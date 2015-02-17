Edition:
Maha Shivaratri

A general view of Pashupatinath Temple during the evening in Kathmandu February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, stands outside an ashram at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Hindu holy man, or sadhu, dries a cloth along the bank of Bagmati River flowing along the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Devotees sing and dance to the beat of traditional instruments at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Hindu holy man, or sadhu, smokes marijuana with a chillum on the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Hindu holy man, or sadhu, looks into the mirror as he applies ashes on his face at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Hindu holy man, or sadhu, smeared with ashes sits inside an ashram at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, smokes marijuana in a chillum on the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, smokes marijuana in a chillum on the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Devotees gather around a Hindu holy man, or sadhu, smeared with ashes at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, carries firewood at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, is pictured as he sits inside the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A devotee takes picture of the Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Hindu holy men, or sadhus, stand on the entrance of an ashram at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A devotee stands in front of the Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A devotee offers prayer on the Bagmati River flowing through the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, walks along the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A Novice Hindu priest runs to kick a ball while playing soccer at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Novice Hindu priests plays soccer at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A novice Hindu priest carrying a carpet walks along the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, walks along the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Hindu holy man, or sadhu, walks along the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, stands outside an ashram at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Hindu holy men, or sadhus, sit on the premises of Pashupatinath Temple as they take turns to smoke marijuana in a chillum in Kathmandu February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, smeared with ashes sits in the sun at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, sits on top of the well at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, plays a flute at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, smokes marijuana in a chillum on the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, applies a tika on his face at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Devotees warm their hands as they sit around the fire at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, applies ash on his face at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, is pictured as he sits inside the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, reads a holy book as he sits inside the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Devotees walk past the Shiva linga at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, smokes marijuana in a chillum on the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Hindu devotees pour milk over Shivling (a symbol of Lord Shiva) inside a temple during the Mahashivratri festival in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

A devotee waits for a relative as she arrives to take a holy dip in Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers, during the Mahashivratri festival in the northern Indian city of Allahabad February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

