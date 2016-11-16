Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Nov 17, 2016 | 2:25am IST

Major quake hits New Zealand

Local residents Chris and Viv Young look at damage caused by an earthquake along State Highway One, south of the township of Blenheim on South Island. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

Local residents Chris and Viv Young look at damage caused by an earthquake along State Highway One, south of the township of Blenheim on South Island. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016
Local residents Chris and Viv Young look at damage caused by an earthquake along State Highway One, south of the township of Blenheim on South Island. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps
Close
1 / 15
A railway track lies damaged across State Highway One near Kaikoura on the upper east coast of South Island. Sgt Sam Shepherd/Courtesy of Royal New Zealand Defence Force/Handout via REUTERS

A railway track lies damaged across State Highway One near Kaikoura on the upper east coast of South Island. Sgt Sam Shepherd/Courtesy of Royal New Zealand Defence Force/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016
A railway track lies damaged across State Highway One near Kaikoura on the upper east coast of South Island. Sgt Sam Shepherd/Courtesy of Royal New Zealand Defence Force/Handout via REUTERS
Close
2 / 15
A Royal New Zealand Air Force NH90 helicopter delivers government officials and police to assess earthquake damage in Kaihoura on the upper east coast of South Island. Sgt Sam Shepherd/Courtesy of Royal New Zealand Defence Force/Handout via REUTERS

A Royal New Zealand Air Force NH90 helicopter delivers government officials and police to assess earthquake damage in Kaihoura on the upper east coast of South Island. Sgt Sam Shepherd/Courtesy of Royal New Zealand Defence Force/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016
A Royal New Zealand Air Force NH90 helicopter delivers government officials and police to assess earthquake damage in Kaihoura on the upper east coast of South Island. Sgt Sam Shepherd/Courtesy of Royal New Zealand Defence Force/Handout via REUTERS
Close
3 / 15
Evacuees formerly stranded in the earthquake-affected town of Kaikoura stand alongside the helicopter that brought them to the town of Woodend, near Christchurch, New Zealand. REUTERS/Lincoln Feast

Evacuees formerly stranded in the earthquake-affected town of Kaikoura stand alongside the helicopter that brought them to the town of Woodend, near Christchurch, New Zealand. REUTERS/Lincoln Feast

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
Evacuees formerly stranded in the earthquake-affected town of Kaikoura stand alongside the helicopter that brought them to the town of Woodend, near Christchurch, New Zealand. REUTERS/Lincoln Feast
Close
4 / 15
Local residents Chris and Viv Young look at damage caused by an earthquake along State Highway One near the town of Ward, south of Blenheim on South Island. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

Local residents Chris and Viv Young look at damage caused by an earthquake along State Highway One near the town of Ward, south of Blenheim on South Island. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016
Local residents Chris and Viv Young look at damage caused by an earthquake along State Highway One near the town of Ward, south of Blenheim on South Island. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps
Close
5 / 15
Landslides block State Highway One near Kaikoura on the upper east coast of South Island. Sgt Sam Shepherd/Courtesy of Royal New Zealand Defence Force/Handout via REUTERS

Landslides block State Highway One near Kaikoura on the upper east coast of South Island. Sgt Sam Shepherd/Courtesy of Royal New Zealand Defence Force/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016
Landslides block State Highway One near Kaikoura on the upper east coast of South Island. Sgt Sam Shepherd/Courtesy of Royal New Zealand Defence Force/Handout via REUTERS
Close
6 / 15
Evacuees formerly stranded in the earthquake-affected town of Kaikoura walk away from the New Zealand Air Force helicopter that brought them to the town of Woodend, near Christchurch, New Zealand. REUTERS/Lincoln Feast

Evacuees formerly stranded in the earthquake-affected town of Kaikoura walk away from the New Zealand Air Force helicopter that brought them to the town of Woodend, near Christchurch, New Zealand. REUTERS/Lincoln Feast

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
Evacuees formerly stranded in the earthquake-affected town of Kaikoura walk away from the New Zealand Air Force helicopter that brought them to the town of Woodend, near Christchurch, New Zealand. REUTERS/Lincoln Feast
Close
7 / 15
A railway line is damaged by an earthquake, near Tirohanga stream south of Blenheim on the South Island. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

A railway line is damaged by an earthquake, near Tirohanga stream south of Blenheim on the South Island. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016
A railway line is damaged by an earthquake, near Tirohanga stream south of Blenheim on the South Island. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps
Close
8 / 15
A truck drives over the fractured road south of Ward on the South Island, November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

A truck drives over the fractured road south of Ward on the South Island, November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016
A truck drives over the fractured road south of Ward on the South Island, November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps
Close
9 / 15
Evacuees formerly stranded in the earthquake-affected town of Kaikoura rest aboard the New Zealand naval ship HMNZS Canterbury. CPL Amanda McErlich/Courtesy of Royal New Zealand Defence Force/Handout via REUTERS

Evacuees formerly stranded in the earthquake-affected town of Kaikoura rest aboard the New Zealand naval ship HMNZS Canterbury. CPL Amanda McErlich/Courtesy of Royal New Zealand Defence Force/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
Evacuees formerly stranded in the earthquake-affected town of Kaikoura rest aboard the New Zealand naval ship HMNZS Canterbury. CPL Amanda McErlich/Courtesy of Royal New Zealand Defence Force/Handout via REUTERS
Close
10 / 15
Landslides block State Highway One near Kaikoura on the upper east coast of South Island. Sgt Sam Shepherd/Courtesy of Royal New Zealand Defence Force/Handout via REUTERS

Landslides block State Highway One near Kaikoura on the upper east coast of South Island. Sgt Sam Shepherd/Courtesy of Royal New Zealand Defence Force/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016
Landslides block State Highway One near Kaikoura on the upper east coast of South Island. Sgt Sam Shepherd/Courtesy of Royal New Zealand Defence Force/Handout via REUTERS
Close
11 / 15
Belongings that were dislodged from a cabinet due to an earthquake lay across the floor in a home in Wellington. REUTERS/Sharon Fisher

Belongings that were dislodged from a cabinet due to an earthquake lay across the floor in a home in Wellington. REUTERS/Sharon Fisher

Reuters / Sunday, November 13, 2016
Belongings that were dislodged from a cabinet due to an earthquake lay across the floor in a home in Wellington. REUTERS/Sharon Fisher
Close
12 / 15
Policemen and locals look at damage following an earthquake, along State Highway One near the town of Ward, south of Blenheim on New Zealand's South Island, November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

Policemen and locals look at damage following an earthquake, along State Highway One near the town of Ward, south of Blenheim on New Zealand's South Island, November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016
Policemen and locals look at damage following an earthquake, along State Highway One near the town of Ward, south of Blenheim on New Zealand's South Island, November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps
Close
13 / 15
A truck drives along a fractured road caused by an earthquake between the towns of Seddon and Ward on South Island. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

A truck drives along a fractured road caused by an earthquake between the towns of Seddon and Ward on South Island. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016
A truck drives along a fractured road caused by an earthquake between the towns of Seddon and Ward on South Island. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps
Close
14 / 15
A four-wheel-drive vehicle negotiates the damaged State Highway One near the town of Ward, south of Blenheim, South Island. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

A four-wheel-drive vehicle negotiates the damaged State Highway One near the town of Ward, south of Blenheim, South Island. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016
A four-wheel-drive vehicle negotiates the damaged State Highway One near the town of Ward, south of Blenheim, South Island. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
The Islamic State destruction of Nimrud

The Islamic State destruction of Nimrud

Next Slideshows

The Islamic State destruction of Nimrud

The Islamic State destruction of Nimrud

Statues and ancient structures have been destroyed by Islamic State militants in the Assyrian city of Nimrud, Iraq.

17 Nov 2016
America divided after election

America divided after election

Thousands hit the streets to protest the election of Donald Trump.

16 Nov 2016
Russia resumes strikes against Syria

Russia resumes strikes against Syria

Russia launches coordinated missile strikes against rebels in Syria using its only aircraft carrier in combat for the first time.

16 Nov 2016
New era in Washington

New era in Washington

Politicians new and old return to D.C. while Trump's transition team prepares to take power.

16 Nov 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast