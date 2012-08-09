Making faces at the Olympics
A combination picture shows close-ups of divers' faces during the London 2012 Olympic Games. Athletes shown are, top row (L to R) China's Qin Kai, China's Qin Kai, Mexico's Yahel Castillo Huerta .Middle row (L to R) Ukraine's Illya Kvasha, Mexico's...more
A combination picture shows close-ups of divers' faces during the London 2012 Olympic Games. Athletes shown are, top row (L to R) China's Qin Kai, China's Qin Kai, Mexico's Yahel Castillo Huerta .Middle row (L to R) Ukraine's Illya Kvasha, Mexico's Yahel Castillo Huerta, China's Qin Kai. Bottom row (L to R) Germany's Patrick Hausding, Mexico's Yahel Castillo Huerta, china's He Chong. Pictures taken on various dates since the start of the Games. REUTERS/Staff
Hungary's Peter Nagy reacts after failing a lift attempt during the men's 105kg Group B snatch weightlifting competition at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Hungary's Peter Nagy reacts after failing a lift attempt during the men's 105kg Group B snatch weightlifting competition at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
China's Qin Kai performs a dive during the men's 3m springboard preliminary round at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
China's Qin Kai performs a dive during the men's 3m springboard preliminary round at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Germany's Martin Wierig competes in the men's discus qualification during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Germany's Martin Wierig competes in the men's discus qualification during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Male fans wearing bikini tops cheer during the women's round of 16 beach volleyball match between Brazil's Talita and Maria Elisa, and Marketa Slukova and Kristyna Kolocova of the Czech Republic at Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic...more
Male fans wearing bikini tops cheer during the women's round of 16 beach volleyball match between Brazil's Talita and Maria Elisa, and Marketa Slukova and Kristyna Kolocova of the Czech Republic at Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
A fan wearing a mask of Britain's Queen Elizabeth poses during the men's handball Preliminaries Group B match between Denmark and Croatia at the Copper Box venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A fan wearing a mask of Britain's Queen Elizabeth poses during the men's handball Preliminaries Group B match between Denmark and Croatia at the Copper Box venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Glenn Frank from central England wears contact lenses depicting the Union flag, commonly known as the Union Jack, as he walks in the Olympic Park during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 3, 2012. Frank, originally from South Africa, was at the...more
Glenn Frank from central England wears contact lenses depicting the Union flag, commonly known as the Union Jack, as he walks in the Olympic Park during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 3, 2012. Frank, originally from South Africa, was at the Olympics to support the South African field hockey team. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Ashton Eaton (L) of the U.S. and Germany's Rico Freimuth compete in the men's decathlon 110m hurdles heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Ashton Eaton (L) of the U.S. and Germany's Rico Freimuth compete in the men's decathlon 110m hurdles heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
France's Kevin Mayer reacts after his men's decathlon 110m hurdles heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
France's Kevin Mayer reacts after his men's decathlon 110m hurdles heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Kazakhstan's Adilbek Niyazymbetov (R) fights Iran's Ehsan Rouzbahani during their Men's Light Heavy (81kg) quarter-final boxing match at the London Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Kazakhstan's Adilbek Niyazymbetov (R) fights Iran's Ehsan Rouzbahani during their Men's Light Heavy (81kg) quarter-final boxing match at the London Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Bulgaria's (bottom to top) Teodor Salparov, Nikolay Penchev, Viktor Yosifov, and Dobromir Dimitrov celebrate winning their men's quarterfinal volleyball match against Germany at Earls Court during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 8, 2012....more
Bulgaria's (bottom to top) Teodor Salparov, Nikolay Penchev, Viktor Yosifov, and Dobromir Dimitrov celebrate winning their men's quarterfinal volleyball match against Germany at Earls Court during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Australia's Matt Nielsen talks with the official during his game against the U.S. during their men's quarterfinal basketball match at the North Greenwich Arena in London during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Australia's Matt Nielsen talks with the official during his game against the U.S. during their men's quarterfinal basketball match at the North Greenwich Arena in London during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Spain's Joel Gonzalez Bonilla (facing camera) fights against South Korea's Lee Dae-hoon during their men's -58kg gold medal taekwondo match during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the ExCeL arena August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Spain's Joel Gonzalez Bonilla (facing camera) fights against South Korea's Lee Dae-hoon during their men's -58kg gold medal taekwondo match during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the ExCeL arena August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Gold medal-winning British cyclists Laura Trott and Jason Kenny laugh as they sit behind footballer David Beckham (obscured) while watching the women's beach volleyball final at Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 8, 2012....more
