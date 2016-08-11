Man scales Trump Tower
Officers from the NYPD embrace a man to stop him from climbing the outside of Trump Tower. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Officers from the NYPD embrace and pull in a man to stop him from climbing the outside of Trump Tower in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Officers from the NYPD embrace a man to stop him from climbing the outside of Trump Tower. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Officers from the NYPD embrace a man to stop him from climbing the outside of Trump Tower. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
New York Police and Secret Service escort a climber into an ambulance after he climbed Trump Tower. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Officers from the NYPD monitor a man as he climbs the outside of Trump Tower. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man climbs the outside of Trump Tower in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Officers from the NYPD watch as a man climbs the outside of Trump Tower in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Pedestrians gather to watch as officers from the NYPD monitor a man as he climbs the outside of Trump Tower. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Officers from the NYPD watch as a man climbs the outside of Trump Tower. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Officers from the NYPD watch as a man climbs the outside of Trump Tower. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Spectators watch as a climber scales the side of Trump Tower. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A man climbs the outside of Trump Tower. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Pedestrians stop to watch as the NYPD attempts to apprehend a man who climbed the Trump Tower. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
New York Police Department Commissioner Bill Bratton speaks to officers of the NYPD after a man who climbed the Trump Tower. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Officers from the NYPD monitor a man as he climbs the outside of Trump Tower. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Officers from the NYPD attempt to detain a man as he climbs the outside of Trump Tower. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
