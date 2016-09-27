Man vs. typhoon
A motorcyclist falls along a road as Typhoon Megi hits Hualien, eastern Taiwan, September 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A tourist struggles in the water, before standing up and wading away, after a wave strengthened by the influence of Typhoon Dujuan hit a river bank in Hangzhou, September 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Men react as they struggle against a strong wind and rain caused by approaching Typhoon Wipha in Tokyo, October 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A local resident falls off from his bicycle on a flooded street after a rainstorm hit Fuzhou, east China's Fujian province, July 2006. REUTERS/Kong Long
People take cover under a tree after strong winds brought by Typhoon Rammasun battered metro Manila, July 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A paramilitary policeman holds onto a fence as tourists dodge tidal waves increased under the influence of Typhoon Dujuan, in Hangzhou, China, September 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A pedestrian walks in rain as Typhoon Fung-Wong hits in Taipei, July 2008. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
A man dodges tidal waves under the influence of Typhoon Usagi in Hangzhou, China, September 2013. REUTERS/Chance Chan
A tricycle and residents are pulled on a farm tractor trailer along a flooded highway in northern Philippines, October 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A man assisted a motorcyclist after he fell along a main road after strong winds brought by Typhoon Rammasun in metro Manila, July 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A pedestrian falls as a result of strong winds brought by typhoon Morakot in Taipei, August 2009. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
A boy swims in floodwaters brought about by rainfall from Typhoon Muifa in metro Manila, August 2011. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
People walk against strong winds as Typhoon Soudelor approaches Taiwan, August 2015. REUTERS/Edward Lau
A man pushes his electric bicycle against strong wind and heavy rainfall along a flooded seaside street as Typhoon Rammasun hits China's Hainan province, July 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Police and residents run as waves from a tidal bore surge past a barrier as Typhoon Nanmadol approached the banks of Qiantang River in China's Zhejiang province, August 2011. REUTERS/China Daily
A woman rides her electric bicycle against the strong wind and heavy rainfall as Typhoon Rammasun hits China's Guangdong province, July 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
People cross a street against strong wind and heavy rain under the influence of Typhoon Haiyan, in China's Hainan province, November 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Visitors run away as waves from a tidal bore surge past a barrier under the influence of Typhoon Trami in China's Zhejiang province, August 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
People hold umbrellas as Typhoon Soudelor approaches China's Zhejiang province, August 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