Gold medal-winning British cyclists Laura Trott and Jason Kenny laugh as they sit behind footballer David Beckham (obscured) while watching the women's beach volleyball final at Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Footballer David Beckham (C) and his son Romeo (R) watch the women's beach volleyball final at Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Footballer David Beckham (C) and his son Romeo (R) watch the women's beach volleyball final at Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Kellie Wells of the U.S. reacts on the podium with her bronze medal for the women's 100m hurdles at the London 2012 Olympic Games in London at the Olympic Stadium August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Kellie Wells of the U.S. reacts on the podium with her bronze medal for the women's 100m hurdles at the London 2012 Olympic Games in London at the Olympic Stadium August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge reacts as she attends the women's semifinal hockey match between Great Britain and Argentina at the Riverbank Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge reacts as she attends the women's semifinal hockey match between Great Britain and Argentina at the Riverbank Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (C) reacts as she attends the women's semifinal hockey match between Great Britain and Argentina at the Riverbank Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (C) reacts as she attends the women's semifinal hockey match between Great Britain and Argentina at the Riverbank Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor
Gold medallists Misty May-Treanor of the U.S. and team mate Kerri Walsh Jennings (R) listen to their national anthem as they celebrate at the women's beach volleyball victory ceremony at the Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games...more
Gold medallists Misty May-Treanor of the U.S. and team mate Kerri Walsh Jennings (R) listen to their national anthem as they celebrate at the women's beach volleyball victory ceremony at the Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
Trey Hardee of the U.S. reacts after his men's decathlon 400m heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Trey Hardee of the U.S. reacts after his men's decathlon 400m heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Croatia's coach Slavko Goluza gestures during their men's handball quarterfinal match against Tunisia at the Basketball Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Croatia's coach Slavko Goluza gestures during their men's handball quarterfinal match against Tunisia at the Basketball Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Japan's Mai Nakagawa (R) smiles as she speaks to Mexico's Paola Espinosa Sanchez after her last dive during the women's 10m platform preliminary round at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville more
Japan's Mai Nakagawa (R) smiles as she speaks to Mexico's Paola Espinosa Sanchez after her last dive during the women's 10m platform preliminary round at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Mexico's Paola Espinosa Sanchez reacts as she speaks to her coach after her last dive, during the women's 10m platform preliminary round at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Mexico's Paola Espinosa Sanchez reacts as she speaks to her coach after her last dive, during the women's 10m platform preliminary round at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Russia's Yulia Koltunova reacts after her last dive during the women's 10m platform preliminary round at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Russia's Yulia Koltunova reacts after her last dive during the women's 10m platform preliminary round at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Great Britain's Alex Danson reacts after her team being defeated by Argetina at the women's semifinal hockey match at the Riverbank Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Great Britain's Alex Danson reacts after her team being defeated by Argetina at the women's semifinal hockey match at the Riverbank Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Great Britain's players react after defeated by Argetina at their women's semifinal hockey match at the Riverbank Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Great Britain's players react after defeated by Argetina at their women's semifinal hockey match at the Riverbank Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Mexico's Paola Espinosa Sanchez gestures as she speaks to her coach after her last dive, during the women's 10m platform preliminary round at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Mexico's Paola Espinosa Sanchez gestures as she speaks to her coach after her last dive, during the women's 10m platform preliminary round at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Katie Bell of the U.S. reacts in relief after receiving the score for her last dive, which qualified her for the semi-final, during the women's 10m platform preliminary round at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 8, 2012....more
Katie Bell of the U.S. reacts in relief after receiving the score for her last dive, which qualified her for the semi-final, during the women's 10m platform preliminary round at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Aries Merritt of the U.S. celebrates after winning the men's 110m hurdles final during the London 2012 Olympics Games at the Olympic Stadium August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Aries Merritt of the U.S. celebrates after winning the men's 110m hurdles final during the London 2012 Olympics Games at the Olympic Stadium August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Poland's Krzysztof Ignaczak reacts after losing their men's quarterfinal volleyball match against Russia at Earls Court during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Poland's Krzysztof Ignaczak reacts after losing their men's quarterfinal volleyball match against Russia at Earls Court during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Members of the U.S. team look on from the bench in the final minutes of their loss to Croatia during their Men's Quarterfinal water polo match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Members of the U.S. team look on from the bench in the final minutes of their loss to Croatia during their Men's Quarterfinal water polo match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Russia's Natalya Antyukh reacts after she won gold in the women's 400m hurdles final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 8, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Russia's Natalya Antyukh reacts after she won gold in the women's 400m hurdles final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 8, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Lashinda Demus of the U.S. reacts after her second place finish in the women's 400m hurdles final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Lashinda Demus of the U.S. reacts after her second place finish in the women's 400m hurdles final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
India's Devendro Singh Laishram waits in his corner during his Men's Light Fly (49kg) quarter-final boxing match against Ireland's Paddy Barnes at the London Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
India's Devendro Singh Laishram waits in his corner during his Men's Light Fly (49kg) quarter-final boxing match against Ireland's Paddy Barnes at the London Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Britain's Prince Harry gestures as he watches the women's beach volleyball bronze medal match between Brazil and China at Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Britain's Prince Harry gestures as he watches the women's beach volleyball bronze medal match between Brazil and China at Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Argentina's Carla Rebecchi (L) with team mates Sofia Maccari (R) and Rocio Sanchez Moccia celebrates her scoring a goal against Great Britain during their women's semifinal hockey match at the Riverbank Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games August...more
Argentina's Carla Rebecchi (L) with team mates Sofia Maccari (R) and Rocio Sanchez Moccia celebrates her scoring a goal against Great Britain during their women's semifinal hockey match at the Riverbank Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Jamaica's Usain Bolt gestures skyward before the start of his men's 200m semi-final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Jamaica's Usain Bolt gestures skyward before the start of his men's 200m semi-final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Jamaica's Yohan Blake gestures before the start of his men's 200m semi-final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Jamaica's Yohan Blake gestures before the start of his men's 200m semi-final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
France's Christophe Lemaitre reacts after his men's 200m semi-final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
France's Christophe Lemaitre reacts after his men's 200m semi-final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Brazil's Larissa (R) and Juliana celebrate a point in their women's beach volleyball bronze medal match against China's Xue Chen and Zhang Xi at the Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler more
Brazil's Larissa (R) and Juliana celebrate a point in their women's beach volleyball bronze medal match against China's Xue Chen and Zhang Xi at the Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Canada's Damian Warner reacts after a successful attempt during his men's decathlon high jump event during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Canada's Damian Warner reacts after a successful attempt during his men's decathlon high jump event during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Ashton Eaton of the U.S. claps as he competes in his men's decathlon high jump event during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Ashton Eaton of the U.S. claps as he competes in his men's decathlon high jump event during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Trey Hardee of the U.S. reacts during his men's decathlon high jump event during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Trey Hardee of the U.S. reacts during his men's decathlon high jump event during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Japan's Hitomi Obara weeps at the podium after winning the Women's 48Kg Greco-Roman wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Japan's Hitomi Obara weeps at the podium after winning the Women's 48Kg Greco-Roman wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Hungary's head coach Denes Kemeny looks on as his team met Italy during their Men's Quarterfinal water polo match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Hungary's head coach Denes Kemeny looks on as his team met Italy during their Men's Quarterfinal water polo match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
China's Xue Chen (L) blocks a spike by Brazil's Juliana in their women's beach volleyball bronze medal match at the Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
China's Xue Chen (L) blocks a spike by Brazil's Juliana in their women's beach volleyball bronze medal match at the Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Japan's Hitomi Obara reacts after defeating Azerbaijan's Mariya Stadnyk for the gold medal of the Women's 48Kg Greco-Roman wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Japan's Hitomi Obara reacts after defeating Azerbaijan's Mariya Stadnyk for the gold medal of the Women's 48Kg Greco-Roman wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Sweden's goalkeeper Mattias Andersson fails to save a shot from Denmark's Hans Lindberg (unseen) during their men's handball quarterfinal match at the Basketball Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Sweden's goalkeeper Mattias Andersson fails to save a shot from Denmark's Hans Lindberg (unseen) during their men's handball quarterfinal match at the Basketball Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Colombia's Paulo Villar looks at the times after his men's 110m hurdles semi-final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Colombia's Paulo Villar looks at the times after his men's 110m hurdles semi-final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Trey Hardee of the U.S. reacts during his men's decathlon high jump event during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Trey Hardee of the U.S. reacts during his men's decathlon high jump event during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Nathan Murray, 5, cheers for British athletes during London 2012 Olympic Games evening athletics events at the Olympic Stadium August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Nathan Murray, 5, cheers for British athletes during London 2012 Olympic Games evening athletics events at the Olympic Stadium August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Canada's Carol Huynh (in blue) fight with Senegal's Isabelle Sambou for the bronze medal of the Women's 48Kg Greco-Roman wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Canada's Carol Huynh (in blue) fight with Senegal's Isabelle Sambou for the bronze medal of the Women's 48Kg Greco-Roman wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Denmark's Queen Margrethe II walks through the Athletes Village in the Olympic Park during a short tour of the site in Stratford, east London during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool
Denmark's Queen Margrethe II walks through the Athletes Village in the Olympic Park during a short tour of the site in Stratford, east London during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool
Spain's Brigitte Yague reacts after winning against Thailand's Chanatip Sonkham in their women's -49kg semifinal taekwondo match at the ExCel venue during the London Olympic Games, August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Spain's Brigitte Yague reacts after winning against Thailand's Chanatip Sonkham in their women's -49kg semifinal taekwondo match at the ExCel venue during the London Olympic Games, August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Japan's supporters attend the Women's Greco-Roman wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Japan's supporters attend the Women's Greco-Roman wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Spain's Pau Gasol react to being called for a foul against France during their men's quarterfinal basketball match at the North Greenwich Arena in London during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Spain's Pau Gasol react to being called for a foul against France during their men's quarterfinal basketball match at the North Greenwich Arena in London during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Australia's Tim Cleland reacts as his team misses a shot as they met Serbia in the fourth quarter of their Men's Quarterfinal water polo match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Australia's Tim Cleland reacts as his team misses a shot as they met Serbia in the fourth quarter of their Men's Quarterfinal water polo match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Claressa Shields of the U.S. fights Kazakhstan's Marina Volnova (not shown) during their Women's Middle (75kg) semi-final boxing match at the London Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Claressa Shields of the U.S. fights Kazakhstan's Marina Volnova (not shown) during their Women's Middle (75kg) semi-final boxing match at the London Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Yemen's Tameem Mohammed Ahmed Al-Kubati (R) argues with Colombia's Oscar Munoz during their men's -58kg quarterfinal taekwondo match at the ExCel venue during the London Olympic Games, August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Yemen's Tameem Mohammed Ahmed Al-Kubati (R) argues with Colombia's Oscar Munoz during their men's -58kg quarterfinal taekwondo match at the ExCel venue during the London Olympic Games, August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Jamaica's Usain Bolt places his hands on his head before his men's 200m semi-final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Jamaica's Usain Bolt places his hands on his head before his men's 200m semi-final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Jamaica's Usain Bolt posing before his men's 200m round 1 heat at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Jamaica's Usain Bolt posing before his men's 200m round 1 heat at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble
McKayla Maroney of the U.S. celebrates with her silver medal in the women's vault victory ceremony in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
McKayla Maroney of the U.S. celebrates with her silver medal in the women's vault victory ceremony in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Next Slideshows
London Olympics: Day 12
Highlights from day twelve of the Olympics.
London Olympics: Day 11
Highlights from day eleven of the Olympics.
Swimming in sync
Synchronized swimming highlights at the London Olympics.
T20 - India vs Sri Lanka
India plays Sri Lanka in a Twenty20 cricket match in Pallekele.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.