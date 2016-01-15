Edition:
Makar Sankranti and Pongal

A Hindu devotee holds a candle and burning incense sticks as she prays after taking a dip in the waters of river Howrah on the occasion of Makar Sankranti festival on the outskirts of Agartala, January 15, 2016. Makar Sankranti is an auspicious festival celebrated by Hindus across the country that marks the start of the harvest season. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2016
A Hindu pilgrim uses a mobile phone to take pictures of her relative at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal on the occasion of "Makar Sankranti" festival at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata, India, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2016
Devotees prepare ritual rice dishes to offer to the Hindu Sun God as they attend Pongal celebrations at a slum in Mumbai, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2016
Devotees pray as they prepare ritual rice dishes to offer to the Hindu Sun God during Pongal celebrations at a slum in Mumbai, India, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2016
A devotee reacts to smoke as others prepare ritual rice dishes to offer to the Hindu Sun God as they attend Pongal celebrations at a slum in Mumbai, India, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2016
Girls react to smoke as their mother prepares ritual rice dish to offer to the Hindu Sun God as they attend Pongal celebrations at a slum in Mumbai, India, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2016
Devotees stand in line to collect utensils and ingredients for preparing ritual rice dishes to offer to the Hindu Sun God as they attend Pongal celebrations at a slum in Mumbai, India, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2016
Devotees prepare ritual rice dishes to offer to the Hindu Sun God as they attend Pongal celebrations at a slum in Mumbai, India, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2016
Hindu pilgrims gather to offer prayers at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal on the occasion of "Makar Sankranti" festival at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata, India, January 15, 2016. Makar Sankranti is an auspicious festival celebrated by Hindus across the country that marks the start of the harvest season. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2016
A devotees lights fire as she prepares ritual rice dish to offer to the Hindu Sun God as they attend Pongal celebrations at a slum in Mumbai, India, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2016
Hindu pilgrims rest in blankets before taking a dip at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal on the occasion of "Makar Sankranti" festival at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata, India, January 15, 2016. Makar Sankranti is an auspicious festival celebrated by Hindus across the country that marks the start of the harvest season. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2016
A Hindu pilgrim smokes a bidi, a local cigarette hand-rolled with tobacco leaf, at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal on the occasion of "Makar Sankranti" festival at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata, India, January 15, 2016. Makar Sankranti is an auspicious festival celebrated by Hindus across the country that marks the start of the harvest season. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2016
A Hindu pilgrim offers prayers at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal on the occasion of "Makar Sankranti" festival at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata, India, January 15, 2016. Makar Sankranti is an auspicious festival celebrated by Hindus across the country that marks the start of the harvest season. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2016
Hindu pilgrims seek blessings from a cow after taking a dip at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal, ahead of the "Makar Sankranti" festival at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata, India, January 14, 2016. Hindu monks and pilgrims are making their annual trip to Sagar Island for the one-day festival of "Makar Sankranti" on Friday. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2016
Hindu pilgrims walk back after taking a dip at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal, ahead of the "Makar Sankranti" festival at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata, India, January 14, 2016. Hindu monks and pilgrims are making their annual trip to Sagar Island for the one-day festival of "Makar Sankranti" on Friday. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2016
A Hindu pilgrim walks back after taking a dip at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal, ahead of the "Makar Sankranti" festival at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata, India, January 14, 2016. Hindu monks and pilgrims are making their annual trip to Sagar Island for the one-day festival of "Makar Sankranti" on Friday. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2016
Naga Sadhus or Hindu holy men, smeared with ash, pass on a chillum to smoke inside their makeshift camps near the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal, ahead of the "Makar Sankranti" festival at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata, India, January 13, 2016. Hindu monks and pilgrims are making their annual trip to Sagar Island for the one-day festival of "Makar Sankranti" on Friday. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2016
A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man walks after taking a dip at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal, ahead of the "Makar Sankranti" festival at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata, India, January 13, 2016. Hindu monks and pilgrims are making their annual trip to Sagar Island for the one-day festival of "Makar Sankranti" on Friday. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2016
Hindu pilgrims take a dip at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal, ahead of the "Makar Sankranti" festival at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata, India, January 13, 2016. Hindu monks and pilgrims are making their annual trip to Sagar Island for the one-day festival of "Makar Sankranti" on Friday. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2016
A Hindu pilgrim offers prayers after taking a dip at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal, ahead of the "Makar Sankranti" festival at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata, India, January 13, 2016. Hindu monks and pilgrims are making their annual trip to Sagar Island for the one-day festival of "Makar Sankranti" on Friday. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2016
Hindu pilgrims walk after taking a dip at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal, ahead of the "Makar Sankranti" festival at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata, India, January 13, 2016. Hindu monks and pilgrims are making their annual trip to Sagar Island for the one-day festival of "Makar Sankranti" on Friday. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2016
A man dressed as Hindu goddess Kali, the goddess of power, walks for alms from Hindu pilgrims at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal ahead of the "Makar Sankranti" festival at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata, India, January 12, 2016. Hindu monks and pilgrims are making their annual trip to Sagar Island for the one-day festival of "Makar Sankranti" on January 15. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2016
A Hindu pilgrim walks past a row of lighted lamps after taking a holy dip at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata, India, January 12, 2016. Hindu monks and pilgrims are making their annual trip to Sagar Island for the one-day festival of "Makar Sankranti" on January 15. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2016
A female Hindu pilgrim dries sarees, a traditional Indian cloth used for women's clothing, after taking a dip in the waters of Ganges river on her way to an annual trip to Sagar Island, in Kolkata, India, January 11, 2016. Hindu monks and pilgrims are making the annual trip to Sagar Island for a holy dip at the confluence of the Ganges river and the Bay of Bengal on January 15 this year. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man smokes cannabis at a makeshift shelter on the banks of the river Ganges on his way to an annual trip to Sagar Island, in Kolkata, India, January 5, 2016. Hindu monks and pilgrims are making the annual trip to Sagar Island for a holy dip at the confluence of the Ganges river and the Bay of Bengal on January 15 this year. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
