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
A model presents a creation from designer Agatha Ruiz de la Prada's Spring/Summer 2013 collection during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Models present creations from fashion house TCN at the Mercedes-Benz Spring/Summer 2013 Fashion Week in Madrid September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
Model Bimba Bose presents a creation from designer David Delfin at the Mercedes-Benz Spring/Summer 2013 Fashion Week in Madrid September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Models present creations by designer Guillermina Baeza at the Mercedes-Benz Spring/Summer 2013 Fashion Week in Madrid September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
A model presents a creation by designer Dolores Cortes at the Mercedes-Benz Spring/Summer 2013 Fashion Week in Madrid September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
A model presents a creation from fashion house TCN at the Mercedes-Benz Spring/Summer 2013 Fashion Week in Madrid September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
Models present creations from fashion house TCN at the Mercedes-Benz Spring/Summer 2013 Fashion Week in Madrid September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
Models present creations from designer Agatha Ruiz de la Prada's Spring/Summer 2013 collection during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
A model presents a creation from designer Agatha Ruiz de la Prada's Spring/Summer 2013 collection during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
A model presents a creation from fashion house TCN at the Mercedes-Benz Spring/Summer 2013 Fashion Week in Madrid September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
Models present creations from designer Amaya Arzuaga at the Mercedes-Benz Spring/Summer 2013 Fashion Week in Madrid September 1, 2012. Picture taken using multiple exposures. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
A model presents a creation from designer Agatha Ruiz de la Prada's Spring/Summer 2013 collection during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Models present creations from designer David Delfin at the Mercedes-Benz Spring/Summer 2013 Fashion Week in Madrid September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
A model presents a creation from fashion house TCN at the Mercedes-Benz Spring/Summer 2013 Fashion Week in Madrid September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
A model presents a creation by designer Guillermina Baeza at the Mercedes-Benz Spring/Summer 2013 Fashion Week in Madrid September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
Models present creations from fashion house TCN at the Mercedes-Benz Spring/Summer 2013 Fashion Week in Madrid September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
A model presents a creation from designer Agatha Ruiz de la Prada's Spring/Summer 2013 collection during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
A model presents a creation by designer Dolores Cortes at the Mercedes-Benz Spring/Summer 2013 Fashion Week in Madrid September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
A model presents a creation from designer David Delfin at the Mercedes-Benz Spring/Summer 2013 Fashion Week in Madrid September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
A model presents a creation from designer Agatha Ruiz de la Prada's Spring/Summer 2013 collection during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
A model presents a creation from fashion house TCN at the Mercedes-Benz Spring/Summer 2013 Fashion Week in Madrid September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
A model presents a creation from designer Agatha Ruiz de la Prada's Spring/Summer 2013 collection during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
A model presents a creation from designer David Delfin at the Mercedes-Benz Spring/Summer 2013 Fashion Week in Madrid September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
A model presents a creation from designer Amaya Arzuaga at the Mercedes-Benz Spring/Summer 2013 Fashion Week in Madrid September 1, 2012. Picture taken using multiple exposures. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
