Pictures | Sat Feb 13, 2016 | 8:45pm IST

'Make In India' week

A performer walks past another at the exhibition centre of the 'Make In India' week in Mumbai, India, February 13, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Saturday, February 13, 2016
Performers walk at the exhibition centre of the 'Make In India' week in Mumbai, India, February 13, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Saturday, February 13, 2016
People stand outside before the inauguration at the exhibition centre of the 'Make In India' week in Mumbai, India, February 13, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Saturday, February 13, 2016
Performers walk past a helicopter parked at the exhibition centre of the 'Make In India' week in Mumbai, India, February 13, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Saturday, February 13, 2016
Mukesh Ambani (R), chairman of Reliance Industries Ltd, speaks to Chanda Kochhar, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of ICICI Bank inside a pavilion at the exhibition centre of the 'Make In India' week in Mumbai, India, February 13, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Saturday, February 13, 2016
A participant walks past a pavilion at the exhibition centre of the 'Make In India' week in Mumbai, India, February 13, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Saturday, February 13, 2016
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) shakes hand with Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries Limited during a visit to a pavilion at the exhibition centre of the 'Make In India' week in Mumbai, India, February 13, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Saturday, February 13, 2016
An exhibitor speaks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2nd L), Finland's Prime Minister Juha Sipila (3rd L) and Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven (R) inside a pavilion at the exhibition centre of the 'Make In India' week in Mumbai, India, February 13, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Saturday, February 13, 2016
An exhibitor speaks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2nd L), Finland's Prime Minister Juha Sipila (3rd L), Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven (C), and Cyrus Mistry (2nd R), Chairman of Tata Group inside a pavilion at the exhibition centre of the 'Make In India' week in Mumbai, India, February 13, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Saturday, February 13, 2016
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven (2nd R) visit a pavilion at the exhibition centre of the 'Make In India' week in Mumbai, India, February 13, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Saturday, February 13, 2016
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) shakes hand with Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries Limited during a visit to a pavilion at the exhibition centre of the 'Make In India' week in Mumbai, India, February 13, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Saturday, February 13, 2016
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits a pavilion at the exhibition centre of the 'Make In India' week in Mumbai, India, February 13, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Saturday, February 13, 2016
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits a pavilion at the exhibition centre of the 'Make In India' week in Mumbai, India, February 13, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Saturday, February 13, 2016
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) gestures after inaugurating the exhibition centre for the 'Make In India' week in Mumbai, India, February 13, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Saturday, February 13, 2016
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Finland's Prime Minister Juha Sipila (R) cut a ribbon during the inauguration for the exhibition centre of the 'Make In India' week in Mumbai, India, February 13, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Saturday, February 13, 2016
Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven (L), India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) and Finland's Prime Minister Juha Sipila (R) cut a ribbon during the inauguration for the exhibition centre of the 'Make In India' week in Mumbai, India, February 13, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Saturday, February 13, 2016
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits a pavilion at the exhibition centre of the 'Make In India' week in Mumbai, India, February 13, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Saturday, February 13, 2016
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) speaks to Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven (R) during a visit to a pavilion at the exhibition centre of the 'Make In India' week in Mumbai, India, February 13, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Saturday, February 13, 2016
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the inauguration ceremony of the 'Make In India' week in Mumbai, India, February 13, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Saturday, February 13, 2016
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the inauguration ceremony of the 'Make In India' week in Mumbai, India, February 13, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Saturday, February 13, 2016
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the inauguration ceremony of the 'Make In India' week in Mumbai, India, February 13, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Saturday, February 13, 2016
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the inauguration ceremony of the 'Make In India' week in Mumbai, India, February 13, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Saturday, February 13, 2016
Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven speaks during the inauguration ceremony of the 'Make In India' week in Mumbai, India, February 13, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Saturday, February 13, 2016
Finland's Prime Minister Juha Sipila speaks during the inauguration ceremony of the 'Make In India' week in Mumbai, India, February 13, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Saturday, February 13, 2016
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the inauguration ceremony of the 'Make In India' week in Mumbai, India, February 13, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Saturday, February 13, 2016
