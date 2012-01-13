Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Jan 13, 2012 | 3:40pm IST

Makar Sankranti

<p>A Hindu pilgrim offers prayers after taking a dip at the confluence of the Ganges river and the Bay of Bengal at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata, January 13, 2012. Hindu monks and pilgrims are making an annual trip to Sagar Island for the one-day festival of "Makar Sankranti". REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

A Hindu pilgrim offers prayers after taking a dip at the confluence of the Ganges river and the Bay of Bengal at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata, January 13, 2012. Hindu monks and pilgrims are making an annual trip to Sagar Island for the one-day...more

Friday, January 13, 2012

A Hindu pilgrim offers prayers after taking a dip at the confluence of the Ganges river and the Bay of Bengal at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata, January 13, 2012. Hindu monks and pilgrims are making an annual trip to Sagar Island for the one-day festival of "Makar Sankranti". REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
1 / 11
<p>A female Hindu pilgrim dries sarees, a traditional cloth used for women's clothing, after taking a dip at the confluence of the Ganges river and the Bay of Bengal at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

A female Hindu pilgrim dries sarees, a traditional cloth used for women's clothing, after taking a dip at the confluence of the Ganges river and the Bay of Bengal at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Friday, January 13, 2012

A female Hindu pilgrim dries sarees, a traditional cloth used for women's clothing, after taking a dip at the confluence of the Ganges river and the Bay of Bengal at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
2 / 11
<p>A polio affected man returns after taking a dip at the confluence of the Ganges river and the Bay of Bengal at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

A polio affected man returns after taking a dip at the confluence of the Ganges river and the Bay of Bengal at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Friday, January 13, 2012

A polio affected man returns after taking a dip at the confluence of the Ganges river and the Bay of Bengal at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
3 / 11
<p>A female Hindu pilgrim offers prayers after taking a dip at the confluence of the Ganges river and the Bay of Bengal at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

A female Hindu pilgrim offers prayers after taking a dip at the confluence of the Ganges river and the Bay of Bengal at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Friday, January 13, 2012

A female Hindu pilgrim offers prayers after taking a dip at the confluence of the Ganges river and the Bay of Bengal at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
4 / 11
<p>Female Hindu pilgrims take a dip at the confluence of the Ganges river and the Bay of Bengal at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

Female Hindu pilgrims take a dip at the confluence of the Ganges river and the Bay of Bengal at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Friday, January 13, 2012

Female Hindu pilgrims take a dip at the confluence of the Ganges river and the Bay of Bengal at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
5 / 11
<p>Hindu pilgrims are seen through a saree, a traditional cloth used for women's clothing, as they gather on the banks of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

Hindu pilgrims are seen through a saree, a traditional cloth used for women's clothing, as they gather on the banks of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Friday, January 13, 2012

Hindu pilgrims are seen through a saree, a traditional cloth used for women's clothing, as they gather on the banks of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
6 / 11
<p>Hindu pilgrims gather on the banks of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

Hindu pilgrims gather on the banks of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Friday, January 13, 2012

Hindu pilgrims gather on the banks of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
7 / 11
<p>Hindu priests hold traditional oil lamps as they perform evening prayers called "Aarti" on the banks of river Ganges during Magh Mela, in Allahabad January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

Hindu priests hold traditional oil lamps as they perform evening prayers called "Aarti" on the banks of river Ganges during Magh Mela, in Allahabad January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Friday, January 13, 2012

Hindu priests hold traditional oil lamps as they perform evening prayers called "Aarti" on the banks of river Ganges during Magh Mela, in Allahabad January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Close
8 / 11
<p>A Sadhu or a Hindu ascetic smokes on the banks of river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

A Sadhu or a Hindu ascetic smokes on the banks of river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Friday, January 13, 2012

A Sadhu or a Hindu ascetic smokes on the banks of river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
9 / 11
<p>A Sadhu or a Hindu ascetic smokes a bidi, a local cigarette hand-rolled with leaf tobacco, inside a makeshift shelter on the banks of the river Ganges in Kolkata January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

A Sadhu or a Hindu ascetic smokes a bidi, a local cigarette hand-rolled with leaf tobacco, inside a makeshift shelter on the banks of the river Ganges in Kolkata January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Friday, January 13, 2012

A Sadhu or a Hindu ascetic smokes a bidi, a local cigarette hand-rolled with leaf tobacco, inside a makeshift shelter on the banks of the river Ganges in Kolkata January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
10 / 11
<p>A cut-out of Hindu monkey god Hanuman is seen as Sadhu or Hindu ascetics rest inside a makeshift shelter on the banks of the river Ganges in Kolkata January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

A cut-out of Hindu monkey god Hanuman is seen as Sadhu or Hindu ascetics rest inside a makeshift shelter on the banks of the river Ganges in Kolkata January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Friday, January 13, 2012

A cut-out of Hindu monkey god Hanuman is seen as Sadhu or Hindu ascetics rest inside a makeshift shelter on the banks of the river Ganges in Kolkata January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
Miniature metropolis

Miniature metropolis

Next Slideshows

Miniature metropolis

Miniature metropolis

A sculpture modeled on a fast-paced futuristic city.

12 Jan 2012
India's battle against polio

India's battle against polio

India marks the first year in history it has recorded no new cases of polio.

12 Jan 2012
Highlights from CES 2012

Highlights from CES 2012

A look at the latest gadgets and technology being showcased in Las Vegas at the world's largest consumer electronics trade show.

13 Jan 2012
Detroit Auto Show

Detroit Auto Show

The latest models and concepts from the Motor City.

12 Jan 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast