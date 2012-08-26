Man on the Moon
Apollo XI Astronauts Neil Armstrong (L), Michael Collins (C), and Buzz Aldrin laugh with President Richard Nixon aboard the USS Hornet, in this July 24, 1969 handout photo courtesy of the Richard Nixon Foundation. The President was on hand to greet the astronauts after their splashdown in the Pacific. Armstrong, the first man to set foot on the moon, has died at the age of 82, his family said on August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Richard Nixon Foundation/Handout
U.S. Astronaut Neil Armstrong turns towards the lunar module on the moon in this handout photo from NASA. Armstrong, the first man to set foot on the moon, has died at the age of 82, his family said on August 25, 2012. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
Neil Armstrong poses with an X-15 aircraft at the Dryden Flight Research Center in California, in this undated handout photo courtesy of NASA. Armstrong, the first man to set foot on the moon, has died at the age of 82, his family said on Saturday. The former astronaut underwent a heart-bypass surgery earlier this month, just two days after his birthday on Aug. 5, to relieve blocked coronary arteries. REUTERS/NASA Dryden Flight Research Center/Handout
Neil Armstrong is pictured in a 1958 handout photo courtesy of NASA. Armstrong, the first man to set foot on the moon, has died at the age of 82, his family said on August 25, 2012. The former astronaut underwent a heart-bypass surgery earlier this month, just two days after his birthday on August 5th, to relieve blocked coronary arteries. REUTERS/NASA Dryden Flight Research Center/Handout
U.S. astronauts Neil Armstrong smiles in the lunar module after his historic moonwalk are pictured in this NASA handout photo. Armstrong, has died at the age of 82, U.S. media reported on August 25, 2012. Armstrong, the first man to set foot on the moon, has died at the age of 82, his family said on August 25, 2012. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
U.S. astronaut Neil Armstrong (C) gives a thumbs-up after receiving the Congressional Gold Medal at the U.S. Capitol in Washington in this November 16, 2011, file photo. Also pictured are (L-R): Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV), Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), and fellow honorees John Glenn and Buzz Aldrin. Armstrong, the first man to set foot on the moon, has died at the age of 82, his family said on August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Files
Neil Armstrong, commander of Apollo 11 and the first man on the moon, laughs during testimony before a House Science, Space and Technology committee hearing on "NASA Human Spaceflight Past, Present and Future: Where Do We Go From Here?" in Washington September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Molly Riley
Former astronaut Neil Armstrong, commander of Apollo 11, testifies before the House Science and Technology committee hearing on Review of the Proposed National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Human Space Flight Plan, on Capitol Hill in Washington May 26, 2010. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
U.S. President Barack Obama meets with crew members of the Apollo 11 on the 40th anniversary of the moon landing in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington July 20, 2009. The members are Buzz Aldrin (L), Michael Collins (2nd L) and Neil Armstrong (2nd R). REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
This NASA file image shows the July 16, 1969 launching of Apollo 11, the first manned mission to land on the moon, at the Kennedy Space Center Launch Complex in Florida. The spacecraft, launched forty years ago today, carried U.S. astronauts Neil Armstrong, who was the Mission Commander and the first man to step on the moon, Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin, who was the Lunar Module Pilot, and Michael Collins, who was the Command Module pilot. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
This NASA file image shows U.S. astronaut Neil Armstrong, the Apollo 11 Mission Commander, standing next to the Lunar Module "Eagle" on the moon July 20, 1969. Apollo 11 was launched forty years ago today on July 16, 1969, and carried astronauts Armstrong, who was the first man to step on the moon, Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin, who was the Lunar Module Pilot, and Michael Collins, who was the Command Module pilot. Aldrin took this photograph. REUTERS/Edwin Aldrin-NASA/Handout
Apollo 11 astronauts (L-R) Neil Armstrong, Michael Collins and Edward "Buzz Aldrin pose in this file photo. The 30th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission is July 16 (launch) and July 20 (landing on the moon). SV/JP
FILE PHOTO JULY 1969 - The Apollo 11 Lunar Module ascent stage, with astronauts Neil A. Armstrong and Edwin E. Aldrin Jr. aboard, is photographed from the Command and Service Modules in lunar orbit in this July, 1969 file photo. Astronaut Michael Collins, command module pilot, remained with the Command/Service Module in lunar orbit while Armstrong and Aldrin explored the Moon. SV/JP
UNDATED FILE PICTURE - Portrait of Astronaut Neil A. Armstrong, commander of the Apollo 11 Lunar Landing mission in his space suit, with his helmet. The 30th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission is July 16 (launch) and July 20 (landing on the moon).
FILE PHOTO 16JUL 69 - On July 16, 1969, American astronauts Neil Armstrong, Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin, and Michael Collins lifted off from Kennedy Space Center, Florida, in the mammoth-sized Saturn V rocket on their way to the moon during the Apollo 11 mission. Cmdr. Armstrong and pilot Aldrin landed the spacecraft, Eagle, on the moon's Sea of Tranquility on July 20. The 30th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission is July 16 (launch) and July 20 (landing on the moon).
