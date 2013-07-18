Mandela's 95th birthday
Children hold placards as they gather to wish former President Nelson Mandela happy birthday outside the Medi-Clinic Heart Hospital, where he is being treated, in Pretoria July 18, 2013. Anti-apartheid hero Nelson Mandela is "steadily improving",...more
Children hold placards as they gather to wish former President Nelson Mandela happy birthday outside the Medi-Clinic Heart Hospital, where he is being treated, in Pretoria July 18, 2013. Anti-apartheid hero Nelson Mandela is "steadily improving", South Africa's government said on Thursday as the former president celebrated his 95th birthday in hospital amid tributes from around the country and the world. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Children hold placards as they gather to wish to former President Nelson Mandela happy birthday at a township school in Atteridgeville near Pretoria, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Children hold placards as they gather to wish to former President Nelson Mandela happy birthday at a township school in Atteridgeville near Pretoria, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A well-wisher, who painted her face in the colors of a South African flag, poses near a banner with the image of former South African President Nelson Mandela, outside the Medi-Clinic Heart Hospital where he is being treated, in Pretoria July 18,...more
A well-wisher, who painted her face in the colors of a South African flag, poses near a banner with the image of former South African President Nelson Mandela, outside the Medi-Clinic Heart Hospital where he is being treated, in Pretoria July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Well-wishers admire a poster decorated with flowers as they gather to wish former South African President Nelson Mandela happy birthday, outside the Medi-Clinic Heart Hospital where he is being treated, in Pretoria July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe...more
Well-wishers admire a poster decorated with flowers as they gather to wish former South African President Nelson Mandela happy birthday, outside the Medi-Clinic Heart Hospital where he is being treated, in Pretoria July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Well-wishers hold a giant banner with an image of former South African President Nelson Mandela as they gather to wish him a happy birthday outside the Medi-Clinic Heart Hospital, where he is being treated, in Pretoria July 18, 2013. ...more
Well-wishers hold a giant banner with an image of former South African President Nelson Mandela as they gather to wish him a happy birthday outside the Medi-Clinic Heart Hospital, where he is being treated, in Pretoria July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
South Africans form a human chain to pass clothing donated as part of the 67 minutes of community service for former President Nelson Mandela in Johannesburg July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mujahid Safodien
South Africans form a human chain to pass clothing donated as part of the 67 minutes of community service for former President Nelson Mandela in Johannesburg July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mujahid Safodien
Indian artist Aejaz Saiyed works on a poster featuring the portraits of Nelson Mandela (L) and Mahatma Gandhi on Mandela's 95th birthday in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Indian artist Aejaz Saiyed works on a poster featuring the portraits of Nelson Mandela (L) and Mahatma Gandhi on Mandela's 95th birthday in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Wellwishers sing as they gather to wish to former President Nelson Mandela happy birthday outside the hospital where he is being treated in Pretoria, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Wellwishers sing as they gather to wish to former President Nelson Mandela happy birthday outside the hospital where he is being treated in Pretoria, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Well wishers hold a placard as they gather to wish former President Nelson Mandela happy birthday outside the Medi-Clinic Heart Hospital, where he is being treated, in Pretoria July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Well wishers hold a placard as they gather to wish former President Nelson Mandela happy birthday outside the Medi-Clinic Heart Hospital, where he is being treated, in Pretoria July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Nelson Mandela's granddaughters Ndileka and Tukwini gesture as they celebrate Mandela Day with 67 minutes of public service to honor the 67 years Mandela served humanity by first fighting against white-minority rule and then consolidating racial...more
Nelson Mandela's granddaughters Ndileka and Tukwini gesture as they celebrate Mandela Day with 67 minutes of public service to honor the 67 years Mandela served humanity by first fighting against white-minority rule and then consolidating racial harmony when he was president,at the SOS children's home in Mamelodi township outside Pretoria July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Well-wishers sing as they gather to wish former President Nelson Mandela happy birthday outside the hospital where he is being treated in Pretoria, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Well-wishers sing as they gather to wish former President Nelson Mandela happy birthday outside the hospital where he is being treated in Pretoria, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Winnie Madikizela-Mandela greets wellwishers gathered to wish to former President Nelson Mandela happy birthday outside the hospital where he is being treated in Pretoria, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Winnie Madikizela-Mandela greets wellwishers gathered to wish to former President Nelson Mandela happy birthday outside the hospital where he is being treated in Pretoria, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
School children sing happy birthday for former President Nelson Mandela in front of his home in Houghton, Johannesburg, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mujahid Safodien
School children sing happy birthday for former President Nelson Mandela in front of his home in Houghton, Johannesburg, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mujahid Safodien
The pack of riders stands behinf a portrait as he pays respect to former South African President Nelson Mandela before the start of the 172.5km eighteenth stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Gap to l'Alpe d'Huez, in the French...more
The pack of riders stands behinf a portrait as he pays respect to former South African President Nelson Mandela before the start of the 172.5km eighteenth stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Gap to l'Alpe d'Huez, in the French Alps, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A child walks past a mural at a township school as the school prepares to wish former President Nelson Mandela happy birthday in Atteridgeville near Pretoria, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A child walks past a mural at a township school as the school prepares to wish former President Nelson Mandela happy birthday in Atteridgeville near Pretoria, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Children from a Johannesburg creche sit before a chalk board with a message wishing former President Nelson Mandela a happy birthday July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mujahid Safodien
Children from a Johannesburg creche sit before a chalk board with a message wishing former President Nelson Mandela a happy birthday July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mujahid Safodien
A previous address to the United Nations by former South African President Nelson Mandela is shown on a video screen during an informal meeting of the plenary of the General Assembly to commemorate Nelson Mandela International Day at the United...more
A previous address to the United Nations by former South African President Nelson Mandela is shown on a video screen during an informal meeting of the plenary of the General Assembly to commemorate Nelson Mandela International Day at the United Nations headquarters in New York July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man prays as wellwishers gather to wish happy birthday to former President Nelson Mandela outside the hospital where he is being treated in Pretoria, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A man prays as wellwishers gather to wish happy birthday to former President Nelson Mandela outside the hospital where he is being treated in Pretoria, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Children hold flags as they gather to wish former President Nelson Mandela happy birthday outside the Medi-Clinic Heart Hospital, where he is being treated, in Pretoria July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Children hold flags as they gather to wish former President Nelson Mandela happy birthday outside the Medi-Clinic Heart Hospital, where he is being treated, in Pretoria July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Children hold balloons and flowers as they gather to wish to former President Nelson Mandela happy birthday outside the hospital where he is being treated in Pretoria, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Children hold balloons and flowers as they gather to wish to former President Nelson Mandela happy birthday outside the hospital where he is being treated in Pretoria, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Students hold candles and a portrait of Nelson Mandela during the celebrations to mark Mandela's 95th birthday in Agartala, capital of India's northeastern state of Tripura July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Students hold candles and a portrait of Nelson Mandela during the celebrations to mark Mandela's 95th birthday in Agartala, capital of India's northeastern state of Tripura July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Well wishers arrive waving placards as they gather to wish former President Nelson Mandela happy birthday outside the Medi-Clinic Heart Hospital, where he is being treated, in Pretoria July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Well wishers arrive waving placards as they gather to wish former President Nelson Mandela happy birthday outside the Medi-Clinic Heart Hospital, where he is being treated, in Pretoria July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Children sing Happy Birthday to former President Nelson Mandela at a school in Atteridgevile near Pretoria, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Children sing Happy Birthday to former President Nelson Mandela at a school in Atteridgevile near Pretoria, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
School children stand behind a birthday greeting for former President Nelson Mandela in front of his home in Houghton, Johannesburg July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mujahid Safodien
School children stand behind a birthday greeting for former President Nelson Mandela in front of his home in Houghton, Johannesburg July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mujahid Safodien
Next Slideshows
Displaced from Congo
Congolese refugees, displaced by fighting between the Congo army and rebel group Allied Democratic Forces, gather at the Bukanga transit camp.
Mid-day meal deaths
At least 25 children have died and dozens taken to hospital with food poisoning in India.
Deadly food poisoning tragedy
At least 23 Indian children died and dozens needed hospital treatment after apparently being poisoned by a school meal, sparking violent protests and angry...
Kim Jong-un on tour
From fish factories to mushroom farms, the North Korean leader visits locations across the hermit nation.
MORE IN PICTURES
Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally
President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Protesters rally during climate march
A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.
Trump voters of Obama country
The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.