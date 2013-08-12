Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Aug 12, 2013 | 7:50pm IST

Mali votes

<p>Poll workers count ballots in Bamako, Mali, August 11, 2013. Poll workers in Mali began counting votes in Sunday's high stakes presidential runoff, with former Prime Minister Ibrahim Boubacar Keita tipped to claim the difficult job of stabilizing the West African nation after more than a year of turmoil. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Poll workers count ballots in Bamako, Mali, August 11, 2013. Poll workers in Mali began counting votes in Sunday's high stakes presidential runoff, with former Prime Minister Ibrahim Boubacar Keita tipped to claim the difficult job of stabilizing the...more

Monday, August 12, 2013

Poll workers count ballots in Bamako, Mali, August 11, 2013. Poll workers in Mali began counting votes in Sunday's high stakes presidential runoff, with former Prime Minister Ibrahim Boubacar Keita tipped to claim the difficult job of stabilizing the West African nation after more than a year of turmoil. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
1 / 12
<p>Poll workers count ballots in Bamako August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Poll workers count ballots in Bamako August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Monday, August 12, 2013

Poll workers count ballots in Bamako August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
2 / 12
<p>Poll workers count ballots in Bamako August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Poll workers count ballots in Bamako August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Monday, August 12, 2013

Poll workers count ballots in Bamako August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
3 / 12
<p>Poll workers count the number of people who voted before counting ballots in Bamako August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Poll workers count the number of people who voted before counting ballots in Bamako August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Monday, August 12, 2013

Poll workers count the number of people who voted before counting ballots in Bamako August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
4 / 12
<p>Mali's presidential candidate Ibrahim Boubacar Keita casts his vote during the second round of presidential elections in Bamako, August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Mali's presidential candidate Ibrahim Boubacar Keita casts his vote during the second round of presidential elections in Bamako, August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Monday, August 12, 2013

Mali's presidential candidate Ibrahim Boubacar Keita casts his vote during the second round of presidential elections in Bamako, August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
5 / 12
<p>Poll workers wait for voters during the second round of presidential elections in Bamako August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Poll workers wait for voters during the second round of presidential elections in Bamako August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Monday, August 12, 2013

Poll workers wait for voters during the second round of presidential elections in Bamako August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
6 / 12
<p>A man walks out of a voting booth to cast his vote during the second round of presidential elections in Bamako August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

A man walks out of a voting booth to cast his vote during the second round of presidential elections in Bamako August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Monday, August 12, 2013

A man walks out of a voting booth to cast his vote during the second round of presidential elections in Bamako August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
7 / 12
<p>People cheer as Mali's presidential candidate Ibrahim Boubacar Keita leaves a polling station after voting during the second round of presidential elections in Bamako August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

People cheer as Mali's presidential candidate Ibrahim Boubacar Keita leaves a polling station after voting during the second round of presidential elections in Bamako August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Monday, August 12, 2013

People cheer as Mali's presidential candidate Ibrahim Boubacar Keita leaves a polling station after voting during the second round of presidential elections in Bamako August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
8 / 12
<p>A woman votes during the second round of presidential elections in Bamako August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

A woman votes during the second round of presidential elections in Bamako August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Monday, August 12, 2013

A woman votes during the second round of presidential elections in Bamako August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
9 / 12
<p>A man votes during the second round of presidential elections in Bamako August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

A man votes during the second round of presidential elections in Bamako August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Monday, August 12, 2013

A man votes during the second round of presidential elections in Bamako August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
10 / 12
<p>A woman and her child walk in front of a poster for presidential candidate Ibrahim Boubacar Keita in front of Keita's campaign headquarters in Bamako, Mali, August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

A woman and her child walk in front of a poster for presidential candidate Ibrahim Boubacar Keita in front of Keita's campaign headquarters in Bamako, Mali, August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Monday, August 12, 2013

A woman and her child walk in front of a poster for presidential candidate Ibrahim Boubacar Keita in front of Keita's campaign headquarters in Bamako, Mali, August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
11 / 12
<p>People walk past electoral campaign posters in Bamako, Mali, August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

People walk past electoral campaign posters in Bamako, Mali, August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Monday, August 12, 2013

People walk past electoral campaign posters in Bamako, Mali, August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
California wildfires

California wildfires

Next Slideshows

California wildfires

California wildfires

Firefighters battle to contain a wildfire in Southern California.

12 Aug 2013
Aadi Festival

Aadi Festival

Hundreds of faithful devotees offer sacrifices and perform acts of devotion during the Aadi festival in Chennai in the hopes of winning the favour of Hindu...

12 Aug 2013
India this week

India this week

Collection of photos that made the news or caught our eye during the past week.

11 Aug 2013
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

10 Aug 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

March for Science

March for Science

Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Eve of the French election

Eve of the French election

With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

India this week

India this week

Our best photos from India from the past week.

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures