Pictures | Sun Apr 2, 2017 | 6:30pm IST

Malaysian prime minister in India

Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak (L) reads a joint statement as his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi watches at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, April 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak (L) reads a joint statement as his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi watches at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, April 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2017
Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2017
Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak (L) reads a joint statement as his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi smiles at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, April 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak (L) reads a joint statement as his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi smiles at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, April 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2017
Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak (L) reads a joint statement as his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi smiles at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, April 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak reads a joint statement with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi (unseen) at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, April 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak reads a joint statement with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi (unseen) at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, April 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2017
Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak reads a joint statement with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi (unseen) at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, April 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak (L) shakes hands with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, India, April 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak (L) shakes hands with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, India, April 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2017
Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak (L) shakes hands with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, India, April 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak inspects a guard of honour during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, India, April 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak inspects a guard of honour during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, India, April 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2017
Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak inspects a guard of honour during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, India, April 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak (L) hugs his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, India, April 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak (L) hugs his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, India, April 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2017
Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak (L) hugs his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, India, April 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) talks to Rosmah Mansor (R) wife of his Malaysian counterpart Najib Razak during Razak's ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, April 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) talks to Rosmah Mansor (R) wife of his Malaysian counterpart Najib Razak during Razak's ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, April 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2017
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) talks to Rosmah Mansor (R) wife of his Malaysian counterpart Najib Razak during Razak's ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, April 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak inspects a guard of honour during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, India, April 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak inspects a guard of honour during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, India, April 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2017
Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak inspects a guard of honour during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, India, April 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) shakes hands with Rosmah Mansor, wife of his Malaysian counterpart Najib Razak during Razak's ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, India, April 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) shakes hands with Rosmah Mansor, wife of his Malaysian counterpart Najib Razak during Razak's ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, India, April 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2017
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) shakes hands with Rosmah Mansor, wife of his Malaysian counterpart Najib Razak during Razak's ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, India, April 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak inspects a guard of honour during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, India, April 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak inspects a guard of honour during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, India, April 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2017
Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak inspects a guard of honour during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, India, April 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak (L) talks to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, India, April 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak (L) talks to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, India, April 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2017
Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak (L) talks to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, India, April 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak (L) shakes hands with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi (C) as Razak's wife Rosmah Mansor watches during Razak's ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, India, April 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak (L) shakes hands with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi (C) as Razak's wife Rosmah Mansor watches during Razak's ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, India, April 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2017
Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak (L) shakes hands with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi (C) as Razak's wife Rosmah Mansor watches during Razak's ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, India, April 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak (L) shares a moment with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, India, April 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak (L) shares a moment with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, India, April 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2017
Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak (L) shares a moment with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, India, April 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak inspects a guard of honour during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, India, April 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak inspects a guard of honour during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, India, April 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2017
Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak inspects a guard of honour during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, India, April 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak (L) shakes hands with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, April 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak (L) shakes hands with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, April 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2017
Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak (L) shakes hands with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, April 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak (L) shakes hands with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, April 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak (L) shakes hands with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, April 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2017
Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak (L) shakes hands with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, April 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak (L) and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi wave towards the media during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, April 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak (L) and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi wave towards the media during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, April 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2017
Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak (L) and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi wave towards the media during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, April 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) extends his hand for handshake with his Malaysian counterpart Najib Razak during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, April 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) extends his hand for handshake with his Malaysian counterpart Najib Razak during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, April 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2017
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) extends his hand for handshake with his Malaysian counterpart Najib Razak during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, April 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi arrive for a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, April 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi arrive for a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, April 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2017
Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi arrive for a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, April 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak disembarks from an aircraft upon his arrival at the airport in New Delhi, March 31, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak disembarks from an aircraft upon his arrival at the airport in New Delhi, March 31, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, March 31, 2017
Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak disembarks from an aircraft upon his arrival at the airport in New Delhi, March 31, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak walks towards his car after his arrival at the airport in New Delhi, March 31, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak walks towards his car after his arrival at the airport in New Delhi, March 31, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, March 31, 2017
Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak walks towards his car after his arrival at the airport in New Delhi, March 31, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
