Pictures | Tue Oct 21, 2014

Making firecrackers for Diwali

A worker makes firecrackers at a factory for the upcoming Diwali festival on the outskirts of Ahmedabad October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A worker makes firecrackers at a factory for the upcoming Diwali festival on the outskirts of Ahmedabad October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
A worker makes firecrackers at a factory for the upcoming Diwali festival on the outskirts of Ahmedabad October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A worker's hands are covered with gunpowder as he makes fire crackers at a factory in Kolkata November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

A worker's hands are covered with gunpowder as he makes fire crackers at a factory in Kolkata November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
A worker's hands are covered with gunpowder as he makes fire crackers at a factory in Kolkata November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
A worker's hands are covered with gunpowder as he fills cardboard cylinders at a firecracker factory in Kolkata October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

A worker's hands are covered with gunpowder as he fills cardboard cylinders at a firecracker factory in Kolkata October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
A worker's hands are covered with gunpowder as he fills cardboard cylinders at a firecracker factory in Kolkata October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
A female worker packs firecrackers at a factory for the upcoming Diwali festival, on the outskirts of Ahmedabad October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

A female worker packs firecrackers at a factory for the upcoming Diwali festival, on the outskirts of Ahmedabad October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
A female worker packs firecrackers at a factory for the upcoming Diwali festival, on the outskirts of Ahmedabad October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
A worker makes firecrackers at a factory for the upcoming Diwali festival, on the outskirts of Ahmedabad October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

A worker makes firecrackers at a factory for the upcoming Diwali festival, on the outskirts of Ahmedabad October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
A worker makes firecrackers at a factory for the upcoming Diwali festival, on the outskirts of Ahmedabad October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
A worker makes firecrackers at a factory for the upcoming Diwali festival, on the outskirts of Ahmedabad October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

A worker makes firecrackers at a factory for the upcoming Diwali festival, on the outskirts of Ahmedabad October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
A worker makes firecrackers at a factory for the upcoming Diwali festival, on the outskirts of Ahmedabad October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
A worker fills gunpowder mixture in small paper rolls to make firecrackers at a factory for the upcoming Diwali festival, on the outskirts of Ahmedabad October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

A worker fills gunpowder mixture in small paper rolls to make firecrackers at a factory for the upcoming Diwali festival, on the outskirts of Ahmedabad October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
A worker fills gunpowder mixture in small paper rolls to make firecrackers at a factory for the upcoming Diwali festival, on the outskirts of Ahmedabad October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
A worker's hands are covered with gunpowder as she fills cardboard cylinders at a firecracker factory on the outskirts of Siliguri October 9, 2009. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

A worker's hands are covered with gunpowder as she fills cardboard cylinders at a firecracker factory on the outskirts of Siliguri October 9, 2009. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
A worker's hands are covered with gunpowder as she fills cardboard cylinders at a firecracker factory on the outskirts of Siliguri October 9, 2009. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
A labourer works with gun powder mixture inside a firecracker factory at Champahati, about 40 km from Kolkata October 2, 2009. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files

A labourer works with gun powder mixture inside a firecracker factory at Champahati, about 40 km from Kolkata October 2, 2009. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
A labourer works with gun powder mixture inside a firecracker factory at Champahati, about 40 km from Kolkata October 2, 2009. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files
A labourer works with gun powder mixture inside a firecracker factory at Champahati, about 40 km (25 miles) from Kolkata October 2, 2009. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files

A labourer works with gun powder mixture inside a firecracker factory at Champahati, about 40 km (25 miles) from Kolkata October 2, 2009. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
A labourer works with gun powder mixture inside a firecracker factory at Champahati, about 40 km (25 miles) from Kolkata October 2, 2009. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files
People work at a firecracker factory on the outskirts of Siliguri October 21, 2008. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

People work at a firecracker factory on the outskirts of Siliguri October 21, 2008. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
People work at a firecracker factory on the outskirts of Siliguri October 21, 2008. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
A labourer works with gunpowder mixture inside a firecracker factory on the outskirts of Siliguri October 21, 2008. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

A labourer works with gunpowder mixture inside a firecracker factory on the outskirts of Siliguri October 21, 2008. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
A labourer works with gunpowder mixture inside a firecracker factory on the outskirts of Siliguri October 21, 2008. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
Labourers work with gunpowder mixture inside a firecracker factory on the outskirts of Siliguri October 21, 2008. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Labourers work with gunpowder mixture inside a firecracker factory on the outskirts of Siliguri October 21, 2008. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Labourers work with gunpowder mixture inside a firecracker factory on the outskirts of Siliguri October 21, 2008. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
Labourers work with gunpowder mixture inside a firecracker factory on the outskirts of Siliguri October 21, 2008. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Labourers work with gunpowder mixture inside a firecracker factory on the outskirts of Siliguri October 21, 2008. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Labourers work with gunpowder mixture inside a firecracker factory on the outskirts of Siliguri October 21, 2008. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
A labourer works at a firecracker factory on the outskirts of Siliguri October 21, 2008. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

