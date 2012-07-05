Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Jul 5, 2012 | 8:20pm IST

Male model in female fashion

<p>Male model Andrej Pejic takes his place before a presentation of the Yoana Baraschi Fall/Winter 2011 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Male model Andrej Pejic takes his place before a presentation of the Yoana Baraschi Fall/Winter 2011 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, July 05, 2012

Male model Andrej Pejic takes his place before a presentation of the Yoana Baraschi Fall/Winter 2011 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
1 / 20
<p>Model Andrej Pejic presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2012-2013 fashion show in Paris July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

Model Andrej Pejic presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2012-2013 fashion show in Paris July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Thursday, July 05, 2012

Model Andrej Pejic presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2012-2013 fashion show in Paris July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
2 / 20
<p>Model Andrej Pejic presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2012-2013 fashion show in Paris July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

Model Andrej Pejic presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2012-2013 fashion show in Paris July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Thursday, July 05, 2012

Model Andrej Pejic presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2012-2013 fashion show in Paris July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
3 / 20
<p>Model Andrej Pejic presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Fall/Winter 2012-2013 women's ready-to-wear show during Paris fashion week March 3,2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

Model Andrej Pejic presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Fall/Winter 2012-2013 women's ready-to-wear show during Paris fashion week March 3,2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Thursday, July 05, 2012

Model Andrej Pejic presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Fall/Winter 2012-2013 women's ready-to-wear show during Paris fashion week March 3,2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
4 / 20
<p>Model Andrej Pejic presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Fall/Winter 2012-2013 women's ready-to-wear show during Paris fashion week March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

Model Andrej Pejic presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Fall/Winter 2012-2013 women's ready-to-wear show during Paris fashion week March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Thursday, July 05, 2012

Model Andrej Pejic presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Fall/Winter 2012-2013 women's ready-to-wear show during Paris fashion week March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
5 / 20
<p>Model Andrej Pejic presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

Model Andrej Pejic presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Thursday, July 05, 2012

Model Andrej Pejic presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Close
6 / 20
<p>Model Andrej Pejic presents a creation from Auslander's collection during Fashion Rio Summer 2012 in Rio de Janeiro June 4, 2011. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

Model Andrej Pejic presents a creation from Auslander's collection during Fashion Rio Summer 2012 in Rio de Janeiro June 4, 2011. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Thursday, July 05, 2012

Model Andrej Pejic presents a creation from Auslander's collection during Fashion Rio Summer 2012 in Rio de Janeiro June 4, 2011. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
7 / 20
<p>Model Andrej Pejic presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

Model Andrej Pejic presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Thursday, July 05, 2012

Model Andrej Pejic presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Close
8 / 20
<p>Model Andrej Pejic presents a creation from Auslander's collection during Fashion Rio Summer 2012 in Rio de Janeiro June 4, 2011. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

Model Andrej Pejic presents a creation from Auslander's collection during Fashion Rio Summer 2012 in Rio de Janeiro June 4, 2011. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Thursday, July 05, 2012

Model Andrej Pejic presents a creation from Auslander's collection during Fashion Rio Summer 2012 in Rio de Janeiro June 4, 2011. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
9 / 20
<p>Model Andrej Pejic presents a creation by French designer Jean-Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2011 fashion show in Paris January 26, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

Model Andrej Pejic presents a creation by French designer Jean-Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2011 fashion show in Paris January 26, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Thursday, July 05, 2012

Model Andrej Pejic presents a creation by French designer Jean-Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2011 fashion show in Paris January 26, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
10 / 20
<p>An outfit by French fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier is worn by model Andrej Pejic during the Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2011 fashion show in Paris January 26, 2011 (L) and by singer Rihanna at the 53rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 13, 2011 in this combination photo. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier, Danny Moloshok</p>

An outfit by French fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier is worn by model Andrej Pejic during the Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2011 fashion show in Paris January 26, 2011 (L) and by singer Rihanna at the 53rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles,...more

Thursday, July 05, 2012

An outfit by French fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier is worn by model Andrej Pejic during the Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2011 fashion show in Paris January 26, 2011 (L) and by singer Rihanna at the 53rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 13, 2011 in this combination photo. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier, Danny Moloshok

Close
11 / 20
<p>Male model Andrej Pejic prepares for a presentation of the Yoana Baraschi Fall/Winter 2011 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Male model Andrej Pejic prepares for a presentation of the Yoana Baraschi Fall/Winter 2011 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, July 05, 2012

Male model Andrej Pejic prepares for a presentation of the Yoana Baraschi Fall/Winter 2011 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
12 / 20
<p>Male model Andrej Pejic prepares for a presentation of the Yoana Baraschi Fall/Winter 2011 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Male model Andrej Pejic prepares for a presentation of the Yoana Baraschi Fall/Winter 2011 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, July 05, 2012

Male model Andrej Pejic prepares for a presentation of the Yoana Baraschi Fall/Winter 2011 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
13 / 20
<p>Designer Yoana Baraschi (R) smiles as she looks at male model Andrej Pejic preparing for a presentation of her Fall/Winter 2011 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Designer Yoana Baraschi (R) smiles as she looks at male model Andrej Pejic preparing for a presentation of her Fall/Winter 2011 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, July 05, 2012

Designer Yoana Baraschi (R) smiles as she looks at male model Andrej Pejic preparing for a presentation of her Fall/Winter 2011 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
14 / 20
<p>Designer Yoana Baraschi laughs with male model Andrej Pejic (L) as he prepares for a presentation of her Fall/Winter 2011 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Designer Yoana Baraschi laughs with male model Andrej Pejic (L) as he prepares for a presentation of her Fall/Winter 2011 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, July 05, 2012

Designer Yoana Baraschi laughs with male model Andrej Pejic (L) as he prepares for a presentation of her Fall/Winter 2011 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
15 / 20
<p>Male model Andrej Pejic (seated, R) prepares for a presentation of the Yoana Baraschi Fall/Winter 2011 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Male model Andrej Pejic (seated, R) prepares for a presentation of the Yoana Baraschi Fall/Winter 2011 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, July 05, 2012

Male model Andrej Pejic (seated, R) prepares for a presentation of the Yoana Baraschi Fall/Winter 2011 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
16 / 20
<p>Male model Andrej Pejic prepares for a presentation of the Yoana Baraschi Fall/Winter 2011 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Male model Andrej Pejic prepares for a presentation of the Yoana Baraschi Fall/Winter 2011 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, July 05, 2012

Male model Andrej Pejic prepares for a presentation of the Yoana Baraschi Fall/Winter 2011 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
17 / 20
<p>Model Andrej Pejic (2nd L) poses during a presentation of the Yoana Baraschi Fall/Winter 2011 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Model Andrej Pejic (2nd L) poses during a presentation of the Yoana Baraschi Fall/Winter 2011 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, July 05, 2012

Model Andrej Pejic (2nd L) poses during a presentation of the Yoana Baraschi Fall/Winter 2011 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
18 / 20
<p>Male model Andrej Pejic has his hair done before taking part in the presentation of the Yoana Baraschi Fall/Winter 2011 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Male model Andrej Pejic has his hair done before taking part in the presentation of the Yoana Baraschi Fall/Winter 2011 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, July 05, 2012

Male model Andrej Pejic has his hair done before taking part in the presentation of the Yoana Baraschi Fall/Winter 2011 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
19 / 20
<p>Male model Andrej Pejic is photographed before a presentation of the Yoana Baraschi Fall/Winter 2011 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Male model Andrej Pejic is photographed before a presentation of the Yoana Baraschi Fall/Winter 2011 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, July 05, 2012

Male model Andrej Pejic is photographed before a presentation of the Yoana Baraschi Fall/Winter 2011 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Paris' Haute Couture

Paris' Haute Couture

Next Slideshows

Paris' Haute Couture

Paris' Haute Couture

Elegant designs are featured at the Haute Couture fashion week in Paris.

05 Jul 2012
Highest-paid actors

Highest-paid actors

A look at which actors were paid the most money for their roles in the past year.

05 Jul 2012
Celebrity Scientologists

Celebrity Scientologists

Tom Cruise and John Travolta are among the biggest stars in the Church of Scientology.

04 Jul 2012
Gay celebrities

Gay celebrities

The famous faces who have come out as being gay.

03 Jul 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast