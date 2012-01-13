Makar Sankranti
A Hindu pilgrim offers prayers after taking a dip at the confluence of the Ganges river and the Bay of Bengal at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata, January 13, 2012. Hindu monks and pilgrims are making an annual trip to Sagar Island for the one-day festival of "Makar Sankranti". REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A female Hindu pilgrim dries sarees, a traditional cloth used for women's clothing, after taking a dip at the confluence of the Ganges river and the Bay of Bengal at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A polio affected man returns after taking a dip at the confluence of the Ganges river and the Bay of Bengal at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A female Hindu pilgrim offers prayers after taking a dip at the confluence of the Ganges river and the Bay of Bengal at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Female Hindu pilgrims take a dip at the confluence of the Ganges river and the Bay of Bengal at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Hindu pilgrims are seen through a saree, a traditional cloth used for women's clothing, as they gather on the banks of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Hindu pilgrims gather on the banks of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Hindu priests hold traditional oil lamps as they perform evening prayers called "Aarti" on the banks of river Ganges during Magh Mela, in Allahabad January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A Sadhu or a Hindu ascetic smokes on the banks of river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A Sadhu or a Hindu ascetic smokes a bidi, a local cigarette hand-rolled with leaf tobacco, inside a makeshift shelter on the banks of the river Ganges in Kolkata January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A cut-out of Hindu monkey god Hanuman is seen as Sadhu or Hindu ascetics rest inside a makeshift shelter on the banks of the river Ganges in Kolkata January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
