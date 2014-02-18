Edition:
Making fertiliser from scrap leather

<p>A labourer stands on a heap of scrap leather to be burnt in an oven for making fertiliser at a factory in Kolkata February 14, 2014. Workers in the factory extract wet blue leather and recover a solid collagenic material containing high nitrogen levels, which can be used for the production of nitrogenous fertiliser. India&rsquo;s import of nitrogenous fertiliser &ldquo;urea&rdquo; has been rising as farmers are demanding more to boost yields of staples such as rice and wheat. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A labourer stands on a heap of scrap leather to be burnt in an oven for making fertiliser at a factory in Kolkata February 14, 2014. Workers in the factory extract wet blue leather and recover a solid collagenic material containing high nitrogen levels, which can be used for the production of nitrogenous fertiliser. India’s import of nitrogenous fertiliser “urea” has been rising as farmers are demanding more to boost yields of staples such as rice and wheat. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Labourers place scrap leather in an oven to be burnt for making fertilizer at a factory in Kolkata February 14, 2014. Workers in the factory extract wet blue leather and recover a solid collagenic material containing high nitrogen levels, which can be used for the production of nitrogenous fertiliser. India&rsquo;s import of nitrogenous fertiliser &ldquo;urea&rdquo; has been rising as farmers are demanding more to boost yields of staples such as rice and wheat. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Labourers place scrap leather in an oven to be burnt for making fertilizer at a factory in Kolkata February 14, 2014. Workers in the factory extract wet blue leather and recover a solid collagenic material containing high nitrogen levels, which can be used for the production of nitrogenous fertiliser. India’s import of nitrogenous fertiliser “urea” has been rising as farmers are demanding more to boost yields of staples such as rice and wheat. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>A labourer pulls a piece of scrap leather from a pile, which will be burnt in an oven and made into fertiliser, at a factory in Kolkata February 14, 2014. Workers in the factory extract wet blue leather and recover a solid collagenic material containing high nitrogen levels, which can be used for the production of nitrogenous fertiliser. India&rsquo;s import of nitrogenous fertiliser &ldquo;urea&rdquo; has been rising as farmers are demanding more to boost yields of staples such as rice and wheat. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A labourer pulls a piece of scrap leather from a pile, which will be burnt in an oven and made into fertiliser, at a factory in Kolkata February 14, 2014. Workers in the factory extract wet blue leather and recover a solid collagenic material containing high nitrogen levels, which can be used for the production of nitrogenous fertiliser. India’s import of nitrogenous fertiliser “urea” has been rising as farmers are demanding more to boost yields of staples such as rice and wheat. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>A labourer walks on a heap of scrap leather, which will be burnt to in an oven and made into fertiliser, at a factory in Kolkata February 14, 2014. Workers in the factory extract wet blue leather and recover a solid collagenic material containing high nitrogen levels, which can be used for the production of nitrogenous fertiliser. India&rsquo;s import of nitrogenous fertiliser &ldquo;urea&rdquo; has been rising as farmers are demanding more to boost yields of staples such as rice and wheat. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A labourer walks on a heap of scrap leather, which will be burnt to in an oven and made into fertiliser, at a factory in Kolkata February 14, 2014. Workers in the factory extract wet blue leather and recover a solid collagenic material containing high nitrogen levels, which can be used for the production of nitrogenous fertiliser. India’s import of nitrogenous fertiliser “urea” has been rising as farmers are demanding more to boost yields of staples such as rice and wheat. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>A labourer walks on a heap of scrap leather, which will be be burnt in an oven and made into fertiliser, at a factory in Kolkata February 14, 2014. Workers in the factory extract wet blue leather and recover a solid collagenic material containing high nitrogen levels, which can be used for the production of nitrogenous fertiliser. India&rsquo;s import of nitrogenous fertiliser &ldquo;urea&rdquo; has been rising as farmers are demanding more to boost yields of staples such as rice and wheat. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A labourer walks on a heap of scrap leather, which will be be burnt in an oven and made into fertiliser, at a factory in Kolkata February 14, 2014. Workers in the factory extract wet blue leather and recover a solid collagenic material containing high nitrogen levels, which can be used for the production of nitrogenous fertiliser. India’s import of nitrogenous fertiliser “urea” has been rising as farmers are demanding more to boost yields of staples such as rice and wheat. