Makar Sankranti and Pongal
A Hindu devotee holds a candle and burning incense sticks as she prays after taking a dip in the waters of river Howrah on the occasion of Makar Sankranti festival on the outskirts of Agartala, January 15, 2016. Makar Sankranti is an auspicious...more
A Hindu pilgrim uses a mobile phone to take pictures of her relative at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal on the occasion of "Makar Sankranti" festival at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata, India, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak...more
Devotees prepare ritual rice dishes to offer to the Hindu Sun God as they attend Pongal celebrations at a slum in Mumbai, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Devotees pray as they prepare ritual rice dishes to offer to the Hindu Sun God during Pongal celebrations at a slum in Mumbai, India, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A devotee reacts to smoke as others prepare ritual rice dishes to offer to the Hindu Sun God as they attend Pongal celebrations at a slum in Mumbai, India, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Girls react to smoke as their mother prepares ritual rice dish to offer to the Hindu Sun God as they attend Pongal celebrations at a slum in Mumbai, India, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Devotees stand in line to collect utensils and ingredients for preparing ritual rice dishes to offer to the Hindu Sun God as they attend Pongal celebrations at a slum in Mumbai, India, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Devotees prepare ritual rice dishes to offer to the Hindu Sun God as they attend Pongal celebrations at a slum in Mumbai, India, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Hindu pilgrims gather to offer prayers at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal on the occasion of "Makar Sankranti" festival at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata, India, January 15, 2016. Makar Sankranti is an auspicious festival...more
A devotees lights fire as she prepares ritual rice dish to offer to the Hindu Sun God as they attend Pongal celebrations at a slum in Mumbai, India, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Hindu pilgrims rest in blankets before taking a dip at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal on the occasion of "Makar Sankranti" festival at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata, India, January 15, 2016. Makar Sankranti is an auspicious...more
A Hindu pilgrim smokes a bidi, a local cigarette hand-rolled with tobacco leaf, at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal on the occasion of "Makar Sankranti" festival at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata, India, January 15, 2016....more
A Hindu pilgrim offers prayers at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal on the occasion of "Makar Sankranti" festival at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata, India, January 15, 2016. Makar Sankranti is an auspicious festival celebrated...more
Hindu pilgrims seek blessings from a cow after taking a dip at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal, ahead of the "Makar Sankranti" festival at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata, India, January 14, 2016. Hindu monks and pilgrims are...more
Hindu pilgrims walk back after taking a dip at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal, ahead of the "Makar Sankranti" festival at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata, India, January 14, 2016. Hindu monks and pilgrims are making their...more
A Hindu pilgrim walks back after taking a dip at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal, ahead of the "Makar Sankranti" festival at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata, India, January 14, 2016. Hindu monks and pilgrims are making their...more
Naga Sadhus or Hindu holy men, smeared with ash, pass on a chillum to smoke inside their makeshift camps near the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal, ahead of the "Makar Sankranti" festival at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata, India,...more
A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man walks after taking a dip at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal, ahead of the "Makar Sankranti" festival at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata, India, January 13, 2016. Hindu monks and pilgrims are making...more
Hindu pilgrims take a dip at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal, ahead of the "Makar Sankranti" festival at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata, India, January 13, 2016. Hindu monks and pilgrims are making their annual trip to Sagar...more
A Hindu pilgrim offers prayers after taking a dip at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal, ahead of the "Makar Sankranti" festival at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata, India, January 13, 2016. Hindu monks and pilgrims are making...more
Hindu pilgrims walk after taking a dip at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal, ahead of the "Makar Sankranti" festival at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata, India, January 13, 2016. Hindu monks and pilgrims are making their annual...more
A man dressed as Hindu goddess Kali, the goddess of power, walks for alms from Hindu pilgrims at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal ahead of the "Makar Sankranti" festival at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata, India, January 12,...more
A Hindu pilgrim walks past a row of lighted lamps after taking a holy dip at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata, India, January 12, 2016. Hindu monks and pilgrims are making their annual trip to...more
A female Hindu pilgrim dries sarees, a traditional Indian cloth used for women's clothing, after taking a dip in the waters of Ganges river on her way to an annual trip to Sagar Island, in Kolkata, India, January 11, 2016. Hindu monks and pilgrims...more
A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man smokes cannabis at a makeshift shelter on the banks of the river Ganges on his way to an annual trip to Sagar Island, in Kolkata, India, January 5, 2016. Hindu monks and pilgrims are making the annual trip to Sagar Island...more
