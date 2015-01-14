Makar Sankranti festival
A Hindu pilgrim jumps over a water stream on a beach along the confluence of the Ganges river and the Bay of Bengal on the occasion of Makar Sankranti festival at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Hindu pilgrims prepare to take a dip at the confluence of the Ganges river and the Bay of Bengal on the occasion of Makar Sankranti festival at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
People light a paper lantern during the celebrations to mark the Makar Sankranti festival, in Ahmedabad January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A "Sadhu", or a Hindu holy man, takes a dip at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal, ahead of the "Makar Sankranti" festival at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A "Sadhu", or a Hindu holy man, offers prayers after taking a dip at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal, ahead of the Makar Sankranti festival at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A "Sadhu", or a Hindu holy man, offers prayers after taking a dip at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal, ahead of the Makar Sankranti festival at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A "Sadhu", or a Hindu holy man, offers prayers after taking a dip at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal, ahead of the Makar Sankranti festival at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A "Sadhu", or a Hindu holy man, carries an idol of a Hindu deity as he walks along the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal, ahead of the "Makar Sankranti" festival at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De...more
Naga Sadhus or Hindu holy men, smeared with ash, drink tea inside their makeshift camps near the confluence of river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal, ahead of Makar Sankranti festival at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata January 13, 2015. Hindu monks and...more
Hindu pilgrims pray behind burning oil lamps after they took a holy dip at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal, ahead of the "Makar Sankranti" festival at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata, January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De...more
Hindu pilgrims wait in a line to receive free food distributed by a non-governmental group (NGO) before heading for an annual trip to Sagar Island for the one-day festival of "Makar Sankranti", in Kolkata January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man, smokes cannabis inside a makeshift shelter on the banks of river Ganges, on his way to an annual trip to Sagar Island, in Kolkata January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A female Hindu pilgrim dries a saree, a traditional Indian cloth used for women's clothing, after taking a dip in the waters of river Ganges on her way to an annual trip to Sagar Island, in Kolkata January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
