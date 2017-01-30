Mahatma Gandhi death anniversary
President Pranab Mukherjee (C) pays his respects at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial on Gandhi�s death anniversary at Rajghat in New Delhi, January 30, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays his respects at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial on Gandhi�s death anniversary at Rajghat in New Delhi, January 30, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays his respects at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial on Gandhi�s death anniversary at Rajghat in New Delhi, January 30, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Indian soldiers pay tribute at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial on Gandhi�s death anniversary at Rajghat in New Delhi, January 30, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Indian soldiers pay tribute at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial on Gandhi�s death anniversary at Rajghat in New Delhi, January 30, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Schoolgirls pray during an all-religion prayer meeting to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi to mark his death anniversary, at Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, January 30, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