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Labourers spread fertiliser for drying at a factory which makes fertiliser ingredients out of scrap leather in Kolkata February 14, 2014. Workers in the factory extract wet blue leather and recover a solid collagenic material containing high nitrogen levels, which can be used for the production of nitrogenous fertiliser. India&rsquo;s import of nitrogenous fertiliser &ldquo;urea&rdquo; has been rising as farmers are demanding more to boost yields of staples such as rice and wheat. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Labourers spread fertiliser for drying at a factory which makes fertiliser ingredients out of scrap leather in Kolkata February 14, 2014. Workers in the factory extract wet blue leather and recover a solid collagenic material containing high nitrogen levels, which can be used for the production of nitrogenous fertiliser. India’s import of nitrogenous fertiliser “urea” has been rising as farmers are demanding more to boost yields of staples such as rice and wheat. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>A labourer digs through a heap of scrap leather which will be burnt in an oven and made into fertiliser at a factory in Kolkata February 14, 2014. Workers in the factory extract wet blue leather and recover a solid collagenic material containing high nitrogen levels, which can be used for the production of nitrogenous fertiliser. India&rsquo;s import of nitrogenous fertiliser &ldquo;urea&rdquo; has been rising as farmers are demanding more to boost yields of staples such as rice and wheat. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A labourer digs through a heap of scrap leather which will be burnt in an oven and made into fertiliser at a factory in Kolkata February 14, 2014. Workers in the factory extract wet blue leather and recover a solid collagenic material containing high nitrogen levels, which can be used for the production of nitrogenous fertiliser. India’s import of nitrogenous fertiliser “urea” has been rising as farmers are demanding more to boost yields of staples such as rice and wheat. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>A labourer shovels fertiliser at a factory which makes fertiliser ingredients out of scrap leather in Kolkata February 14, 2014. Workers in the factory extract wet blue leather and recover a solid collagenic material containing high nitrogen levels, which can be used for the production of nitrogenous fertiliser. India&rsquo;s import of nitrogenous fertiliser &ldquo;urea&rdquo; has been rising as farmers are demanding more to boost yields of staples such as rice and wheat. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A labourer shovels fertiliser at a factory which makes fertiliser ingredients out of scrap leather in Kolkata February 14, 2014. Workers in the factory extract wet blue leather and recover a solid collagenic material containing high nitrogen levels, which can be used for the production of nitrogenous fertiliser. India’s import of nitrogenous fertiliser “urea” has been rising as farmers are demanding more to boost yields of staples such as rice and wheat. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Labourers rest on a heap of scrap leather, which will be burnt in an oven and made into fertiliser, at a factory in Kolkata February 14, 2014. Workers in the factory extract wet blue leather and recover a solid collagenic material containing high nitrogen levels, which can be used for the production of nitrogenous fertiliser. India&rsquo;s import of nitrogenous fertiliser &ldquo;urea&rdquo; has been rising as farmers are demanding more to boost yields of staples such as rice and wheat. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Labourers rest on a heap of scrap leather, which will be burnt in an oven and made into fertiliser, at a factory in Kolkata February 14, 2014. Workers in the factory extract wet blue leather and recover a solid collagenic material containing high nitrogen levels, which can be used for the production of nitrogenous fertiliser. India’s import of nitrogenous fertiliser “urea” has been rising as farmers are demanding more to boost yields of staples such as rice and wheat. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>A goat stands on a heap of scrap leather, which will be burnt in an oven and made into fertiliser, at a factory in Kolkata February 14, 2014. Workers in the factory extract wet blue leather and recover a solid collagenic material containing high nitrogen levels, which can be used for the production of nitrogenous fertiliser. India&rsquo;s import of nitrogenous fertiliser &ldquo;urea&rdquo; has been rising as farmers are demanding more to boost yields of staples such as rice and wheat. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A goat stands on a heap of scrap leather, which will be burnt in an oven and made into fertiliser, at a factory in Kolkata February 14, 2014. Workers in the factory extract wet blue leather and recover a solid collagenic material containing high nitrogen levels, which can be used for the production of nitrogenous fertiliser. India’s import of nitrogenous fertiliser “urea” has been rising as farmers are demanding more to boost yields of staples such as rice and wheat. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>A labourer cuts scrap leather, which will be burnt in an oven and made into fertiliser, at a factory in Kolkata February 14, 2014. Workers in the factory extract wet blue leather and recover a solid collagenic material containing high nitrogen levels, which can be used for the production of nitrogenous fertiliser. India&rsquo;s import of nitrogenous fertiliser &ldquo;urea&rdquo; has been rising as farmers are demanding more to boost yields of staples such as rice and wheat. