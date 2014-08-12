Making of the gods
An artisan works on an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, at a workshop in Mumbai August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An artist applies paint to an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga at a workshop in New Delhi September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
An artisan works on an idol of Hindu Lord Krishna ahead of the Janmashtami festival in Chennai August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Babu
An artisan gives finishing touches to the idol of Hindu deity Lord Krishna in Chandigarh August 14, 2006. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
An artisan paints an idol of the Hindu Lord Krishna ahead of "Janamashtmi", at a roadside workshop in Ahmedabad August 28, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave
An artisan works on an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, at a workshop in Chennai August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Babu
An artist works on a clay idol of the Hindu Goddess Durga at a workshop in Agartala, September 8, 2007. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
An artist applies paint on an idol of Hindu goddess Durga at a workshop ahead of Durga Puja festival in Allahabad October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
An artisan works on an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, at a workshop in Mumbai August 10, 2014. Idols of Ganesh are made two to three months before Ganesh Chaturthi, a popular religious festival in India. During the...more
An artist sprays paint on an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga at a workshop ahead of the Durga Puja festival in New Delhi October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
An artisan gives finishing touches to an idol of the Hindu Goddess Durga at a workshop in Siliguri September 20, 2008. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
An artisan climbs on an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, to paint it inside a workshop in Mumbai August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An artist paints an idol of the Hindu goddess Kali at a workshop in Kolkata October 30, 2010. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Students apply natural colours on idols of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, during a workshop on the use of natural colours on eco-friendly idol making in Hyderabad August 10, 2010. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
An artisan makes an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, inside a workshop in Mumbai July 19, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An artisan paints the idols of Hindu Gods and Goddesses at a workshop in Mumbai August 6, 2007. REUTERS/Sima Dubey
An Indian artist works on an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga in Siliguri on September 24, 2005. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
An artisan stands next to the semi-finished clay idols of the Hindu mythological characters 'Dakinis' and 'Yoginis', who will be worshipped along with Hindu Goddess Kali, the Goddess of Power, at a roadside workshop ahead of the Kali Puja festival,...more
An artisan reapplies clay to an idol of Putna at a workshop in Chandigarh August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
An artisan gives finishing touches to an idol of Hindu Goddess Durga at a workshop in Kolkata September 22, 2008. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal
An Indian artist works on a statue of Hindu God Lord Krishna in Chandigarh August 21, 2002. REUTERS/Dipak Kumar
An artist paints an idol of the Hindu goddess Kali at a workshop in Kolkata October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
An artisan paints an idol of the Hindu Lord Krishna ahead of "Janamashtmi" at a roadside workshop in Ahmedabad August 28, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave
An Indian artiste makes idols of Hindu Gods in Kolkata September 10, 2005. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files
A hand rickshaw puller passes in front of the unfinished idols of Hindu goddess Kali outside a workshop in Kolkata October 14, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw
