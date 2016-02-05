Manhattan crane collapse
Emergency crews survey a massive construction crane collapse on a street in downtown Manhattan in New York, February 5, 2016. The accident killed at least one person and seriously injuring two others, a spokesman for the New York City Fire Department...more
New York City firemen survey a massive construction crane collapse on a street in downtown Manhattan in New York February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A New York City policeman looks at a massive construction crane collapse on a street in downtown Manhattan in New York February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A woman photographs a massive construction crane collapse on a street in downtown Manhattan in New York February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A massive construction crane collapse is seen on a street in downtown Manhattan in New York February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Emergency responders respond to the scene of the 565-foot-tall crane that toppled and flipped upside down stretching along nearly two city blocks in downtown Manhattan in New York, February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
New York City firemen survey a massive construction crane collapse on a street in downtown Manhattan in New York February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A car is seen crushed by a massive construction crane collapse on a street in downtown Manhattan in New York, in a picture released by the New York City Fire Department on February 5, 2016. REUTERS/FDNY/Handout via Reuters
A New York City fireman walks in the rubble of a massive construction crane collapse on a street in downtown Manhattan in New York February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Emergency crews survey a massive construction crane collapse on a street in downtown Manhattan in New York February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Emergency crews survey a massive construction crane collapse on a street in downtown Manhattan in New York February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Emergency crews survey a massive construction crane collapse on a street in downtown Manhattan in New York, in a picture released by the New York City Fire Department on February 5, 2016. REUTERS/FDNY/Handout via Reuters
Emergency crews survey a massive construction crane collapse on a street in downtown Manhattan in New York February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Emergency responders respond to the scene of the 565-foot-tall crane that toppled and flipped upside down stretching along nearly two city blocks in downtown Manhattan in New York, February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Emergency crews survey a massive construction crane collapse on a street in downtown Manhattan in New York February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Emergency crews survey a massive construction crane collapse on a street in downtown Manhattan in New York, February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Emergency crews survey a massive construction crane collapse on a street in downtown Manhattan in New York February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Emergency crews survey a massive construction crane collapse on a street in downtown Manhattan in New York, February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A row of cars are crushed by a massive construction crane collapse on a street in downtown Manhattan in New York, in a picture released by the New York City Fire Department on February 5, 2016. REUTERS/FDNY/Handout via Reuters
Emergency crews survey a massive construction crane collapse on a street in downtown Manhattan in New York, in a picture released by the New York City Fire Department on February 5, 2016. REUTERS/FDNY/Handout via Reuters
Next Slideshows
Living with microcephaly
Rosana Vieira Alves is a mother in Brazil caring for her four-month-old daughter with microcephaly.
Rivers in India
India is home to a number of rivers that have witnessed flourishing human civilizations as well as natural disasters and accidents. Here are some pictures from...
India this week
Our best photos from across the country in the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.