Pictures | Sat Feb 6, 2016 | 1:05am IST

Manhattan crane collapse

Emergency crews survey a massive construction crane collapse on a street in downtown Manhattan in New York, February 5, 2016. The accident killed at least one person and seriously injuring two others, a spokesman for the New York City Fire Department said. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

New York City firemen survey a massive construction crane collapse on a street in downtown Manhattan in New York February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A New York City policeman looks at a massive construction crane collapse on a street in downtown Manhattan in New York February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A woman photographs a massive construction crane collapse on a street in downtown Manhattan in New York February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A massive construction crane collapse is seen on a street in downtown Manhattan in New York February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Emergency responders respond to the scene of the 565-foot-tall crane that toppled and flipped upside down stretching along nearly two city blocks in downtown Manhattan in New York, February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

New York City firemen survey a massive construction crane collapse on a street in downtown Manhattan in New York February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A car is seen crushed by a massive construction crane collapse on a street in downtown Manhattan in New York, in a picture released by the New York City Fire Department on February 5, 2016. REUTERS/FDNY/Handout via Reuters

A New York City fireman walks in the rubble of a massive construction crane collapse on a street in downtown Manhattan in New York February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Emergency crews survey a massive construction crane collapse on a street in downtown Manhattan in New York February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Emergency crews survey a massive construction crane collapse on a street in downtown Manhattan in New York February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Emergency crews survey a massive construction crane collapse on a street in downtown Manhattan in New York, in a picture released by the New York City Fire Department on February 5, 2016. REUTERS/FDNY/Handout via Reuters

Emergency crews survey a massive construction crane collapse on a street in downtown Manhattan in New York February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Emergency responders respond to the scene of the 565-foot-tall crane that toppled and flipped upside down stretching along nearly two city blocks in downtown Manhattan in New York, February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Emergency crews survey a massive construction crane collapse on a street in downtown Manhattan in New York February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Emergency crews survey a massive construction crane collapse on a street in downtown Manhattan in New York, February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Emergency crews survey a massive construction crane collapse on a street in downtown Manhattan in New York February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Emergency crews survey a massive construction crane collapse on a street in downtown Manhattan in New York, February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A row of cars are crushed by a massive construction crane collapse on a street in downtown Manhattan in New York, in a picture released by the New York City Fire Department on February 5, 2016. REUTERS/FDNY/Handout via Reuters

Emergency crews survey a massive construction crane collapse on a street in downtown Manhattan in New York, in a picture released by the New York City Fire Department on February 5, 2016. REUTERS/FDNY/Handout via Reuters

