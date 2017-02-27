Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Feb 27, 2017 | 7:05pm IST

Major best picture mix-up at Oscars

Jordon Horowitz and Jimmy Kimmel react as Warren Beatty holds the card for the Best Picture Oscar awarded to Moonlight, after announcing by mistake that La La Land was the winner. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Jordon Horowitz and Jimmy Kimmel react as Warren Beatty holds the card for the Best Picture Oscar awarded to Moonlight, after announcing by mistake that La La Land was the winner. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Jordon Horowitz and Jimmy Kimmel react as Warren Beatty holds the card for the Best Picture Oscar awarded to Moonlight, after announcing by mistake that La La Land was the winner. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
1 / 14
Warren Beatty holds the card for the Best Picture Oscar awarded to Moonlight. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Warren Beatty holds the card for the Best Picture Oscar awarded to Moonlight. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Warren Beatty holds the card for the Best Picture Oscar awarded to Moonlight. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
2 / 14
Jordan Horowitz of La La Land holds the card announcing Moonlight as the winner of the Best Picture Oscar as presenter Warren Beatty and show host Jimmy Kimmel stand behind. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Jordan Horowitz of La La Land holds the card announcing Moonlight as the winner of the Best Picture Oscar as presenter Warren Beatty and show host Jimmy Kimmel stand behind. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Jordan Horowitz of La La Land holds the card announcing Moonlight as the winner of the Best Picture Oscar as presenter Warren Beatty and show host Jimmy Kimmel stand behind. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
3 / 14
Producer Jordon Horowitz holds up the card for the Best Picture winner Moonlight. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Producer Jordon Horowitz holds up the card for the Best Picture winner Moonlight. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Producer Jordon Horowitz holds up the card for the Best Picture winner Moonlight. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
4 / 14
Jimmy Kimmel and Warren Beatty laugh after correcting the Best Picture Oscar from La La Land to Moonlight. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Jimmy Kimmel and Warren Beatty laugh after correcting the Best Picture Oscar from La La Land to Moonlight. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Jimmy Kimmel and Warren Beatty laugh after correcting the Best Picture Oscar from La La Land to Moonlight. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
5 / 14
Warren Beatty looks on during presentation for Best Picture. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Warren Beatty looks on during presentation for Best Picture. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Warren Beatty looks on during presentation for Best Picture. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
6 / 14
Jordan Horowitz and Mahershala Ali hug. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Jordan Horowitz and Mahershala Ali hug. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Jordan Horowitz and Mahershala Ali hug. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
7 / 14
Adele Romanski speaks as the cast of best picture Moonlight stand on stage. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Adele Romanski speaks as the cast of best picture Moonlight stand on stage. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Adele Romanski speaks as the cast of best picture Moonlight stand on stage. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
8 / 14
Director Barry Jenkins and producer Adele Romanski celebrating the best picture win for Moonlight. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Director Barry Jenkins and producer Adele Romanski celebrating the best picture win for Moonlight. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Director Barry Jenkins and producer Adele Romanski celebrating the best picture win for Moonlight. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
9 / 14
Jimmy Kimmel talks to Warren Beatty as Jordan Horowitz and Barry Jenkins hug, during presentation for Best Picture. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Jimmy Kimmel talks to Warren Beatty as Jordan Horowitz and Barry Jenkins hug, during presentation for Best Picture. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Jimmy Kimmel talks to Warren Beatty as Jordan Horowitz and Barry Jenkins hug, during presentation for Best Picture. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
10 / 14
Presenter Warren Beatty shows the award card to Tarell Alvin McCraney, writer of Moonlight, after it was clarified that Moonlight won the Oscar for Best Picture. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Presenter Warren Beatty shows the award card to Tarell Alvin McCraney, writer of Moonlight, after it was clarified that Moonlight won the Oscar for Best Picture. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Presenter Warren Beatty shows the award card to Tarell Alvin McCraney, writer of Moonlight, after it was clarified that Moonlight won the Oscar for Best Picture. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
11 / 14
Warren Beatty holds the card for the Best Picture award. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Warren Beatty holds the card for the Best Picture award. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Warren Beatty holds the card for the Best Picture award. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
12 / 14
Joi McMillon and cast of Moonlight celebrate Best Picture. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Joi McMillon and cast of Moonlight celebrate Best Picture. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Joi McMillon and cast of Moonlight celebrate Best Picture. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
13 / 14
Writer and director Barry Jenkins of Moonlight holds up the Best Picture Oscar in front of host Jimmy Kimmel as he stands with producer Adele Romanski. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Writer and director Barry Jenkins of Moonlight holds up the Best Picture Oscar in front of host Jimmy Kimmel as he stands with producer Adele Romanski. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Writer and director Barry Jenkins of Moonlight holds up the Best Picture Oscar in front of host Jimmy Kimmel as he stands with producer Adele Romanski. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Election in Uttar Pradesh

Election in Uttar Pradesh

Next Slideshows

Election in Uttar Pradesh

Election in Uttar Pradesh

In the biggest democratic exercise on the planet this year, voting gets under way in Uttar Pradesh state.

27 Feb 2017
Oscars red carpet

Oscars red carpet

Fashion highlights from the 2017 Academy Awards.

27 Feb 2017
South African mobs attack immigrants

South African mobs attack immigrants

Attacks against foreigners have flared up in recent years against a background of near-record unemployment.

27 Feb 2017
India This Week

India This Week

A collection of some of our pictures from around India this week.

25 Feb 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast