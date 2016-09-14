Edition:
Make America Wear Hats Again

Audience member Ana Gomez, wearing a cap reading "Immigrants Make America Great" in the style of hats worn by Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, greets Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton during a campaign Voter Registration Rally at the University of South Florida in Tampa, Florida. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Native American activists rally to call on President Barack Obama to stop the Dakota Access Pipeline, in front of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A woman smiles after getting an autograph by Donald Trump on her hat after he spoke at a campaign rally South Point Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/David Becker

A delegate with a gay rights hat attends the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Vendors sell hats outside a rally for Donald Trump in Gaffney, South Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

An attendee wears a "Make Donald Drumpf Again" hat during the "Politicon" convention in Pasadena, California. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

A man and child wear "Make America Great Again" hats as they wait for Donald Trump to speak at "Joni's Roast and Ride" in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Donald Trump signs a hat at a campaign rally in West Chester, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

A man wears a hat that says "Make America Gay Again" while watching the San Francisco LGBT Pride Parade in San Francisco, California. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

A man holds a "Make America Great Again" hat as Donald Trump as he speaks during a campaign event at an airplane hanger in Rochester, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Supporters of Donald Trump stand during a prayer before a rally with Trump at Clemson University's livestock arena in Pendleton, South Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The images of Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump are seen painted on decorative pumpkins created by artist John Kettman in LaSalle, Illinois. REUTERS/Jim Young

