Making faces at the Olympics

<p>A combination picture shows close-ups of divers' faces during the London 2012 Olympic Games. Athletes shown are, top row (L to R) China's Qin Kai, China's Qin Kai, Mexico's Yahel Castillo Huerta .Middle row (L to R) Ukraine's Illya Kvasha, Mexico's Yahel Castillo Huerta, China's Qin Kai. Bottom row (L to R) Germany's Patrick Hausding, Mexico's Yahel Castillo Huerta, china's He Chong. Pictures taken on various dates since the start of the Games. REUTERS/Staff</p>

Thursday, August 09, 2012

<p>Hungary's Peter Nagy reacts after failing a lift attempt during the men's 105kg Group B snatch weightlifting competition at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor</p>

<p>China's Qin Kai performs a dive during the men's 3m springboard preliminary round at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

<p>Germany's Martin Wierig competes in the men's discus qualification during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

<p>Male fans wearing bikini tops cheer during the women's round of 16 beach volleyball match between Brazil's Talita and Maria Elisa, and Marketa Slukova and Kristyna Kolocova of the Czech Republic at Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo</p>

<p>A fan wearing a mask of Britain's Queen Elizabeth poses during the men's handball Preliminaries Group B match between Denmark and Croatia at the Copper Box venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

<p>Glenn Frank from central England wears contact lenses depicting the Union flag, commonly known as the Union Jack, as he walks in the Olympic Park during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 3, 2012. Frank, originally from South Africa, was at the Olympics to support the South African field hockey team. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>Ashton Eaton (L) of the U.S. and Germany's Rico Freimuth compete in the men's decathlon 110m hurdles heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

<p>France's Kevin Mayer reacts after his men's decathlon 110m hurdles heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

<p>Kazakhstan's Adilbek Niyazymbetov (R) fights Iran's Ehsan Rouzbahani during their Men's Light Heavy (81kg) quarter-final boxing match at the London Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

<p>Bulgaria's (bottom to top) Teodor Salparov, Nikolay Penchev, Viktor Yosifov, and Dobromir Dimitrov celebrate winning their men's quarterfinal volleyball match against Germany at Earls Court during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

<p>Australia's Matt Nielsen talks with the official during his game against the U.S. during their men's quarterfinal basketball match at the North Greenwich Arena in London during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>Spain's Joel Gonzalez Bonilla (facing camera) fights against South Korea's Lee Dae-hoon during their men's -58kg gold medal taekwondo match during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the ExCeL arena August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

<p>Gold medal-winning British cyclists Laura Trott and Jason Kenny laugh as they sit behind footballer David Beckham (obscured) while watching the women's beach volleyball final at Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

<p>Footballer David Beckham (C) and his son Romeo (R) watch the women's beach volleyball final at Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

<p>Kellie Wells of the U.S. reacts on the podium with her bronze medal for the women's 100m hurdles at the London 2012 Olympic Games in London at the Olympic Stadium August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

<p>Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge reacts as she attends the women's semifinal hockey match between Great Britain and Argentina at the Riverbank Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor</p>

<p>Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (C) reacts as she attends the women's semifinal hockey match between Great Britain and Argentina at the Riverbank Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor</p>

<p>Gold medallists Misty May-Treanor of the U.S. and team mate Kerri Walsh Jennings (R) listen to their national anthem as they celebrate at the women's beach volleyball victory ceremony at the Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo</p>

<p>Trey Hardee of the U.S. reacts after his men's decathlon 400m heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Croatia's coach Slavko Goluza gestures during their men's handball quarterfinal match against Tunisia at the Basketball Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

<p>Japan's Mai Nakagawa (R) smiles as she speaks to Mexico's Paola Espinosa Sanchez after her last dive during the women's 10m platform preliminary round at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>Mexico's Paola Espinosa Sanchez reacts as she speaks to her coach after her last dive, during the women's 10m platform preliminary round at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>Russia's Yulia Koltunova reacts after her last dive during the women's 10m platform preliminary round at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>Great Britain's Alex Danson reacts after her team being defeated by Argetina at the women's semifinal hockey match at the Riverbank Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

<p>Great Britain's players react after defeated by Argetina at their women's semifinal hockey match at the Riverbank Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

<p>Mexico's Paola Espinosa Sanchez gestures as she speaks to her coach after her last dive, during the women's 10m platform preliminary round at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>Katie Bell of the U.S. reacts in relief after receiving the score for her last dive, which qualified her for the semi-final, during the women's 10m platform preliminary round at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>Aries Merritt of the U.S. celebrates after winning the men's 110m hurdles final during the London 2012 Olympics Games at the Olympic Stadium August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

