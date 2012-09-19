Edition:
Mamata Banerjee: maverick politician

<p>Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister of West Bengal, gestures during a news conference after a meeting of her Trinamool Congress party (TMC) in Kolkata September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

<p>Mamata Banerjee addresses supporters during a rally in Kolkata July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

<p>Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister of West Bengal, gestures during a news conference after a meeting of her Trinamool Congress party (TMC) in Kolkata September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

<p>Supporters hold a cut-out of Mamata Banerjee during a rally in Kolkata July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

<p>Mamata Banerjee walks after her meeting with Sonia Gandhi, at her residence in New Delhi June 13, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur </p>

<p>Mamata Banerjee (C) waves at her supporters during a protest march against the price hike in petrol, in Kolkata May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

<p>Mamata Banerjee salutes a memorial to the victims of a hospital fire in Kolkata December 12, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri </p>

<p>Mamata Banerjee addresses her supporters during a rally in Kolkata July 21, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

<p>Mamata Banerjee (R) laughs with Manmohan Singh during an election campaign rally ahead of the third phase of elections on the outskirts of Kolkata April 23, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri </p>

<p>Mamata Banerjee addresses her supporters during a rally in Kolkata July 21, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

<p>Mamata Banerjee (L) and Sonia Gandhi pose before their meeting in New Delhi May 16, 2011. REUTERS/B Mathur </p>

<p>Mamata Banerjee flashes the v for victory sign outside her home in Kolkata, May 13, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Mamata Banerjee (R) waves as Manmohan Singh gestures during an election campaign rally ahead of the third phase of elections on the outskirts of Kolkata April 23, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri </p>

<p>Mamata Banerjee smiles before giving the final touches to the annual budget for the railways in New Delhi February 24, 2011. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

<p>Mamata Banerjee cleans her eye at a convention with the state's civil service officers in Kolkata April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

<p>Sheila Dixit (L) admires the "Rashtriay Khel Prohtasahar Pursakar" award received by Mamata Banerjee on behalf of railway sports promotion board during the sports and adventure awards ceremony at the presidential palace in New Delhi August 29, 2009. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

<p>Pranab Mukherjee (L) speaks with Mamata Banerjee during a ceremony of a 6km (4 miles) expanded stretch of the city's metro railway in Kolkata August 22, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw </p>

<p>Mamata Banerjee (L) arrives to address her party activists during a protest in Singur, 50 km (31 miles) north of Kolkata September 16, 2008. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw</p>

<p>Pratibha Patil (L) administers the oath of office to Mamata Banerjee at the presidential palace in New Delhi May 22, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

<p>Mamata Banerjee (5th R) marches with her party activists during a protest rally in Singur, 50 km (31 miles) north of Kolkata September 26, 2008. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw</p>

<p>Mamata Banerjee travels on a local train, about 100 km (62 miles) south from Kolkata May 26, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

<p>Mamata Banerjee speaks during a news conference in Kolkata May 10, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw</p>

<p>Mamata Banerjee speaks during a rally in Kolkata, January 6, 2003. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw </p>

<p>Mamata Banerjee watches her activists before she speaks during a protest rally in Singur, 50 km (32 miles) north of Kolkata, August 24, 2008. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw</p>

<p>Mamata Banerjee sips tea a day after elections in Kolkata May 11, 2001. </p>

<p>Mamata Banerjee, leader of the regional Trinamool Congress, speaks during an election meeting in Kirnahar in West Bengal, April 17, 2001. </p>

<p>Sonia Gandhi (R) and Mamata Banerjee wave to supporters before a meeting in Kharagpur, 150 km (94 miles) west of Kolkata, on May 3, 2001.</p>

<p>Mamata Banarjee sits on a footboard on a railway coach in Bongaon, 90 km (55 miles) northeast of Kolkata in this October 25, 2000 file picture. </p>

