Making of a world number one
Saina Nehwal is seen behind a net as she returns a shot to Macau's U Teng Lok during their women's single badminton match at the Gyeyang Gymnasium during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/Files
Saina Nehwal plays against China's Li Xuerui during their women's singles quarter-final match at the Badminton World Championship in Copenhagen August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Nils Meilvang/Scanpix Denmark/Files
Saina Nehwal competes against Germany's Juliane Schenk during their women's singles semi final match at the Djarum Indonesia Open badminton tournament in Jakarta June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Beawiharta/Files
Saina Nehwal competes against Spain's Caroline Marin (not pictured) during their women's single quarter final match at the Djarum Indonesia Open badminton tournament in Jakarta June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Beawiharta/Files
Saina Nehwal kisses her bronze medal at the women's singles badminton victory ceremony at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad/Files
Saina Nehwal waves after winning her women's singles badminton bronze medal match against China's Wang Xin at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Saina Nehwal plays against China's Yihan Wang during their womens singles badminton semifinals match during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad/Files
Saina Nehwal celebrates winning against Denmark's Tine Baun during their womens singles badminton quarterfinals match during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad/Files
Saina Nehwal returns a shot to Taiwan's Cheng Shao Chieh during their women's singles semi-final match at the Djarum Indonesia Badminton Open Super Series Premier tournament in Jakarta June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Beawiharta/Files
Saina Nehwal stands beside her nation's flag after winning the gold medal in the women's singles badminton finals at the Commonwealth Games in New Delhi October 14, 2010. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files
Saina Nehwal poses with her gold medal after winning the women's singles badminton finals at the Commonwealth Games in New Delhi October 14, 2010. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files
Saina Nehwal holds her medals from the Singapore Open Series, India Open Grand Prix and Djarum Indonesia Open Super Series tournaments during a news conference in the south Indian city of Hyderabad June 29, 2010. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
Saina Nehwal holds her national flag after winning the women's singles final match at the Djarum Indonesia Open Super Series badminton tournament in Jakarta June 27, 2010. REUTERS/Beawiharta/Files
Saina Nehwal celebrates after beating Bulgaria's Petya Nedelcheva in their women's singles match at the World Badminton Championship in Hyderabad August 13, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
Saina Nehwal kisses her medal after beating China's Wang Lin during their women's single final match at Djarum Indonesia Super Series badminton tournament at Istora Bung Karno stadium in Jakarta June 21, 2009. REUTERS/Crack Palinggi/Files
