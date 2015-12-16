Edition:
Mali's Syrian refugees

Syrian refugee Ali Jaafar and his son Mohamed leave the room he shares with at least five other people in a house where dozens of Syrian refugees live in Bamako, Mali, December 15, 2015. About 90 Syrian refugees live in Mali's capital Bamako, some for as long as two years, according to another refugee. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Syrian refugee children walk in front of an auto garage in Bamako, Mali, December 15, 2015. There are several dozen refugees living in one house, and some work at an auto garage run by a Lebanese family. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Syrian refugees and their Malian colleague gather under a thatched roof tent in front of an auto garage in Bamako, Mali, December 15, 2015. Many of the refugees have claimed asylum in Mali. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Syrian refugee children wave to the camera in Bamako, Mali, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Syrian refugee Ali Jaafar and his son Mohamed leave the room he shares with at least five other people in a house where dozens of Syrian refugees live in Bamako, Mali, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Syrian refugee Ali Jaafar (L), Mohamed Jaafar (baby) pose for a picture with Ali's Malian colleague at an auto garage, Mahmoud Dicko, in Bamako, Mali, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Syrian refugee Yaser Jaafar holds up his request for asylum in front of other refugees in Bamako, Mali, December 15, 2015. Jaafar said they came to Bamako from Turkey and received a visa upon arrival at the airport. He said their trip was facilitated by a Lebanese man and that they would like to leave to go to Europe but don't have any money and have been refused entry at different Western embassies in Mali. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Syrian refugees and their Malian colleague watch a video on a cell phone under a thatched roof tent in Bamako, Mali, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Syrian refugees stand in the courtyard of a house where dozens of refugees live in Bamako, Mali, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Syrian refugees pose for a picture in Bamako, Mali, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Syrian refugee Ali Jaafar and his son Mohamed stands in the room he shares with at least five other people in Bamako, Mali, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney

