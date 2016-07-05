Malia Obama turns 18
President Barack Obama congratulates his daughter Malia on her birthday during the Independence Day celebration at the White House in Washington U.S., July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
President Barack Obama and his daughter Malia walk in the rain from Marine One to board Air Force One upon their departure from Los Angeles, California April 8, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Malia Obama attends her first State Dinner in honor of Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau at the White House in Washington March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
President Barack Obama and his daughter Malia walk from Marine One to board Air Force One upon their departure from O'Hare Airport in Chicago April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Malia Obama leaves a restaurant in Madrid, Spain July 1, 2016. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho
President Barack Obama's daughters Malia (C) and Sasha (R) arrive with their parents at the Jose Marti international airport at the start of a three-day visit to Cuba, in Havana March 20, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Malia Obama pushes back her hair as she and the Obama family attend the National Christmas Tree Lighting and Pageant of Peace ceremony on the Ellipse Washington December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Barack Obama trails his daughter Malia as the Obama family takes a bike ride on Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts August 22, 2015. Obama is on a two-week vacation on the Vineyard. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Barack Obama's daughters Sasha and Malia listen to their father during the pardoning of the National Thanksgiving Turkey "Cheese" at the White House in Washington November 26, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Malia Obama works on a literacy project with children during a day of service at the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Washington, in celebration of the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday in Washington January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Barack Obama enjoys a shave ice with his daughter Malia at Island Snow in Kailua, Hawaii January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama and their daughters Malia and Sasha walk to Marine One as they depart the White House in Washington on August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Malia Obama climbs the steps as she visits the Mutianyu section of the Great Wall of China, in Beijing March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Malia and Sasha hand out Thanksgiving food at the Capital Area Food Bank in Washington, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Malia and Sasha arrive for the presidential inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool
President Barack Obama and his daughter Malia embrace on stage during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Barack Obama kisses daughter Malia as first lady Michelle Obama looks up as they attend the Olympic men's exhibition basketball game between Team USA and Brazil in Washington July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Barack Obama and his daughter Malia walk towards the White House upon the first family's return from their vacation in Hawaii January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama and their daughters Sasha and Malia watch the World Cup soccer game between the U.S. and Japan, from the Treaty Room office in the residence of the White House, July 17, 2011. REUTERS/Official White...more
President Barack Obama and his family react as his daughter Sasha (2nd L) pushes the button to light the National Christmas Tree, during a ceremony on the Ellipse in Washington December 9, 2010. Also pictured is first lady Michelle Obama (2nd R), her...more
Malia Obama yawns as she listens to her mother first lady Michelle Obama read a Dr. Seuss book at the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington April 5, 2010. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Barack Obama sits with his daughters Malia and Sasha as they wait to collect an order of takeout food at Nancy's Restaurant in Oak Bluffs, Martha's Vineyard, August 26, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama mimics his daughter, Malia (R) as she thinks about which flavor ice cream to buy at the Yellowstone Park General Store after watching the Old Faithful Geyser in Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming, August 15, 2009. Sasha (L)...more
First Lady Michelle Obama sleds with daughters Malia and Sasha in the snow on the South Lawn of the White House in this handout photo taken in Washington, March 2, 2009 and later released by the White House. REUTERS/Pete Souza/The White House/Handout
President Barack Obama presents the first family's new Portuguese Water Dog puppy, Bo, on the South Lawn with his family at the White House in Washington April 14, 2009. With Obama are daughters Malia and Sasha and first lady Michelle Obama....more
President Barack Obama gives a thumbs up as he walks with his daughter Malia and other members of his family (not pictured) towards Marine One on the South Lawn of White House in Washington, February 13, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama's daughters Malia (L) and Sasha watch the inaugural parade from their father's reviewing stand in Washington January 20, 2009. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Then President-elect Barack Obama and Michelle Obama get their daughters Sasha (L) and Malia (second from left) ready for their first day of school at Sidwell Friends in Washington January 5, 2009. REUTERS/Callie Shell/Obama Transition Office/Handout
Then President-elect Senator Barack Obama arrives to speak to supporters with his wife Michelle and their children Malia and Sasha during his election night rally after being declared the winner of the 2008 U.S. Presidential Campaign in Chicago...more
Malia Obama reacts to receiving a kiss from then-presidential candidate Senator Barack Obama at a campaign rally at Roosevelt High School in Des Moines, Iowa January 1, 2008. REUTERS/Jim Young
Next Slideshows
Hot dog wars
Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo win at Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest.
Playing on Indian streets
Many streets and public spaces in India often double up as play grounds.
Wildlife in jeopardy as river dries up
The Pilcomayo river, on the border between Paraguay and Argentina, is suffering its worst drought in two decades.
Painted bodies
Artists use the human body as a canvas during the World Bodypainting Festival in Austria.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.