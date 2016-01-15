Makar Sankranti and Pongal

A female Hindu pilgrim dries sarees, a traditional Indian cloth used for women's clothing, after taking a dip in the waters of Ganges river on her way to an annual trip to Sagar Island, in Kolkata, India, January 11, 2016. Hindu monks and pilgrims...more

A female Hindu pilgrim dries sarees, a traditional Indian cloth used for women's clothing, after taking a dip in the waters of Ganges river on her way to an annual trip to Sagar Island, in Kolkata, India, January 11, 2016. Hindu monks and pilgrims are making the annual trip to Sagar Island for a holy dip at the confluence of the Ganges river and the Bay of Bengal on January 15 this year. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

