Male model in female fashion
Male model Andrej Pejic takes his place before a presentation of the Yoana Baraschi Fall/Winter 2011 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Andrej Pejic presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2012-2013 fashion show in Paris July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Model Andrej Pejic presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Fall/Winter 2012-2013 women's ready-to-wear show during Paris fashion week March 3,2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Model Andrej Pejic presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Fall/Winter 2012-2013 women's ready-to-wear show during Paris fashion week March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Model Andrej Pejic presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Model Andrej Pejic presents a creation from Auslander's collection during Fashion Rio Summer 2012 in Rio de Janeiro June 4, 2011. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Model Andrej Pejic presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Model Andrej Pejic presents a creation from Auslander's collection during Fashion Rio Summer 2012 in Rio de Janeiro June 4, 2011. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Model Andrej Pejic presents a creation by French designer Jean-Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2011 fashion show in Paris January 26, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
An outfit by French fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier is worn by model Andrej Pejic during the Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2011 fashion show in Paris January 26, 2011 (L) and by singer Rihanna at the 53rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles,...more
An outfit by French fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier is worn by model Andrej Pejic during the Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2011 fashion show in Paris January 26, 2011 (L) and by singer Rihanna at the 53rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 13, 2011 in this combination photo. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier, Danny Moloshok
Male model Andrej Pejic prepares for a presentation of the Yoana Baraschi Fall/Winter 2011 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Designer Yoana Baraschi (R) smiles as she looks at male model Andrej Pejic preparing for a presentation of her Fall/Winter 2011 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Designer Yoana Baraschi laughs with male model Andrej Pejic (L) as he prepares for a presentation of her Fall/Winter 2011 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Male model Andrej Pejic (seated, R) prepares for a presentation of the Yoana Baraschi Fall/Winter 2011 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Male model Andrej Pejic prepares for a presentation of the Yoana Baraschi Fall/Winter 2011 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Andrej Pejic (2nd L) poses during a presentation of the Yoana Baraschi Fall/Winter 2011 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Male model Andrej Pejic has his hair done before taking part in the presentation of the Yoana Baraschi Fall/Winter 2011 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Male model Andrej Pejic is photographed before a presentation of the Yoana Baraschi Fall/Winter 2011 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
