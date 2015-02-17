Maha Shivaratri
A general view of Pashupatinath Temple during the evening in Kathmandu February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, stands outside an ashram at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Hindu holy man, or sadhu, dries a cloth along the bank of Bagmati River flowing along the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Devotees sing and dance to the beat of traditional instruments at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Hindu holy man, or sadhu, smokes marijuana with a chillum on the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Hindu holy man, or sadhu, looks into the mirror as he applies ashes on his face at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Hindu holy man, or sadhu, smeared with ashes sits inside an ashram at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, smokes marijuana in a chillum on the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, smokes marijuana in a chillum on the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Devotees gather around a Hindu holy man, or sadhu, smeared with ashes at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, carries firewood at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, is pictured as he sits inside the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A devotee takes picture of the Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Hindu holy men, or sadhus, stand on the entrance of an ashram at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A devotee stands in front of the Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A devotee offers prayer on the Bagmati River flowing through the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, walks along the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Novice Hindu priest runs to kick a ball while playing soccer at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Novice Hindu priests plays soccer at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A novice Hindu priest carrying a carpet walks along the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, walks along the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Hindu holy man, or sadhu, walks along the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, stands outside an ashram at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Hindu holy men, or sadhus, sit on the premises of Pashupatinath Temple as they take turns to smoke marijuana in a chillum in Kathmandu February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, smeared with ashes sits in the sun at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, sits on top of the well at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, plays a flute at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, smokes marijuana in a chillum on the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, applies a tika on his face at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Devotees warm their hands as they sit around the fire at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, applies ash on his face at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, is pictured as he sits inside the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, reads a holy book as he sits inside the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Devotees walk past the Shiva linga at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, smokes marijuana in a chillum on the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Hindu devotees pour milk over Shivling (a symbol of Lord Shiva) inside a temple during the Mahashivratri festival in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A devotee waits for a relative as she arrives to take a holy dip in Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers, during the Mahashivratri festival in the northern Indian city of Allahabad February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra...more
Next Slideshows
Carnival kicks off
Carnival leaps to life with street parties in Brazil.
India this week
Pictures that caught our eyes or made news during the past week in India.
Aspiring Models
Aspiring models audition for Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai.
When politicians fight
Sometimes elected officials use fists to solve their differences.
MORE IN PICTURES
Aishwarya Rai at Cannes
Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
President Trump's first foreign trip
Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
Pippa Middleton marries
Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.