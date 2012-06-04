Manhunt for Magnotta
A screenshot shows the wanted profile of Rocco Luka Magnotta, also known as Eric Clinton Newman and Vladimir Romanov, taken off the Montreal Police website on May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Montreal Police/Handout
Rocco Luka Magnotta, also known as Eric Clinton Newman and Vladimir Romanov, is shown in this undated handout photo released by the Montreal Police to Reuters on May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Montreal Police/Handout
The refrigerator from apartment 208 where Luka Rocco Magnotta, 29, also known as Eric Clinton Newman and Vladimir Romanov, lived, is seen in the basement of the apartment building, in Montreal May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Robert J. Galbraith
Writing on the wall of a closet in the apartment where Luka Rocco Magnotta, 29, also known as Eric Clinton Newman and Vladimir Romanov, lived in, in Montreal May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Robert J. Galbraith
The bathtub from apartment 208, where Luka Rocco Magnotta, 29, also known as Eric Clinton Newman and Vladimir Romanov, lived in, in Montreal May 31, 2012. REUTERS/ Robert J. Galbraith
General view at the Eurolines International bus station in Bagnolet, near Paris June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Julien Muguet
General view outside a hotel in Paris June 4, 2012, one of the locations where French media reported a sighting of suspected Canadian murderer Luka Rocco Magnotta. REUTERS/Julien Muguet
General view from the street outside a bar in Paris June 4, 2012, one of the locations where French media reported a sighting of suspected Canadian murderer Luka Rocco Magnotta. REUTERS/Julien Muguet
Employee Kadir Anlayisli poses outside the internet cafe where he identified Canadian murder suspect Luka Rocco Magnotta in Berlin, June 4, 2012. Canadian Luka Rocco Magnotta, suspected of murdering and dismembering a Chinese student in Montreal, was...more
Employee Kadir Anlayisli poses outside the internet cafe where he identified Canadian murder suspect Luka Rocco Magnotta in Berlin, June 4, 2012. Canadian Luka Rocco Magnotta, suspected of murdering and dismembering a Chinese student in Montreal, was arrested in an internet cafe in Berlin on Monday, police said. Magnotta was found in a cafe on Karl Marx Strasse, a busy shopping street running through the multi-cultural south-Berlin district, which is home to numerous Turkish and Lebanese cafes and snack bars. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Picture shows the computer terminal number 25 where Canadian murder suspect Luka Rocco Magnotta was identified in an internet cafe in Berlin, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