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A labourer cuts scrap leather, which will be burnt in an oven and made into fertiliser, at a factory in Kolkata February 14, 2014. Workers in the factory extract wet blue leather and recover a solid collagenic material containing high nitrogen levels, which can be used for the production of nitrogenous fertiliser. India’s import of nitrogenous fertiliser “urea” has been rising as farmers are demanding more to boost yields of staples such as rice and wheat. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Labourers work at a factory which makes fertiliser ingredients out of scrap leather in Kolkata February 14, 2014. Workers in the factory extract wet blue leather and recover a solid collagenic material containing high nitrogen levels, which can be used for the production of nitrogenous fertiliser. India&rsquo;s import of nitrogenous fertiliser &ldquo;urea&rdquo; has been rising as farmers are demanding more to boost yields of staples such as rice and wheat. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Labourers work at a factory which makes fertiliser ingredients out of scrap leather in Kolkata February 14, 2014. Workers in the factory extract wet blue leather and recover a solid collagenic material containing high nitrogen levels, which can be used for the production of nitrogenous fertiliser. India’s import of nitrogenous fertiliser “urea” has been rising as farmers are demanding more to boost yields of staples such as rice and wheat. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>A labourer carries scrap leather, which will be burnt in an oven and made into fertiliser, at a factory in Kolkata February 14, 2014. Workers in the factory extract wet blue leather and recover a solid collagenic material containing high nitrogen levels, which can be used for the production of nitrogenous fertiliser. India&rsquo;s import of nitrogenous fertiliser &ldquo;urea&rdquo; has been rising as farmers are demanding more to boost yields of staples such as rice and wheat. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A labourer carries scrap leather, which will be burnt in an oven and made into fertiliser, at a factory in Kolkata February 14, 2014. Workers in the factory extract wet blue leather and recover a solid collagenic material containing high nitrogen levels, which can be used for the production of nitrogenous fertiliser. India’s import of nitrogenous fertiliser “urea” has been rising as farmers are demanding more to boost yields of staples such as rice and wheat. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Labourers rest on a heap of scrap leather, which will be burnt in an oven and made into fertiliser, at a factory in Kolkata February 14, 2014. Workers in the factory extract wet blue leather and recover a solid collagenic material containing high nitrogen levels, which can be used for the production of nitrogenous fertiliser. India&rsquo;s import of nitrogenous fertiliser &ldquo;urea&rdquo; has been rising as farmers are demanding more to boost yields of staples such as rice and wheat. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Labourers rest on a heap of scrap leather, which will be burnt in an oven and made into fertiliser, at a factory in Kolkata February 14, 2014. Workers in the factory extract wet blue leather and recover a solid collagenic material containing high nitrogen levels, which can be used for the production of nitrogenous fertiliser. India’s import of nitrogenous fertiliser “urea” has been rising as farmers are demanding more to boost yields of staples such as rice and wheat. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>A labourer loads scrap leather onto a lorry at a factory which makes fertilizer ingredients out of the material in Kolkata February 14, 2014. Workers in the factory extract wet blue leather and recover a solid collagenic material containing high nitrogen levels, which can be used for the production of nitrogenous fertiliser. India&rsquo;s import of nitrogenous fertiliser &ldquo;urea&rdquo; has been rising as farmers are demanding more to boost yields of staples such as rice and wheat. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A labourer loads scrap leather onto a lorry at a factory which makes fertilizer ingredients out of the material in Kolkata February 14, 2014. Workers in the factory extract wet blue leather and recover a solid collagenic material containing high nitrogen levels, which can be used for the production of nitrogenous fertiliser. India’s import of nitrogenous fertiliser “urea” has been rising as farmers are demanding more to boost yields of staples such as rice and wheat. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Labourers carry scrap leather to be burnt in an oven for making fertilizer at a factory in Kolkata February 14, 2014. Workers in the factory extract wet blue leather and recover a solid collagenic material containing high nitrogen levels, which can be used for the production of nitrogenous fertiliser. India&rsquo;s import of nitrogenous fertiliser &ldquo;urea&rdquo; has been rising as farmers are demanding more to boost yields of staples such as rice and wheat. