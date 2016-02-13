'Make In India' week
A performer walks past another at the exhibition centre of the 'Make In India' week in Mumbai, India, February 13, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Performers walk at the exhibition centre of the 'Make In India' week in Mumbai, India, February 13, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People stand outside before the inauguration at the exhibition centre of the 'Make In India' week in Mumbai, India, February 13, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Performers walk past a helicopter parked at the exhibition centre of the 'Make In India' week in Mumbai, India, February 13, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Mukesh Ambani (R), chairman of Reliance Industries Ltd, speaks to Chanda Kochhar, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of ICICI Bank inside a pavilion at the exhibition centre of the 'Make In India' week in Mumbai, India, February 13, 2016....more
A participant walks past a pavilion at the exhibition centre of the 'Make In India' week in Mumbai, India, February 13, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) shakes hand with Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries Limited during a visit to a pavilion at the exhibition centre of the 'Make In India' week in Mumbai, India, February 13, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An exhibitor speaks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2nd L), Finland's Prime Minister Juha Sipila (3rd L) and Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven (R) inside a pavilion at the exhibition centre of the 'Make In India' week in Mumbai, India, February...more
An exhibitor speaks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2nd L), Finland's Prime Minister Juha Sipila (3rd L), Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven (C), and Cyrus Mistry (2nd R), Chairman of Tata Group inside a pavilion at the exhibition centre of the...more
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven (2nd R) visit a pavilion at the exhibition centre of the 'Make In India' week in Mumbai, India, February 13, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) shakes hand with Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries Limited during a visit to a pavilion at the exhibition centre of the 'Make In India' week in Mumbai, India, February 13, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits a pavilion at the exhibition centre of the 'Make In India' week in Mumbai, India, February 13, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits a pavilion at the exhibition centre of the 'Make In India' week in Mumbai, India, February 13, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) gestures after inaugurating the exhibition centre for the 'Make In India' week in Mumbai, India, February 13, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Finland's Prime Minister Juha Sipila (R) cut a ribbon during the inauguration for the exhibition centre of the 'Make In India' week in Mumbai, India, February 13, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven (L), India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) and Finland's Prime Minister Juha Sipila (R) cut a ribbon during the inauguration for the exhibition centre of the 'Make In India' week in Mumbai, India, February 13,...more
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits a pavilion at the exhibition centre of the 'Make In India' week in Mumbai, India, February 13, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) speaks to Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven (R) during a visit to a pavilion at the exhibition centre of the 'Make In India' week in Mumbai, India, February 13, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the inauguration ceremony of the 'Make In India' week in Mumbai, India, February 13, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the inauguration ceremony of the 'Make In India' week in Mumbai, India, February 13, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the inauguration ceremony of the 'Make In India' week in Mumbai, India, February 13, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the inauguration ceremony of the 'Make In India' week in Mumbai, India, February 13, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven speaks during the inauguration ceremony of the 'Make In India' week in Mumbai, India, February 13, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Finland's Prime Minister Juha Sipila speaks during the inauguration ceremony of the 'Make In India' week in Mumbai, India, February 13, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the inauguration ceremony of the 'Make In India' week in Mumbai, India, February 13, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Next Slideshows
Jellyfish from the deep
Shapes and colors of these ethereal, free-floating sea creatures.
Mrs. Trump
The lady behind the Republican front-runner.
Nepal's month-long festival
Images from Swasthani Brata Katha celebrations in Nepal.
Starlings in the sky
The highly social bird in unusual flock formations.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.