<p>Poland's Krzysztof Ignaczak reacts after losing their men's quarterfinal volleyball match against Russia at Earls Court during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

<p>Members of the U.S. team look on from the bench in the final minutes of their loss to Croatia during their Men's Quarterfinal water polo match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh</p>

<p>Russia's Natalya Antyukh reacts after she won gold in the women's 400m hurdles final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 8, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

<p>Lashinda Demus of the U.S. reacts after her second place finish in the women's 400m hurdles final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>India's Devendro Singh Laishram waits in his corner during his Men's Light Fly (49kg) quarter-final boxing match against Ireland's Paddy Barnes at the London Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

<p>Britain's Prince Harry gestures as he watches the women's beach volleyball bronze medal match between Brazil and China at Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

<p>Argentina's Carla Rebecchi (L) with team mates Sofia Maccari (R) and Rocio Sanchez Moccia celebrates her scoring a goal against Great Britain during their women's semifinal hockey match at the Riverbank Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

<p>Jamaica's Usain Bolt gestures skyward before the start of his men's 200m semi-final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

<p>Jamaica's Yohan Blake gestures before the start of his men's 200m semi-final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

<p>France's Christophe Lemaitre reacts after his men's 200m semi-final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Brazil's Larissa (R) and Juliana celebrate a point in their women's beach volleyball bronze medal match against China's Xue Chen and Zhang Xi at the Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler</p>

<p>Canada's Damian Warner reacts after a successful attempt during his men's decathlon high jump event during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

<p>Ashton Eaton of the U.S. claps as he competes in his men's decathlon high jump event during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

<p>Trey Hardee of the U.S. reacts during his men's decathlon high jump event during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

<p>Japan's Hitomi Obara weeps at the podium after winning the Women's 48Kg Greco-Roman wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

<p>Hungary's head coach Denes Kemeny looks on as his team met Italy during their Men's Quarterfinal water polo match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh</p>

<p>China's Xue Chen (L) blocks a spike by Brazil's Juliana in their women's beach volleyball bronze medal match at the Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler </p>

<p>Japan's Hitomi Obara reacts after defeating Azerbaijan's Mariya Stadnyk for the gold medal of the Women's 48Kg Greco-Roman wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

<p>Sweden's goalkeeper Mattias Andersson fails to save a shot from Denmark's Hans Lindberg (unseen) during their men's handball quarterfinal match at the Basketball Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

<p>Colombia's Paulo Villar looks at the times after his men's 110m hurdles semi-final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Trey Hardee of the U.S. reacts during his men's decathlon high jump event during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

<p>Nathan Murray, 5, cheers for British athletes during London 2012 Olympic Games evening athletics events at the Olympic Stadium August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Canada's Carol Huynh (in blue) fight with Senegal's Isabelle Sambou for the bronze medal of the Women's 48Kg Greco-Roman wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

<p>Denmark's Queen Margrethe II walks through the Athletes Village in the Olympic Park during a short tour of the site in Stratford, east London during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool</p>

<p>Spain's Brigitte Yague reacts after winning against Thailand's Chanatip Sonkham in their women's -49kg semifinal taekwondo match at the ExCel venue during the London Olympic Games, August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch </p>

<p>Japan's supporters attend the Women's Greco-Roman wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

<p>Spain's Pau Gasol react to being called for a foul against France during their men's quarterfinal basketball match at the North Greenwich Arena in London during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>Australia's Tim Cleland reacts as his team misses a shot as they met Serbia in the fourth quarter of their Men's Quarterfinal water polo match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh</p>

<p>Claressa Shields of the U.S. fights Kazakhstan's Marina Volnova (not shown) during their Women's Middle (75kg) semi-final boxing match at the London Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

<p>Yemen's Tameem Mohammed Ahmed Al-Kubati (R) argues with Colombia's Oscar Munoz during their men's -58kg quarterfinal taekwondo match at the ExCel venue during the London Olympic Games, August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

<p>Jamaica's Usain Bolt places his hands on his head before his men's 200m semi-final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

<p>Jamaica's Usain Bolt posing before his men's 200m round 1 heat at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

<p>McKayla Maroney of the U.S. celebrates with her silver medal in the women's vault victory ceremony in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

