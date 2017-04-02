Malaysian prime minister in India
Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak (L) reads a joint statement as his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi watches at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, April 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak (L) reads a joint statement as his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi smiles at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, April 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak reads a joint statement with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi (unseen) at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, April 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak (L) shakes hands with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, India, April 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak inspects a guard of honour during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, India, April 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak (L) hugs his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, India, April 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) talks to Rosmah Mansor (R) wife of his Malaysian counterpart Najib Razak during Razak's ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, April 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak inspects a guard of honour during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, India, April 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) shakes hands with Rosmah Mansor, wife of his Malaysian counterpart Najib Razak during Razak's ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, India, April 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak inspects a guard of honour during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, India, April 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak (L) talks to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, India, April 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak (L) shakes hands with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi (C) as Razak's wife Rosmah Mansor watches during Razak's ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, India, April 1, 2017....more
Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak (L) shares a moment with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, India, April 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak inspects a guard of honour during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, India, April 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak (L) shakes hands with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, April 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak (L) shakes hands with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, April 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak (L) and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi wave towards the media during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, April 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) extends his hand for handshake with his Malaysian counterpart Najib Razak during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, April 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi arrive for a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, April 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak disembarks from an aircraft upon his arrival at the airport in New Delhi, March 31, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak walks towards his car after his arrival at the airport in New Delhi, March 31, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Next Slideshows
India this week
Our top photos from India this week.
Paraguay faces constitutional crisis
Violent protests erupt as Paraguay appears headed for a constitutional crisis after a group of senators voted behind closed doors for a bill that would allow...
Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled
Opposition protests begin and foreign pressure mounts over a court takeover of Congress that many view as a lurch into dictatorship.
Pictures of the month: March
Our top photos from the past month.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.