Making fertiliser from scrap leather

A labourer walks on a heap of scrap leather, which will be burnt to in an oven and made into fertiliser, at a factory in Kolkata February 14, 2014. Workers in the factory extract wet blue leather and recover a solid collagenic material containing high nitrogen levels, which can be used for the production of nitrogenous fertiliser. India’s import of nitrogenous fertiliser “urea” has been rising as farmers are demanding more to boost yields of staples such as rice and wheat. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood