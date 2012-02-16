Malnutrition in India
Four-month-old Vishakha, who weighs 2.3 kg (5 lbs) and suffers from severe malnutrition, is carried at the Nutritional Rehabilitation Centre of Shivpuri district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh February 1, 2012. India has failed to reduce its high prevalence of child malnutrition despite its economy doubling between 1990 and 2005 to become Asia's third largest. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Mothers feed their malnourished children in the Nutritional Rehabilitation Centre of Shivpuri district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh February 1, 2012. A government-supported survey last month said 42 percent of children under five are underweight - almost double that of sub-Saharan Africa - compared to 43 percent five years ago. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Severely malnourished two-year-old girl Rajni waits with her mother at the Nutritional Rehabilitation Centre of Shivpuri district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh February 1, 2012. The statistic - which means 3,000 children dying daily due to illnesses related to poor diets - forced Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to admit last month that malnutrition was "a national shame" and was putting the health of the nation in jeopardy. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Severely malnourished two-year-old girl Rajni is weighed by health workers at the Nutritional Rehabilitation Centre of Shivpuri district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An empty malnutrition ward is seen at a government hospital in Shahbad village in Baran district in the northwestern state of Rajasthan January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A woman feeds her malnourished child with special food at the Nutritional Rehabilitation Centre of Shivpuri district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A hospital staff member shows pictures of malnourished children who were cured in a government hospital in Shahbad village in Baran district in the northwestern state of Rajasthan January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A woman stands in front of a free medicine counter at a government hospital in Shahbad village in Baran district in the northwestern state of Rajasthan January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A woman plays with her malnourished child at the Nutritional Rehabilitation Centre of Shivpuri district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
One-year-old Sakshi, who weighs 3.8 kg (8 lbs) and suffers from severe malnutrition, waits for her food at the Nutritional Rehabilitation Centre of Shivpuri district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Women hold their severely malnourished children as they stand outside the Nutritional Rehabilitation Centre of Shivpuri district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Severely malnourished two-year-old girl Rajni, who weighs 5 kg (11 lbs), waits for food at the Nutritional Rehabilitation Centre of Shivpuri district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
One-year-old Sakshi, who weighs 3.8 kg (8 lbs) and suffers from severe malnutrition, cries as she waits for food at the Nutritional Rehabilitation Centre of Shivpuri district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A woman holds her one-year-old granddaughter Sakshi, who weighs 3.8 kg (8 lbs) and suffers from severe malnutrition, while waiting to receive her medicine at the Nutritional Rehabilitation Centre of Shivpuri district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Health workers measure the height of severely malnourished two-year-old girl Rajni at the Nutritional Rehabilitation Centre of Shivpuri district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Four-month-old Vishakha, who weighs 2.3 kg (5 lbs) and suffers from severe malnutrition, rests on a bed at the Nutritional Rehabilitation Centre of Shivpuri district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Sahariya tribe women hold their children suffering from malnutrition at Kasbathana village in Baran district in the northwestern state of Rajasthan February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A newborn baby wrapped in bandages lies in a tray just after delivery inside the labour room at a government hospital in Kasbathana village in Baran district in the northwestern state of Rajasthan February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Four-month-old Vishakha, who weighs 2.3 kg (5 lbs) and suffers from severe malnutrition, rests on a bed next to her mother at the Nutritional Rehabilitation Centre of Shivpuri district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Four-month-old Vishakha, who weighs 2.3 kg (5 lbs) and suffers from severe malnutrition, has her picture taken as she lies on a bed at the Nutritional Rehabilitation Centre of Shivpuri district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A health worker takes a picture of severely malnourished two-year-old girl Rajni, on her admission at the Nutritional Rehabilitation Centre of Shivpuri district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A malnourished Sahariya tribe child is seen outside his house at Kasbathana village in Baran district in the northwestern state of Rajasthan February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A woman stands next to a board displaying before-and-after treatment pictures of severely malnourished children at the Nutritional Rehabilitation Centre of Shivpuri district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Four-month-old Vishakha, who weighs 2.3 kg (5 lbs) and suffers from severe malnutrition, rests on a bed at the Nutritional Rehabilitation Centre of Shivpuri district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A woman sits next to her severely malnourished son at the Nutritional Rehabilitation Centre of Shivpuri district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A woman feeds her four-month-old daughter Vishakha, who weighs 2.3 kg (5 lbs) and suffers from severe malnutrition, at the Nutritional Rehabilitation Centre of Shivpuri district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Sahariya tribe children attend class at a school at Kasbathana village in Baran district in the northwestern state of Rajasthan February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
