Mali prepares to vote
A boy climbs a wall to watch a campaign rally for presidential candidate Ibrahim Boubacar Keita in Timbuktu, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A boy climbs a wall to watch a campaign rally for presidential candidate Ibrahim Boubacar Keita in Timbuktu, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Children stand in front of the Djinguereber Mosque, built in the 14th century, in Timbuktu, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Children stand in front of the Djinguereber Mosque, built in the 14th century, in Timbuktu, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Aoussa Dicko, a resident of Timbuktu who fled fighting in her hometown last year, sits on the veranda of her new home at a camp for displaced persons outside Bamako, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Aoussa Dicko, a resident of Timbuktu who fled fighting in her hometown last year, sits on the veranda of her new home at a camp for displaced persons outside Bamako, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A girl watches performers at a campaign rally for presidential candidate Ibrahim Boubacar Keita in Timbuktu, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A girl watches performers at a campaign rally for presidential candidate Ibrahim Boubacar Keita in Timbuktu, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Aziz Cisse, a pastor from Ansongo who fled fighting in his hometown last year, poses for a picture in front of his new home at a camp for displaced persons outside Bamako, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Aziz Cisse, a pastor from Ansongo who fled fighting in his hometown last year, poses for a picture in front of his new home at a camp for displaced persons outside Bamako, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Shoe vendor Ali Traore arranges his shoes for sale on a street in Bamako, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Shoe vendor Ali Traore arranges his shoes for sale on a street in Bamako, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A boy runs in front of a mural that reads "Peace", in Timbuktu, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A boy runs in front of a mural that reads "Peace", in Timbuktu, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A Tuareg man dances at a campaign rally for presidential candidate Ibrahim Boubacar Keita in Timbuktu, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A Tuareg man dances at a campaign rally for presidential candidate Ibrahim Boubacar Keita in Timbuktu, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A boy walks past an electoral campaign poster of presidential candidate Ibrahim Boubacar Keita next to an image of a fish in Bamako, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A boy walks past an electoral campaign poster of presidential candidate Ibrahim Boubacar Keita next to an image of a fish in Bamako, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A minibus drives by a man sitting on motorcycle reflected in a mirror in Bamako, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A minibus drives by a man sitting on motorcycle reflected in a mirror in Bamako, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Boys walk past stalls in the main market of Timbuktu, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Boys walk past stalls in the main market of Timbuktu, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A tailor looks up from his work next to a campaign poster of presidential candidate Ibrahim Boubacar Keita in Timbuktu, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A tailor looks up from his work next to a campaign poster of presidential candidate Ibrahim Boubacar Keita in Timbuktu, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Electoral official Aramata Cisse waits for eligible voters to retrieve their electoral cards at a distribution center in Bamako, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Electoral official Aramata Cisse waits for eligible voters to retrieve their electoral cards at a distribution center in Bamako, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Young men break their Ramadan fast in front of the Djinguereber Mosque, built in the 14th century, in Timbuktu, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Young men break their Ramadan fast in front of the Djinguereber Mosque, built in the 14th century, in Timbuktu, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A woman holding a baby searches for her name on a list of eligible voters at an election center in Bamako, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A woman holding a baby searches for her name on a list of eligible voters at an election center in Bamako, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Women dance at a campaign rally for presidential candidate Ibrahim Boubacar Keita in Timbuktu, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Women dance at a campaign rally for presidential candidate Ibrahim Boubacar Keita in Timbuktu, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Alhassan Coulibaly, a resident of Goundam who fled fighting in his hometown last year, poses for a picture in front of his new home at a camp for displaced persons outside Bamako, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Alhassan Coulibaly, a resident of Goundam who fled fighting in his hometown last year, poses for a picture in front of his new home at a camp for displaced persons outside Bamako, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A child walks past posters for presidential candidate Dramane Dembele plastered on a house in Bamako, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A child walks past posters for presidential candidate Dramane Dembele plastered on a house in Bamako, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Issa Djire, a supporter of presidential candidate Dramane Dembele, stands next to posters of Dembele outside his house in Bamako, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Issa Djire, a supporter of presidential candidate Dramane Dembele, stands next to posters of Dembele outside his house in Bamako, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Electoral campaign posters are seen on a hippopotamus monument in Bamako, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Electoral campaign posters are seen on a hippopotamus monument in Bamako, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A man searches for his name on a list of eligible voters at an election center in Bamako, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A man searches for his name on a list of eligible voters at an election center in Bamako, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Next Slideshows
The Weiner scandal
Anthony Weiner admitted he had continued sending lewd images of himself to women online - the very behavior that forced him out of office in 2011 - until at...
Earthquake in China
Dozens have been reported killed in an earthquake in China's western Gansu province.
Australia's asylum seekers
A look at the dangerous journeys of those seeking asylum in Australia.
Royal baby boy
William and Kate welcome a baby boy.
MORE IN PICTURES
Macron vs Le Pen
France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday�s presidential run-off.
The U.S.-Mexico border now
The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.
The frontlines of Mosul
An Iraqi commander expects to dislodge Islamic State from Mosul in May despite resistance from militants in the densely populated Old City district.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
The Met Gala
Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".
Priyanka Chopra at 2017 Met Gala
Photos of Priyanka Chopra from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".
Meet Kim Jong Un
President Donald Trump opened the door to meeting the North Korean leader, saying he would be honored to meet him under the right circumstances.