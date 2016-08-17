Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Aug 17, 2016 | 7:45am IST

Manbij after Islamic State

A view shows part of a media center that belonged to Islamic State militants inside an ancient Hammam in Manbij, Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A view shows part of a media center that belonged to Islamic State militants inside an ancient Hammam in Manbij, Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
A view shows part of a media center that belonged to Islamic State militants inside an ancient Hammam in Manbij, Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
1 / 20
A woman stands along a damaged street in Manbij, Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A woman stands along a damaged street in Manbij, Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
A woman stands along a damaged street in Manbij, Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
2 / 20
Syria Democratic Forces fighters inspect a center that was used by Islamic State religious police (al-Hisbah) in Manbij, Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Syria Democratic Forces fighters inspect a center that was used by Islamic State religious police (al-Hisbah) in Manbij, Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
Syria Democratic Forces fighters inspect a center that was used by Islamic State religious police (al-Hisbah) in Manbij, Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
3 / 20
Civilians ride on a motorcycle past an Islamic court building that was used by Islamic State militants in Manbij, Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Civilians ride on a motorcycle past an Islamic court building that was used by Islamic State militants in Manbij, Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
Civilians ride on a motorcycle past an Islamic court building that was used by Islamic State militants in Manbij, Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
4 / 20
Tripods and a projector are pictured inside an ancient Hammam that was used by Islamic State militants as a media center in Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Tripods and a projector are pictured inside an ancient Hammam that was used by Islamic State militants as a media center in Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
Tripods and a projector are pictured inside an ancient Hammam that was used by Islamic State militants as a media center in Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
5 / 20
Syria Democratic Forces female fighters embrace each other in the city of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Syria Democratic Forces female fighters embrace each other in the city of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Syria Democratic Forces female fighters embrace each other in the city of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
6 / 20
A man cuts the beard of a civilian who was evacuated with others by the Syria Democratic Forces fighters from an Islamic State-controlled neighborhood of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A man cuts the beard of a civilian who was evacuated with others by the Syria Democratic Forces fighters from an Islamic State-controlled neighborhood of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
A man cuts the beard of a civilian who was evacuated with others by the Syria Democratic Forces fighters from an Islamic State-controlled neighborhood of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
7 / 20
A Syria Democratic Forces fighter helps civilians who were evacuated by the SDF from an Islamic State-controlled neighborhood of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A Syria Democratic Forces fighter helps civilians who were evacuated by the SDF from an Islamic State-controlled neighborhood of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
A Syria Democratic Forces fighter helps civilians who were evacuated by the SDF from an Islamic State-controlled neighborhood of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
8 / 20
Syria Democratic Forces fighters inspect a center that was used by Islamic State religious police (al-Hisbah) in Manbij, Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Syria Democratic Forces fighters inspect a center that was used by Islamic State religious police (al-Hisbah) in Manbij, Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
Syria Democratic Forces fighters inspect a center that was used by Islamic State religious police (al-Hisbah) in Manbij, Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
9 / 20
Syria Democratic Forces fighters inspect bags of niqabs at a center that was used by Islamic State religious police (al-Hisbah) in Manbij, Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Syria Democratic Forces fighters inspect bags of niqabs at a center that was used by Islamic State religious police (al-Hisbah) in Manbij, Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
Syria Democratic Forces fighters inspect bags of niqabs at a center that was used by Islamic State religious police (al-Hisbah) in Manbij, Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
10 / 20
Syria Democratic Forces fighters walk with people that fled their homes due to clashes between Islamic State fighters and Syria Democratic Forces towards safer parts of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Syria Democratic Forces fighters walk with people that fled their homes due to clashes between Islamic State fighters and Syria Democratic Forces towards safer parts of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
Syria Democratic Forces fighters walk with people that fled their homes due to clashes between Islamic State fighters and Syria Democratic Forces towards safer parts of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
11 / 20
A man walks inside a newly opened clothing shop in Manbij, Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A man walks inside a newly opened clothing shop in Manbij, Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
A man walks inside a newly opened clothing shop in Manbij, Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
12 / 20
A Syria Democratic Forces fighter comforts a civilian who was evacuated with others by the SDF from an Islamic State-controlled neighborhood of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A Syria Democratic Forces fighter comforts a civilian who was evacuated with others by the SDF from an Islamic State-controlled neighborhood of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
A Syria Democratic Forces fighter comforts a civilian who was evacuated with others by the SDF from an Islamic State-controlled neighborhood of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
13 / 20
A woman smokes as she rests after she was evacuated with others by the Syria Democratic Forces fighters from an Islamic State-controlled neighborhood of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A woman smokes as she rests after she was evacuated with others by the Syria Democratic Forces fighters from an Islamic State-controlled neighborhood of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
A woman smokes as she rests after she was evacuated with others by the Syria Democratic Forces fighters from an Islamic State-controlled neighborhood of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
14 / 20
A Syria Democratic Forces fighter walks in the silos and mills of Manbij after the SDF took control of it, in Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A Syria Democratic Forces fighter walks in the silos and mills of Manbij after the SDF took control of it, in Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Friday, July 01, 2016
A Syria Democratic Forces fighter walks in the silos and mills of Manbij after the SDF took control of it, in Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
15 / 20
Women carry newborn babies while reacting after they were evacuated by the Syria Democratic Forces fighters from an Islamic State-controlled neighborhood of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Women carry newborn babies while reacting after they were evacuated by the Syria Democratic Forces fighters from an Islamic State-controlled neighborhood of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
Women carry newborn babies while reacting after they were evacuated by the Syria Democratic Forces fighters from an Islamic State-controlled neighborhood of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
16 / 20
Trucks block the southern entrance of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Trucks block the southern entrance of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Saturday, June 25, 2016
Trucks block the southern entrance of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
17 / 20
A civilian carries a child as he walks with others after they were evacuated by the Syria Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters from an Islamic State-controlled neighborhood of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A civilian carries a child as he walks with others after they were evacuated by the Syria Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters from an Islamic State-controlled neighborhood of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Saturday, August 13, 2016
A civilian carries a child as he walks with others after they were evacuated by the Syria Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters from an Islamic State-controlled neighborhood of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
18 / 20
A general view shows damage on the mills of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A general view shows damage on the mills of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Saturday, June 25, 2016
A general view shows damage on the mills of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
19 / 20
Vehicles try to cross a highway leading to Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Vehicles try to cross a highway leading to Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
Vehicles try to cross a highway leading to Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Olympic runner stops to help competition

Olympic runner stops to help competition

Next Slideshows

Olympic runner stops to help competition

Olympic runner stops to help competition

New Zealand's Nikki Hamblin comes to aid of Abbey D'Agostino during the first round of the 5000m race.

17 Aug 2016
Dancing beneath the water

Dancing beneath the water

Synchronized swimmers reveal complex coordination under the water's surface at the Rio Olympics.

17 Aug 2016
The road to Mosul

The road to Mosul

Iraqi forces open a new front against Islamic State and further tighten their grip on Mosul.

17 Aug 2016
False start ends Olympic dream

False start ends Olympic dream

Wilhem Belocian of France reacts after a false start disqualified him from the hurdles competition.

17 Aug 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast