India
Pictures | Fri Jun 26, 2015 | 8:27pm IST

Magic Mike XXL premiere

Cast members Channing Tatum (R), Elizabeth Banks (2nd R), Matt Bomer and Jada Pinkett Smith (L) greet each other at the premiere of "Magic Mike XXL" in Hollywood. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
1 / 27
Amber Heard. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
2 / 27
Cast member Joe Manganiello and fiance Sofia Vergara. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
3 / 27
Fans wait at the premiere. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
4 / 27
Dancers perform at the premiere. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
5 / 27
Cast member Channing Tatum and his wife Jenna Dewan. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
6 / 27
Cast member Andie MacDowell. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
7 / 27
Cast members Elizabeth Banks laughs with co-star Joe Manganiello as Channing Tatum and his wife Jenna Dewan stand nearby. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
8 / 27
Cast member Amber Heard. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
9 / 27
Cast member Matt Bomer. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
10 / 27
Fans wait at the premiere. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
11 / 27
Cast member Joe Manganiello. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
12 / 27
Director of the movie Gregory Jacobs (R), writer of the movie Reid Carolin (4th from R) pose with cast members (from -R) Stephen Boss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Andie MacDowell, Matt Bomer, Elizabeth Banks, Chnning Tatum, Adam Rodriguez and Joe Manganiello. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
13 / 27
Cast member Jada Pinkett Smith. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
14 / 27
Cast members Elizabeth Banks and Jada Pinkett Smith. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
15 / 27
Cast member Joe Manganiello and fiance Sofia Vergara. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
16 / 27
Cast members Amber Heard and Adam Rodriguez. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
17 / 27
Cast member Jada Pinkett Smith. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
18 / 27
Actress Sofia Vergara poses. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
19 / 27
Cast members Jada Pinkett Smith and Elizabeth Banks. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
20 / 27
Cast member Channing Tatum and his wife Jenna Dewan. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
21 / 27
Cast member Jada Pinkett Smith signs autographs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
22 / 27
Cast member Channing Tatum. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
23 / 27
Director of the movie Gregory Jacobs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
24 / 27
Cast member Matt Bomer. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
25 / 27
Actress Jenna Dewan. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
26 / 27
Cast member Matt Bomer. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
27 / 27