A labourer works at a firecracker factory on the outskirts of Siliguri October 21, 2008. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
A labourer works at a firecracker factory on the outskirts of Siliguri October 21, 2008. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
A worker makes firecrackers at a factory for the upcoming Diwali festival on the outskirts of Ahmedabad October 18, 2008. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

A worker makes firecrackers at a factory for the upcoming Diwali festival on the outskirts of Ahmedabad October 18, 2008. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
A worker makes firecrackers at a factory for the upcoming Diwali festival on the outskirts of Ahmedabad October 18, 2008. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Workers make firecrackers at a factory for the upcoming Diwali festival on the outskirts of Ahmedabad October 18, 2008. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Workers make firecrackers at a factory for the upcoming Diwali festival on the outskirts of Ahmedabad October 18, 2008. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Workers make firecrackers at a factory for the upcoming Diwali festival on the outskirts of Ahmedabad October 18, 2008. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
A worker carries a tray of firecrackers at a factory for the upcoming Diwali festival on the outskirts of Ahmedabad October 18, 2008. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

A worker carries a tray of firecrackers at a factory for the upcoming Diwali festival on the outskirts of Ahmedabad October 18, 2008. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
A worker carries a tray of firecrackers at a factory for the upcoming Diwali festival on the outskirts of Ahmedabad October 18, 2008. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Labourers work with a gunpowder mixture inside a firecracker factory on the outskirts of Siliguri October 29, 2007. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Labourers work with a gunpowder mixture inside a firecracker factory on the outskirts of Siliguri October 29, 2007. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Labourers work with a gunpowder mixture inside a firecracker factory on the outskirts of Siliguri October 29, 2007. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
Labourers work at a firecracker factory on the outskirts of Siliguri October 29, 2007. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Labourers work at a firecracker factory on the outskirts of Siliguri October 29, 2007. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Labourers work at a firecracker factory on the outskirts of Siliguri October 29, 2007. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
Bantu Mohammad, 40, works with a gunpowder mixture inside a firecracker factory on the outskirts of Siliguri October 29, 2007. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Bantu Mohammad, 40, works with a gunpowder mixture inside a firecracker factory on the outskirts of Siliguri October 29, 2007. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Bantu Mohammad, 40, works with a gunpowder mixture inside a firecracker factory on the outskirts of Siliguri October 29, 2007. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
A labourer works with a gunpowder mixture inside a firecracker factory on the outskirts of Siliguri October 29, 2007. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

A labourer works with a gunpowder mixture inside a firecracker factory on the outskirts of Siliguri October 29, 2007. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
A labourer works with a gunpowder mixture inside a firecracker factory on the outskirts of Siliguri October 29, 2007. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
Labourers test firecrackers at a firecracker factory on the outskirts of Siliguri October 29, 2007. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Labourers test firecrackers at a firecracker factory on the outskirts of Siliguri October 29, 2007. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Labourers test firecrackers at a firecracker factory on the outskirts of Siliguri October 29, 2007. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
A labourer works with a gunpowder mixture inside a firecracker factory on the outskirts of Siliguri October 29, 2007. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

A labourer works with a gunpowder mixture inside a firecracker factory on the outskirts of Siliguri October 29, 2007. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
A labourer works with a gunpowder mixture inside a firecracker factory on the outskirts of Siliguri October 29, 2007. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
Labourers wear masks inside a firecracker factory on the outskirts of Siliguri October 29, 2007. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Labourers wear masks inside a firecracker factory on the outskirts of Siliguri October 29, 2007. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Labourers wear masks inside a firecracker factory on the outskirts of Siliguri October 29, 2007. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
Labourers work inside a firecracker factory on the outskirts of Siliguri October 8, 2006. REUTERS/Rupak de Chowdhuri/Files

Labourers work inside a firecracker factory on the outskirts of Siliguri October 8, 2006. REUTERS/Rupak de Chowdhuri/Files

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Labourers work inside a firecracker factory on the outskirts of Siliguri October 8, 2006. REUTERS/Rupak de Chowdhuri/Files
A vendor sells fireworks at his stall in a market place during the Hindu festival of 'Diwali', the festival of lights, in New Delhi November 4, 2002. REUTERS/B. Mathur/Files

A vendor sells fireworks at his stall in a market place during the Hindu festival of 'Diwali', the festival of lights, in New Delhi November 4, 2002. REUTERS/B. Mathur/Files

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
A vendor sells fireworks at his stall in a market place during the Hindu festival of 'Diwali', the festival of lights, in New Delhi November 4, 2002. REUTERS/B. Mathur/Files
Kavita, a street child, holds up a poster during a demonstration by a non-governmental organisation working for under privileged children in Mumbai October 15. The demonstration was organised in protest against the use of firecrackers during the festival of Diwali. REUTERS/Files

Kavita, a street child, holds up a poster during a demonstration by a non-governmental organisation working for under privileged children in Mumbai October 15. The demonstration was organised in protest against the use of firecrackers during the festival of Diwali. REUTERS/Files

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Kavita, a street child, holds up a poster during a demonstration by a non-governmental organisation working for under privileged children in Mumbai October 15. The demonstration was organised in protest against the use of firecrackers during the festival of Diwali. REUTERS/Files
