Make America Wear Hats Again
Audience member Ana Gomez, wearing a cap reading "Immigrants Make America Great" in the style of hats worn by Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, greets Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton during a campaign Voter Registration...more
Native American activists rally to call on President Barack Obama to stop the Dakota Access Pipeline, in front of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A woman smiles after getting an autograph by Donald Trump on her hat after he spoke at a campaign rally South Point Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/David Becker
A delegate with a gay rights hat attends the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Vendors sell hats outside a rally for Donald Trump in Gaffney, South Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
An attendee wears a "Make Donald Drumpf Again" hat during the "Politicon" convention in Pasadena, California. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
A man and child wear "Make America Great Again" hats as they wait for Donald Trump to speak at "Joni's Roast and Ride" in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Donald Trump signs a hat at a campaign rally in West Chester, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
A man wears a hat that says "Make America Gay Again" while watching the San Francisco LGBT Pride Parade in San Francisco, California. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
A man holds a "Make America Great Again" hat as Donald Trump as he speaks during a campaign event at an airplane hanger in Rochester, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Supporters of Donald Trump stand during a prayer before a rally with Trump at Clemson University's livestock arena in Pendleton, South Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
The images of Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump are seen painted on decorative pumpkins created by artist John Kettman in LaSalle, Illinois. REUTERS/Jim Young
