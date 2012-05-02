Edition:
Magic doctor from Nepal

<p>Surgeon Sanduk Ruit operates on the eye of a patient to remove her cataracts at the Tilganga Eye Center in Kathmandu April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

<p>A doctor checks the eye of a patient with cataract after she receives anesthesia at the Tilganga Eye Center in Kathmandu April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

<p>A man smiles during a routine eye check-up after his cataract surgery at the Tilganga Eye Center in Kathmandu April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

<p>A low-cost acrylic lens, also called intraocular lens, is pictured on the monitor at the Tilganga Eye Center's laboratory in Kathmandu April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

<p>A nurse passes equipments laid out on a table to a surgeon during a cataract surgery at the Tilganga Eye Center in Kathmandu April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

<p>Patients wait to receive anesthesia before undergoing surgeries to remove their cataracts at the Tilganga Eye Center in Kathmandu April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

<p>A man smiles as he receives his routine eye check-up after removing his cataracts at the Tilganga Eye Center in Kathmandu April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

<p>Low-cost acrylic lenses, also called intraocular lenses, are pictured while being produced at the Tilganga Eye Center's laboratory in Kathmandu April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

<p>An elderly woman receives her routine eye check-up after undergoing a surgery to remove her cataracts at the Tilganga Eye Center in Kathmandu April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

