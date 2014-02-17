Manhunt for wildcat gold miners
Munduruku Indian warriors navigate the Das Tropas river, a tributary of the Tapajos and Amazon rivers, as they search for illegal gold mines and miners in their territory in western Para state January 17, 2014. The Munduruku tribe has seen their land...more
Munduruku Indian warriors navigate the Das Tropas river, a tributary of the Tapajos and Amazon rivers, as they search for illegal gold mines and miners in their territory in western Para state January 17, 2014. The Munduruku tribe has seen their land encroached on by wildcat miners in search of gold, and the tribe's leaders travelled to the capital Brasilia last year to demand the federal government remove non-indigenous miners from their territory. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
Munduruku Indian warriors navigate the Caburua river, a tributary of the Tapajos and Amazon rivers January 21, 2014. Rather than wait for a court decision to start the process - which could take years - the Munduruku decided to take matters into...more
Munduruku Indian warriors navigate the Caburua river, a tributary of the Tapajos and Amazon rivers January 21, 2014. Rather than wait for a court decision to start the process - which could take years - the Munduruku decided to take matters into their own hands and expel the wildcat miners. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
Munduruku Indian warriors approach a gold mine as they search for illegal gold mines and miners in their territory near the Caburua river in western Para state January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
Munduruku Indian warriors approach a gold mine as they search for illegal gold mines and miners in their territory near the Caburua river in western Para state January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
Munduruku Indian warriors approach a gold mine as they search for illegal gold mines and miners in western Para state January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
Munduruku Indian warriors approach a gold mine as they search for illegal gold mines and miners in western Para state January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
Munduruku Indian warriors search for illegal gold mines and miners in their territory near the Das Tropas river, a major tributary of the Tapajos and Amazon rivers in western Para state January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
Munduruku Indian warriors search for illegal gold mines and miners in their territory near the Das Tropas river, a major tributary of the Tapajos and Amazon rivers in western Para state January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
Munduruku Indian warriors inspect a wildcat gold mine as they search for illegal gold mines and miners in their territory near the Caburua river, a tributary of the Tapajos and Amazon rivers in western Para state January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lunae...more
Munduruku Indian warriors inspect a wildcat gold mine as they search for illegal gold mines and miners in their territory near the Caburua river, a tributary of the Tapajos and Amazon rivers in western Para state January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
Munduruku Indian warriors stand guard over an illegal gold miner who was detained by a group of warriors searching out illegal gold mines and miners in their territory near the Caburua river, a tributary of the Tapajos and Amazon rivers in western...more
Munduruku Indian warriors stand guard over an illegal gold miner who was detained by a group of warriors searching out illegal gold mines and miners in their territory near the Caburua river, a tributary of the Tapajos and Amazon rivers in western Para state January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
A Munduruku Indian warrior stands guard near illegal gold miners who were detained by warriors searching for illegal gold mines and miners in their territory near the Caburua river, a tributary of the Tapajos and Amazon rivers in western Para state...more
A Munduruku Indian warrior stands guard near illegal gold miners who were detained by warriors searching for illegal gold mines and miners in their territory near the Caburua river, a tributary of the Tapajos and Amazon rivers in western Para state January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
Munduruku Indian warriors order non-Indian gold miners (R and 2nd R) out of their territory, during an operation to search for illegal gold mines along the Das Tropas river January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
Munduruku Indian warriors order non-Indian gold miners (R and 2nd R) out of their territory, during an operation to search for illegal gold mines along the Das Tropas river January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
Munduruku Indian warriors stand guard over gold miners who were detained by a group of warriors searching for illegal gold mines and miners in their territory near the Caburua river, a tributary of the Tapajos and Amazon rivers in western Para state...more
Munduruku Indian warriors stand guard over gold miners who were detained by a group of warriors searching for illegal gold mines and miners in their territory near the Caburua river, a tributary of the Tapajos and Amazon rivers in western Para state January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
Munduruku Indian warriors search for illegal gold mines and miners in their territory near the Caburua river, a tributary of the Tapajos and Amazon rivers in western Para state January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
Munduruku Indian warriors search for illegal gold mines and miners in their territory near the Caburua river, a tributary of the Tapajos and Amazon rivers in western Para state January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
Munduruku Indian warriors transport illegal gold miners by boat (far R) after they captured them near the Das Tropas river in western Para state January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
Munduruku Indian warriors transport illegal gold miners by boat (far R) after they captured them near the Das Tropas river in western Para state January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
An illegal gold miner (C) steps off a boat after being captured by Munduruku Indian warriors (L and R) during a search for illegal mines and miners in their territory near the Das Tropas river, a major tributary of the Tapajos and Amazon rivers in...more
An illegal gold miner (C) steps off a boat after being captured by Munduruku Indian warriors (L and R) during a search for illegal mines and miners in their territory near the Das Tropas river, a major tributary of the Tapajos and Amazon rivers in western Para state January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
