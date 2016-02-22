Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Feb 23, 2016 | 12:35am IST

Madrid Fashion Week

A model presents a creation from Maya Hansen's Fall/Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Sunday, February 21, 2016
A model presents a creation from Maya Hansen's Fall/Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Reuters / Sunday, February 21, 2016
A model presents a creation from Maya Hansen's Fall/Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
Models present creations from The 2nd Skin Co.'s Fall/Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
A model presenting a creation from The 2nd Skin Co.'s Fall/Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
A model presents a creation from Devota & Lomba's Fall/Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
A model presents a creation from Jorge Vazquez's Fall/Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
A model presents a creation from Alvarno's Fall/Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
A model presents a creation from Esther Noriega's Fall/Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
Models present creations from Esther Noriega's Fall/Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
A model presents a creation from Esther Noriega's Fall/Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
Models present creations from Maria Escote's Fall/Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
Reuters / Sunday, February 21, 2016
A model presents a creation from Roberto Torretta's Fall/Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2016
A model presents a creation from Juanjo Oliva's Fall/Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2016
A model presents a creation from Juanjo Oliva's Fall/Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2016
Models present creations from Hannibal Laguna's Fall/Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2016
A model presenting a creation from Hannibal Laguna's Fall/Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2016
A model presenting a creation from Hannibal Laguna's Fall/Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2016
A model presents a creation from Agatha Ruiz de la Prada's Fall/Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2016
A model presents a creation from Agatha Ruiz de la Prada's Fall/Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2016
A model presents a creation from Agatha Ruiz de la Prada's Fall/Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2016
Designer Agatha Ruiz de la Prada (C) gestures at the end of her fashion show. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2016
A model is reflected on a mirror as she gets made up during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2016
A model presents a creation from Agatha Ruiz de la Prada's Fall/Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2016
A model presents a creation from Davidelfin's Fall/Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2016
A model presents a creation from Davidelfin's Fall/Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2016
A model presents a creation from Davidelfin's Fall/Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2016
A dancer performs as he presents a creation from Francis Montesinos' Fall/Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2016
Dancers perform as they present creations from Francis Montesinos' Fall/Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2016
A model presents a creation from Francis Montesinos' Fall/Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2016
A model presents a creation from Francis Montesinos' Fall/Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2016
Models present creations from Angel Schlesser's Fall/Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2016
Models present creations from Angel Schlesser's Fall/Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2016
A model presents a creation from Duyos' Fall/Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2016
A model presents a creation from Duyos' Fall/Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2016
A model presents a creation from Hannibal Laguna's Fall/Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Best of New York Fashion Week

Best of New York Fashion Week

Next Slideshows

Best of New York Fashion Week

Best of New York Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from NYFW.

19 Feb 2016
Best of Berlinale

Best of Berlinale

Highlights from the International Film Festival in Berlin.

18 Feb 2016
Best of the Grammy Awards

Best of the Grammy Awards

Highlights from the Grammy Awards.

16 Feb 2016
Grammy Awards red carpet

Grammy Awards red carpet

Fashion and style from the Grammy Awards arrivals.

16 Feb 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

