Maleficent premiere
Cast member Angelina Jolie attends the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni]
Cast member Angelina Jolie waves at fans with actor Brad Pitt as they arrive at the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Angelina Jolie waves at the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Angelina Jolie signs autographs at the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Angelina Jolie and actor Brad Pitt pose at the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Elle Fanning poses at the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Angelina Jolie and actor Brad Pitt pose at the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Brad Pitt waits, as cast member Angelina Jolie poses, at the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Fans cheer as cast member Angelina Jolie and actor Brad Pitt (not pictured) arrive at the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Angelina Jolie waves at fans with actor Brad Pitt at the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Sharlto Copley and his girlfriend model Tanit Phoenix pose at the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Elle Fanning poses at the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast members (L-R) Juno Temple, Lesley Manville, Angelina Jolie, Sharlto Copley, Elle Fanning and Sam Riley pose at the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Angelina Jolie speaks to the media at the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast members Elle Fanning (R) and Juno Temple pose at the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Angelina Jolie and actor Brad Pitt pose at the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Elle Fanning poses at the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Angelina Jolie poses at the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