Munduruku Indian warriors dance and sing traditional songs after stopping for the night on their search for illegal gold mines and miners in their territory near the Kadiriri river, a tributary of the Tapajos and Amazon rivers in western Para state...more
Munduruku Indian warriors dance and sing traditional songs after stopping for the night on their search for illegal gold mines and miners in their territory near the Kadiriri river, a tributary of the Tapajos and Amazon rivers in western Para state January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
Munduruku Indian warriors light a campfire at the site of an illegal gold mine they discovered during a search for illegal mines and miners in their territory near the Das Tropas river, a major tributary of the Tapajos and Amazon rivers in western...more
Munduruku Indian warriors light a campfire at the site of an illegal gold mine they discovered during a search for illegal mines and miners in their territory near the Das Tropas river, a major tributary of the Tapajos and Amazon rivers in western Para state January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
Munduruku Indian warriors hold a meeting while on their search for illegal gold mines and miners in their territory, in the village of Retiro das Cobras near the Kadiriri river, a tributary of the Tapajos and Amazon rivers in western Para state...more
Munduruku Indian warriors hold a meeting while on their search for illegal gold mines and miners in their territory, in the village of Retiro das Cobras near the Kadiriri river, a tributary of the Tapajos and Amazon rivers in western Para state January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
A Munduruku Indian warrior carries a monkey he hunted for food during a jungle search for illegal mines and miners in their territory near the Tapajos river, a major tributary of the Amazon in western Para state January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lunae...more
A Munduruku Indian warrior carries a monkey he hunted for food during a jungle search for illegal mines and miners in their territory near the Tapajos river, a major tributary of the Amazon in western Para state January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
Munduruku Indian warriors search for illegal gold mines and miners in their territory near the Das Tropas river, a major tributary of the Tapajos and Amazon rivers in western Para state January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
Munduruku Indian warriors search for illegal gold mines and miners in their territory near the Das Tropas river, a major tributary of the Tapajos and Amazon rivers in western Para state January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
A Munduruku Indian warrior carries a monkey he hunted for food during a jungle search for illegal mines and miners in their territory near the Tapajos river, a major tributary of the Amazon in western Para state January 19, 2014. REUTERS/Lunae...more
A Munduruku Indian warrior carries a monkey he hunted for food during a jungle search for illegal mines and miners in their territory near the Tapajos river, a major tributary of the Amazon in western Para state January 19, 2014. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
A Munduruku Indian woman warrior carries a monkey on her head while on a search for illegal gold mines and miners in their territory, near the Kadiriri river, a tributary of the Tapajos and Amazon rivers in western Para state January 25, 2014....more
A Munduruku Indian woman warrior carries a monkey on her head while on a search for illegal gold mines and miners in their territory, near the Kadiriri river, a tributary of the Tapajos and Amazon rivers in western Para state January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
Munduruku Indian warriors stand over an area of jungle cleared by wildcat gold miners during a search for illegal gold mines and miners in their territory in western Para state, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
Munduruku Indian warriors stand over an area of jungle cleared by wildcat gold miners during a search for illegal gold mines and miners in their territory in western Para state, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
Munduruku Indian warriors arrive at an area of jungle cleared by wildcat gold miners as they search for illegal gold mines and miners in their territory, in the Tapajos river basin in western Para state January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho more
Munduruku Indian warriors arrive at an area of jungle cleared by wildcat gold miners as they search for illegal gold mines and miners in their territory, in the Tapajos river basin in western Para state January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
Munduruku Indian warriors prepare themselves as they approach a wildcat gold mine during a search for illegal mines and miners in their territory near the Das Tropas river, a major tributary of the Tapajos and Amazon rivers in western Para state...more
Munduruku Indian warriors prepare themselves as they approach a wildcat gold mine during a search for illegal mines and miners in their territory near the Das Tropas river, a major tributary of the Tapajos and Amazon rivers in western Para state January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
Munduruku Indian warriors arrive in the village of Katin at the end of a day of searching for illegal gold mines and miners in their territory near the Kadiriri river, a tributary of the Tapajos and Amazon rivers in western Para state January 25,...more
Munduruku Indian warriors arrive in the village of Katin at the end of a day of searching for illegal gold mines and miners in their territory near the Kadiriri river, a tributary of the Tapajos and Amazon rivers in western Para state January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
Munduruku Indian women warriors pay their respects to the oldest living leader of their tribe, Biboy (2nd R, yellow shirt), at the end of a day of searching for illegal gold mines and miners in their territory, in the village of Katin near the...more
Munduruku Indian women warriors pay their respects to the oldest living leader of their tribe, Biboy (2nd R, yellow shirt), at the end of a day of searching for illegal gold mines and miners in their territory, in the village of Katin near the Kadiriri river, a tributary of the Tapajos and Amazon rivers in western Para state January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
An overview of the Tapajos river inhabited by Munduruku Indians, who are actively searching for illegal gold mines and miners in their territory, in western Para state January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
An overview of the Tapajos river inhabited by Munduruku Indians, who are actively searching for illegal gold mines and miners in their territory, in western Para state January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
