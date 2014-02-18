Making fertiliser from scrap leather
A labourer stands on a heap of scrap leather to be burnt in an oven for making fertiliser at a factory in Kolkata February 14, 2014. Workers in the factory extract wet blue leather and recover a solid collagenic material containing high nitrogen levels, which can be used for the production of nitrogenous fertiliser. India’s import of nitrogenous fertiliser “urea” has been rising as farmers are demanding more to boost yields of staples such as rice and wheat. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
