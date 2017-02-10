Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Feb 10, 2017 | 10:40pm IST

Man sets fire on busy Hong Kong subway

Injuries are under medical treatment inside a subway station in Hong Kong. A fire broke out inside a train at one of Hong Kong's busiest subway stations during rush hour Friday. Apple Daily/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017
A fire onboard a train is seen inside a subway station in Hong Kong. Social Media/@GastronomicNerd/via Reuters TV

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017
A man, whom police believe to have set himself alight, is seen inside a subway station in Hong Kong. Social Media/@GastronomicNerd/via Reuters TV

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017
A man, whom police believe to have set himself on fire, is seen on the ground inside a subway station in Hong Kong. Social Media/@GastronomicNerd/via Reuters TV

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017
People gather around a man lying on the ground inside a subway station in Hong Kong. Social Media/@GastronomicNerd/via Reuters TV

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017
An injured person is under medical treatment inside a subway station in Hong Kong. Apple Daily/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017
An injuried person is under medical treatment inside a subway station in Hong Kong. Apple Daily/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017
Police officers stand guard inside Tsim Sha Tsui subway station in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017
An injured person is under medical treatment inside a subway station in Hong Kong. Apple Daily/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017
An injured person is under medical treatment inside a subway station in Hong Kong. Apple Daily/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017
Injured people receive medical treatment inside a subway station in Hong Kong. Apple Daily/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017
Police officers guard an entrance to Tsim Sha Tsui subway station in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017
Police officers guard an entrance to Tsim Sha Tsui subway station in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017