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Labourers carry scrap leather to be burnt in an oven for making fertilizer at a factory in Kolkata February 14, 2014. Workers in the factory extract wet blue leather and recover a solid collagenic material containing high nitrogen levels, which can be used for the production of nitrogenous fertiliser. India’s import of nitrogenous fertiliser “urea” has been rising as farmers are demanding more to boost yields of staples such as rice and wheat. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Children walk past heaps of scrap leader at a factory which makes fertilizer ingredients out of the material in Kolkata February 14, 2014. Workers in the factory extract wet blue leather and recover a solid collagenic material containing high nitrogen levels, which can be used for the production of nitrogenous fertiliser. India&rsquo;s import of nitrogenous fertiliser &ldquo;urea&rdquo; has been rising as farmers are demanding more to boost yields of staples such as rice and wheat. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Children walk past heaps of scrap leader at a factory which makes fertilizer ingredients out of the material in Kolkata February 14, 2014. Workers in the factory extract wet blue leather and recover a solid collagenic material containing high nitrogen levels, which can be used for the production of nitrogenous fertiliser. India’s import of nitrogenous fertiliser “urea” has been rising as farmers are demanding more to boost yields of staples such as rice and wheat. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>A labourer uses a burning oven to make fertiliser ingredients out of scrap leather at a factory in Kolkata February 14, 2014. Workers in the factory extract wet blue leather and recover a solid collagenic material containing high nitrogen levels, which can be used for the production of nitrogenous fertiliser. India&rsquo;s import of nitrogenous fertiliser &ldquo;urea&rdquo; has been rising as farmers are demanding more to boost yields of staples such as rice and wheat. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A labourer uses a burning oven to make fertiliser ingredients out of scrap leather at a factory in Kolkata February 14, 2014. Workers in the factory extract wet blue leather and recover a solid collagenic material containing high nitrogen levels, which can be used for the production of nitrogenous fertiliser. India’s import of nitrogenous fertiliser “urea” has been rising as farmers are demanding more to boost yields of staples such as rice and wheat. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Labourers place scrap leather to be burnt in an oven for making fertilizer at a factory in Kolkata February 14, 2014. Workers in the factory extract wet blue leather and recover a solid collagenic material containing high nitrogen levels, which can be used for the production of nitrogenous fertiliser. India&rsquo;s import of nitrogenous fertiliser &ldquo;urea&rdquo; has been rising as farmers are demanding more to boost yields of staples such as rice and wheat. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Labourers place scrap leather to be burnt in an oven for making fertilizer at a factory in Kolkata February 14, 2014. Workers in the factory extract wet blue leather and recover a solid collagenic material containing high nitrogen levels, which can be used for the production of nitrogenous fertiliser. India’s import of nitrogenous fertiliser “urea” has been rising as farmers are demanding more to boost yields of staples such as rice and wheat. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>A labourer wearing a T-shirt with an image of singer Britney Spears works at a factory which makes fertiliser ingredients out of scrap leather in Kolkata February 14, 2014. Workers in the factory extract wet blue leather and recover a solid collagenic material containing high nitrogen levels, which can be used for the production of nitrogenous fertiliser. India&rsquo;s import of nitrogenous fertiliser &ldquo;urea&rdquo; has been rising as farmers are demanding more to boost yields of staples such as rice and wheat. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A labourer wearing a T-shirt with an image of singer Britney Spears works at a factory which makes fertiliser ingredients out of scrap leather in Kolkata February 14, 2014. Workers in the factory extract wet blue leather and recover a solid collagenic material containing high nitrogen levels, which can be used for the production of nitrogenous fertiliser. India’s import of nitrogenous fertiliser “urea” has been rising as farmers are demanding more to boost yields of staples such as rice and wheat. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Labourers place scrap leather to be burnt in an oven for making fertiliser at a factory in Kolkata February 14, 2014. Workers in the factory extract wet blue leather and recover a solid collagenic material containing high nitrogen levels, which can be used for the production of nitrogenous fertiliser. India&rsquo;s import of nitrogenous fertiliser &ldquo;urea&rdquo; has been rising as farmers are demanding more to boost yields of staples such as rice and wheat. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Labourers place scrap leather to be burnt in an oven for making fertiliser at a factory in Kolkata February 14, 2014. Workers in the factory extract wet blue leather and recover a solid collagenic material containing high nitrogen levels, which can be used for the production of nitrogenous fertiliser. India’s import of nitrogenous fertiliser “urea” has been rising as farmers are demanding more to boost yields of staples such as rice and wheat. