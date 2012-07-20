Edition:
India
Sat Jul 21, 2012

Manhattan trapeze

<p>Brandi Baker wraps her hands before a workout at Trapeze School New York July 1, 2012. At the school, students learn trapeze maneuvers with the skyscrapers of Lower Manhattan as a backdrop. The school is located on a rooftop at Pier 40 on the Hudson River. REUTERS/Lee Celano</p>

<p>Student takes off at Trapeze School New York June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Celano</p>

<p>Nikki Dolenz practices on the trapeze at Trapeze School New York June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Celano</p>

<p>A trapezist swings above the net at Trapeze School New York July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Celano</p>

<p>Greg Cooper spreads his arms as he works out on a trampoline at Trapeze School New York July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Celano</p>

<p>Greg Cooper (foreground) makes a return after being caught by Josh Cohen at Trapeze School New York July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Celano</p>

<p>Katrina Cohen practices on a trapeze at Trapeze School New York July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Celano</p>

<p>A woman practices on a trapeze shortly after sunset at Trapeze School New York July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Celano</p>

<p>Instructor Jeff Silverman (foreground) leads an exercise at Trapeze School New York June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Celano</p>

<p>Marina Shechtman (foreground) and Jesse Carreta relax between workouts at Trapeze School New York June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Celano</p>

