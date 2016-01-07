Man shot dead at Paris police station
French police work around the covered body of a man shot dead outside a police station in the 18th district in Paris, France January 7, 2016. Paris police shot dead on Thursday a man wielding a knife after he tried to enter a police station shouting...more
French police check a pedestrian as they secure the area after a man was shot dead at a police station in the 18th district in Paris, France January 7, 2016. The incident took place exactly one year after deadly Islamist militant attacks on the...more
French police check a pedestrian as they secure the area after a man was shot dead at a police station in the 18th district in Paris, France January 7, 2016. "The man may have been wearing something that could be a suicide belt," Interior Ministry...more
French police secure the area after a man was shot dead at a police station in the 18th district in Paris, France January 7, 2016. In Thursday's incident, the man tried to force his way into the police station in the 18th district in northern Paris,...more
French police secure the area after a man was shot dead at a police station in the 18th district in Paris, France, January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
French police work in the area after a man was shot dead at a police station in the 18th district in Paris, France January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
French police secure the area after a man was shot dead at a police station in the 18th district in Paris, France January 7, 2016. "According to our colleagues, he wanted to blow himself up," an official at the Alternative Police union said. "He...more
French CRS riot police check pedestrians as they secure the area after a man was shot dead at a police station in the 18th district in Paris, France January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
An armed French policeman secures a street after a man was shot dead outside a police station in the 18th district in Paris, France January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
French police secure the area after a man was shot dead at a police station in the 18th district in Paris, France January 7, 2016. Journalist Anna Polonyi, who could see the outside of the police station from the window of her flat, posted photos on...more
French special police force members leave in a van after securing the area at a police station in the 18th district in Paris, France January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
French police secure the area after a man was shot dead at a police station in the 18th district in Paris, France January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
French BRI special police forces inspect the area after a man was shot dead at a police station in the 18th district in Paris, France January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
French police secure the area after a man was shot dead at a police station in the 18th district in Paris, France January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