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Labourers place scrap leather to be burnt in an oven for making fertiliser at a factory in Kolkata February 14, 2014. Workers in the factory extract wet blue leather and recover a solid collagenic material containing high nitrogen levels, which can be used for the production of nitrogenous fertiliser. India&rsquo;s import of nitrogenous fertiliser &ldquo;urea&rdquo; has been rising as farmers are demanding more to boost yields of staples such as rice and wheat. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Labourers place scrap leather to be burnt in an oven for making fertiliser at a factory in Kolkata February 14, 2014. Workers in the factory extract wet blue leather and recover a solid collagenic material containing high nitrogen levels, which can be used for the production of nitrogenous fertiliser. India’s import of nitrogenous fertiliser “urea” has been rising as farmers are demanding more to boost yields of staples such as rice and wheat. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Labourers spread fertiliser for drying at a factory which makes fertiliser ingredients out of scrap leather in Kolkata February 14, 2014. Workers in the factory extract wet blue leather and recover a solid collagenic material containing high nitrogen levels, which can be used for the production of nitrogenous fertiliser. India&rsquo;s import of nitrogenous fertiliser &ldquo;urea&rdquo; has been rising as farmers are demanding more to boost yields of staples such as rice and wheat. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Labourers spread fertiliser for drying at a factory which makes fertiliser ingredients out of scrap leather in Kolkata February 14, 2014. Workers in the factory extract wet blue leather and recover a solid collagenic material containing high nitrogen levels, which can be used for the production of nitrogenous fertiliser. India’s import of nitrogenous fertiliser “urea” has been rising as farmers are demanding more to boost yields of staples such as rice and wheat. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>A labourer unloads fertilizer for drying at a factory which makes fertiliser ingredients out of scrap leather in Kolkata February 14, 2014. Workers in the factory extract wet blue leather and recover a solid collagenic material containing high nitrogen levels, which can be used for the production of nitrogenous fertiliser. India&rsquo;s import of nitrogenous fertiliser &ldquo;urea&rdquo; has been rising as farmers are demanding more to boost yields of staples such as rice and wheat. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A labourer unloads fertilizer for drying at a factory which makes fertiliser ingredients out of scrap leather in Kolkata February 14, 2014. Workers in the factory extract wet blue leather and recover a solid collagenic material containing high nitrogen levels, which can be used for the production of nitrogenous fertiliser. India’s import of nitrogenous fertiliser “urea” has been rising as farmers are demanding more to boost yields of staples such as rice and wheat. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>A labourer works at a factory which makes fertiliser ingredients out of scrap leather in Kolkata February 14, 2014. Workers in the factory extract wet blue leather and recover a solid collagenic material containing high nitrogen levels, which can be used for the production of nitrogenous fertiliser. India&rsquo;s import of nitrogenous fertiliser &ldquo;urea&rdquo; has been rising as farmers are demanding more to boost yields of staples such as rice and wheat. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A labourer works at a factory which makes fertiliser ingredients out of scrap leather in Kolkata February 14, 2014. Workers in the factory extract wet blue leather and recover a solid collagenic material containing high nitrogen levels, which can be used for the production of nitrogenous fertiliser. India’s import of nitrogenous fertiliser “urea” has been rising as farmers are demanding more to boost yields of staples such as rice and wheat. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Labourer Kuldeep Das, 20, his wife Rekha Das, 18, and their one-year-old son Kundan Das pose at a factory which makes fertiliser ingredients out of scrap leather in Kolkata February 14, 2014. Workers in the factory extract wet blue leather and recover a solid collagenic material containing high nitrogen levels, which can be used for the production of nitrogenous fertiliser. India&rsquo;s import of nitrogenous fertiliser &ldquo;urea&rdquo; has been rising as farmers are demanding more to boost yields of staples such as rice and wheat. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Labourer Kuldeep Das, 20, his wife Rekha Das, 18, and their one-year-old son Kundan Das pose at a factory which makes fertiliser ingredients out of scrap leather in Kolkata February 14, 2014. Workers in the factory extract wet blue leather and recover a solid collagenic material containing high nitrogen levels, which can be used for the production of nitrogenous fertiliser. India’s import of nitrogenous fertiliser “urea” has been rising as farmers are demanding more to boost yields of staples such as rice and wheat. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

